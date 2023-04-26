 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 26-May 2 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 24, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 26-May 2 

By

Published April 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. | Updated April 24, 2023 at 2:44 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Tarfia Faizullah @ Vermont Studio Center

    • The award-winning poet behind Registers of Illuminated Villages and Seam reads from her work....
    • Thu., April 27, 7-8 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    A Visiting Writer Craft Talk With Tarfia Faizullah @ Vermont Studio Center

    • The poet talks shop with listeners interested in the art of writing....
    • Fri., April 28, 10-11 a.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Vermont Maple Festival @ Various St. Albans locations

    • Bring on the syrup! Vermont's liquid gold takes center stage with cooking contests, live music, a giant parade and much more. See vtmaplefestival.org for...
    • Fri., April 28, 12-9 p.m., Sat., April 29, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sun., April 30, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Prices vary.

  • User Submitted
    'A Celebration of Trees' @ Sparrow Art Supply

    • Artwork by 80 local artists in a variety of mediums that convey heartfelt appreciation for trees, in collaboration with the Middlebury Tree Committee....
    • Through May 13

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Sara Juli's Naughty Bits' @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • Performance artist Sara Juli presents her one-woman work-in-progress about trauma, childhood sexual assault and finding humor amid tragedy....
    • Sat., April 29, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    World Disco Soup Day @ Marketplace Parking Garage

    • Volunteers dance, prep food and and discuss planet-friendly food practices to support the Salvation Suppers free meal program. BYO knife, peeler and cutting board....
    • Sat., April 29, 1-5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Abdullah Ibrahim and Ekaya @ Robison Concert Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • A legendary pianist and his band mark both South African Freedom Day and International Jazz Day with a joyful show....
    • Sat., April 29, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $5-25.

  • Staff Picks
    Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater @ The Flynn

    • Black dancers take center stage at this performance by the storied New York City dance troupe....
    • Tue., May 2, 7:30 p.m. $45-55.
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 19-25

    Spring has finally sprung, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a riveting performance by acclaimed cellist Sophie Shao with violinist Scott Yoo and pianist John Novacek.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 17, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 12-18

    Spring has finally sprung, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including Queer Takeover at Radio Bean, an evening featuring everything from a queer comedy hour to live music by acts including Catwolf and Will Keeper.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 10, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 5-11

    Spring has sprung, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a performance by innovative brass quartet the Westerlies with in-demand jazz vocalist Theo Bleckmann.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 3, 2023
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 19-25

    Spring has finally sprung, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a riveting performance by acclaimed cellist Sophie Shao with violinist Scott Yoo and pianist John Novacek.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 17, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 12-18

    Spring has finally sprung, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including Queer Takeover at Radio Bean, an evening featuring everything from a queer comedy hour to live music by acts including Catwolf and Will Keeper.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 10, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 5-11

    Spring has sprung, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a performance by innovative brass quartet the Westerlies with in-demand jazz vocalist Theo Bleckmann.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 3, 2023
