 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 27-May 3 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

April 25, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 27-May 3 

By

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Poem in Your Pocket Day Poetry Walk @ Phoenix Books (Rutland)

    • Verse lovers spy stanzas in storefront windows during a downtown stroll....
    • Fri., April 29, 5:30 p.m. Free.

  • 'Transitions' @ Axel's Frame Shop & Gallery

    • A group exhibition featuring textile-inspired works by members of the Surface Design Association....
    • Through April 30

  • Staff Picks
    Day in the Dirt @ Various locations statewide

    • Volunteers prep community plots for the growing season. See vcgn.org for participating gardens....
    • Sat., April 30 and Sat., May 7 Free; donations accepted; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Amadou & Mariam & the Blind Boys of Alabama @ The Flynn

    • The Malian Afro-pop duo and the gospel music legends, respectively, bridge cultures and combine beats in a rip-roaring collaboration....
    • Sat., April 30, 7:30 p.m. $35-55.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks
    Milk With Dignity Burlington March @ Staples (South Burlington)

    • Migrant Justice organizers, farmworkers and consumers march together on International Workers Day to demand that Hannaford supermarkets commit to improving conditions for dairy workers....
    • Sun., May 1, 1:30-5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'April Fools: An Adult Rock Cabaret' @ Sylvan Adams Theatre, Segal Centre for Performing Arts

    • A forbidden love affair rocks a woman's sense of self and sexuality in this sensual musical spectacular....
    • Sun., May 1, 2 p.m., Mon., May 2, 8 p.m., Tue., May 3, 8 p.m., Wed., May 4, 8 p.m., Saturdays, 2 & 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 & 7 p.m., Mondays, 7 p.m. and Tuesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Continues through May 19 $25-88.

  • Staff Picks
    Marci Calabretta Cancio-Bello @ Vermont Studio Center

    • The award-winning poet, translator and author of Hour of the Ox reads from her work....
    • Wed., May 4, 7-8 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 20-26

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 20-26

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Grammy Award-nominated vocal ensemble Stile Antico.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 18, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 13-19

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 13-19

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including "Fool Me Once," a new April Fool's Day-inspired group show at the S.P.A.C.E. Gallery in Burlington.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 11, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 6-12

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 6-12

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the Vermont Youth Dancers' Far From Home, in Search of the Emerald City, a modern reinterpretation of The Wizard of Oz's classic story featuring compelling choreography set to hip-hop hits
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 4, 2022
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag... more

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 20-26

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 20-26

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Grammy Award-nominated vocal ensemble Stile Antico.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 18, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 13-19

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 13-19

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including "Fool Me Once," a new April Fool's Day-inspired group show at the S.P.A.C.E. Gallery in Burlington.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 11, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 6-12

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 6-12

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the Vermont Youth Dancers' Far From Home, in Search of the Emerald City, a modern reinterpretation of The Wizard of Oz's classic story featuring compelling choreography set to hip-hop hits
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Apr 4, 2022
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation