The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 28 to May 4 

After seven months abroad, Burlington singer-songwriter Francesca Blanchard is back in the Green Mountain State and ready to play. The indie-pop musician joins members of the Vermont Quarantine Collective on the University of Vermont Recital Hall stage for a livestreamed UVM Lane Series concert. Fans can expect songs from Blanchard's 2020 album Make It Better, rearranged for a chamber music orchestra.
Spring is when snow melts to reveal a winter's worth of roadside refuse: cigarette butts, plastic bags, beer cans, you name it. Eco-conscious community members pitch in to clean up Vermont's public spaces on Green Up Day. Volunteers have disposed of more than 241 tons of trash through this annual initiative. Get free Green Up bags from your local town coordinator to help raise that number even higher.
In early March 2020, world-class circus artists converged on the Latchis Hotel & Theatre in Brattleboro for New England Center for Circus Arts' last in-person fundraising performance before the pandemic took hold. The two-hour Circus Spectacular 2020 is now available for streaming, so folks can watch feats of juggling, tightwire and trapeze from the comfort of their couch.
In a typical year, the COTS Walk would take participants on a route that a person experiencing homelessness in Burlington might travel to connect with Committee on Temporary Shelter services. This year, the event, which boosts awareness of homelessness and raises funds for shelters and other services, is all online. Participants stay socially distant while learning about the Burlington nonprofit's programs and hearing video messages from friends of COTS.
"Why did Vermont lawmakers resist women voting in the 19th and 20th centuries?" Historian and author Marilyn Blackwell tackles this question in "Why Not in Vermont? The Long Campaign for Women's Suffrage," an online talk presented as part of Vermont Humanities' First Wednesdays Lecture Series. Preregister to hear Blackwell describe the debate over women's full citizenship from the 1850s to 1920.
Put your paws together for local entertainers who showcase their skills in Raise the Woof, an online talent competition benefiting the North Country Animal League. Animal lovers hop online to watch family-friendly acts and vote for their favorite preregistered performers. Throw homeless animals a bone by donating to the Morrisville shelter.
Even when dealing with a global health crisis and social unrest, Vermonters continue to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including a virtual reading from prize-winning poet Tiana Clark.
Even when dealing with a global health crisis and social unrest, Vermonters continue to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including 'Dancing Uphill,' the University of Vermont Dance Program's annual student performance.
Even when dealing with a global health crisis and social unrest, Vermonters continue to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including 'Burnt-Out Wife,' a comedic examination of marriage by performance artist Sara Juli.
Even when dealing with a global health crisis and social unrest, Vermonters continue to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including a virtual reading from prize-winning poet Tiana Clark.
Even when dealing with a global health crisis and social unrest, Vermonters continue to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including 'Dancing Uphill,' the University of Vermont Dance Program's annual student performance.
Even when dealing with a global health crisis and social unrest, Vermonters continue to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including 'Burnt-Out Wife,' a comedic examination of marriage by performance artist Sara Juli.