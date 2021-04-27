The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 28 to May 4 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Kayhl Cooper

Francesca Blanchard

Homecoming Concert

Friday 30

After seven months abroad, Burlington singer-songwriter Francesca Blanchard is back in the Green Mountain State and ready to play. The indie-pop musician joins members of the Vermont Quarantine Collective on the University of Vermont Recital Hall stage for a livestreamed UVM Lane Series concert. Fans can expect songs from Blanchard's 2020 album Make It Better, rearranged for a chamber music orchestra.





Flower Power

Thursday 29

From 1886 through 1936, father and son Czech glass artists Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka produced 4,300 glass models of 780 plant species. Middlebury College assistant professor Ellery Foutch discusses these works, as well as former college president Ezra Brainerd's pressed-plant collection, in an illustrated online talk. Middlebury's Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History presents "Everlasting Flowers: Botanical Models in New England Collections" via Zoom.

Can It

Saturday 1

Spring is when snow melts to reveal a winter's worth of roadside refuse: cigarette butts, plastic bags, beer cans, you name it. Eco-conscious community members pitch in to clean up Vermont's public spaces on Green Up Day. Volunteers have disposed of more than 241 tons of trash through this annual initiative. Get free Green Up bags from your local town coordinator to help raise that number even higher.

Event Details Green Up Day @ Various locations statewide Various locations statewide Barre/Montpelier Various locations statewide, VT When: Sat., May 1 Price: Free. Environment Map

The Greatest Show

Friday 30-Sunday 9

In early March 2020, world-class circus artists converged on the Latchis Hotel & Theatre in Brattleboro for New England Center for Circus Arts' last in-person fundraising performance before the pandemic took hold. The two-hour Circus Spectacular 2020 is now available for streaming, so folks can watch feats of juggling, tightwire and trapeze from the comfort of their couch.

Event Details Circus Spectacular 2020 When: April 30-May 9 Price: $15-50. Theater

In Their Shoes

Sunday 2

In a typical year, the COTS Walk would take participants on a route that a person experiencing homelessness in Burlington might travel to connect with Committee on Temporary Shelter services. This year, the event, which boosts awareness of homelessness and raises funds for shelters and other services, is all online. Participants stay socially distant while learning about the Burlington nonprofit's programs and hearing video messages from friends of COTS.

Event Details COTS Walk When: Sun., May 2 Price: Free; preregister. Community

A Fight for Rights

Wednesday 5

"Why did Vermont lawmakers resist women voting in the 19th and 20th centuries?" Historian and author Marilyn Blackwell tackles this question in "Why Not in Vermont? The Long Campaign for Women's Suffrage," an online talk presented as part of Vermont Humanities' First Wednesdays Lecture Series. Preregister to hear Blackwell describe the debate over women's full citizenship from the 1850s to 1920.

Event Details First Wednesdays: Marilyn Blackwell @ Kellogg-Hubbard Library 135 Main St. Barre/Montpelier Montpelier, VT When: Wed., May 5, 7 p.m. 802-223-3338 Price: Free. Talks Map

Top Dog

Saturday 1

Put your paws together for local entertainers who showcase their skills in Raise the Woof, an online talent competition benefiting the North Country Animal League. Animal lovers hop online to watch family-friendly acts and vote for their favorite preregistered performers. Throw homeless animals a bone by donating to the Morrisville shelter.

Event Details Raise the Woof When: Sat., May 1, 7-8:30 p.m. Price: Free; preregister to participate. Theater

