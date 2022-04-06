The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 6-12 

click to enlarge
Over the Rainbow
Saturday 9 & Sunday 10
The Vermont Youth Dancers return to the stage with Far From Home, in Search of the Emerald City at Jericho's Mount Mansfield Union High School. A modern reinterpretation of The Wizard of Oz's classic story featuring compelling choreography set to hip-hop hits, the show is a feast for the eyes and heart. Partial proceeds benefit the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program.
Bird's-Eye View
Saturday 9
Courtesy Of Gwendolyn Causer
Celebrate Urban Birds
City kids may have seen blue jays and black-capped chickadees all around town, but can they identify their songs or tell the males and females apart? Audubon Vermont teaches aspiring ornithologists ages 5 through 11 all about their winged neighbors at Celebrate Urban Birds at the Winooski Memorial Library.
Getting Warmer
Wednesday 6 & Wednesday 13
© Orcea David | Dreamstime
Climate Changing Gardening
The Vermont Garden Network kicks off Climate Changing Gardening, a three-part virtual series dedicated to giving home growers the lowdown on how the climate crisis will impact their beds and buds. In the first panel, food systems experts investigate what it will take to increase food security for ourselves and our neighbors; in the second, panelists give crucial insight into managing extreme weather fluctuations.
What's the Word
Thursday 7
Courtesy Of Alan Squire Publishing
Reuben Jackson
Reuben Jackson, the prolific poet and beloved former host of Vermont Public Radio's "Friday Night Jazz," joins the Peace & Justice Center's PJC Book Club author series for a virtual reading and Q&A. Jackson reads from his most recent collection, Scattered Clouds: New & Selected Poems, featuring award-winning past work and new, deeply personal pieces.
Dance Into the Light
Friday 8 & Saturday 9
Courtesy Of Nils Schlebusch
The Day
Rock star cellist Maya Beiser and industry-defining dancer Wendy Whelan unite in The Day, a bold, sensuous collaboration in music and movement at Dartmouth College's Moore Theater in Hanover, N.H. The pair combines the choreography of iconic postmodern artist Lucinda Childs with the original music of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer David Lang.
Born to Run
Saturday 9
Courtesy Of Ben Hudson Photography
Half Marathon Unplugged
Whether you're training for May's Vermont City Marathon & Relay or just trying to beat your personal best, RunVermont's annual Half Marathon Unplugged offers pretty convincing motivation. Racers run the length of Burlington's Waterfront Park, taking in the Lake Champlain views, before hitting up the after-parties at Switchback Brewing, Zero Gravity Craft Brewery and Foam Brewers.
Blockchain Reaction
Ongoing
Courtesy Of BMAC
Anne Spalter
You don't have to be able to explain to your mom what an NFT is to enjoy Vermont's first non-fungible token art exhibit at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center. Anne Spalter's solo show, "The Wonder of It All," features kaleidoscopic artificial intelligence-generated digital pieces that explore questions about technology, space and the unconscious mind.