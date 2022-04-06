 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 6-12 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 04, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 6-12 

Related Events

  • Online
    Climate Changing Gardening (Agriculture)

    • In this three-part series, a Vermont Garden Network panel looks at the impacts of the climate crisis on home gardening and food security....
    • Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m. Continues through April 20 Free.

  • Staff Picks Online
    PJC Book Club: Reuben Jackson (Words)

    • The prolific poet and beloved former host of Vermont Public Radio’s “Friday Night Jazz” joins the Peace & Justice Center for a virtual reading...
    • Thu., April 7, 6-7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    'The Day' @ Moore Theater, Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College

    • Cellist Maya Beiser and dancer Wendy Whelan unite for an evening-long sensory exploration of life and the voyage of the soul....
    • Fri., April 8, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., April 9, 7:30 p.m. $15-45.

  • Anne Spalter @ Brattleboro Museum & Art Center

    • "The Wonder of It All," the museum's first-ever exhibition of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), featuring themes of travel, exploration, outer space and the unconscious mind by...
    • Through June 12

  • Staff Picks
    Half Marathon Unplugged @ Waterfront Park

    • RunVermont hosts its annual race along the scenic Burlington Greenway....
    • Sat., April 9, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. $55; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Celebrate Urban Birds @ Winooski Memorial Library

    • Audubon Vermont teaches aspiring ornithologists all about their winged neighbors and how to identify their songs. Ages 5 through 11....
    • Sat., April 9, 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Far From Home, in Search of the Emerald City' @ Mt. Mansfield Union High School

    • The young performers of Vermont Youth Dancers present a fresh take on The Wizard of Oz, featuring modern music and and rousing choreography....
    • Sat., April 9, 1:30-4 & 6:30-9 p.m. and Sun., April 10, 1:30-4 p.m. $10-12.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag... more

