The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 8 to 14 

Courtesy of Nick Pierce
'Burnt-Out Wife'
1. Marriage Story
"The funny thing about marriage over time," jokes performance artist Sara Juli in her one-person show Burnt-Out Wife
, "is I was very focused on locking it in, and now I just feel locked in." Blending music, dance and comedy, Juli explores what happens when a once-sweet union goes sour. KCP Presents and Catamount Arts make Burnt-Out Wife
available for online viewing Thursday, April 8, through Sunday, April 11. Preregister
to watch for free.
2. In the Stars
© Allexxandar | Dreamstime
Do you have a burning question about outer space? Bobby Farlice-Rubio, science educator at the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, hosts Night Owl Club
, a monthly astronomical Q&A session. Stargazers can hop on Zoom or Facebook Live at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, as Farlice-Rubio fields inquiries about NASA missions, life on faraway planets and other out-of-this-world topics that spark participants' curiosity.
3. On the Case
Courtesy of MMUHS Theatre Department
-
'A Killer Party'
Audience members sit white-knuckled as the green-but-determined Detective Case works to solve a murder in Mount Mansfield Union High School Theatre Department's production of A Killer Party
. Presented virtually, this new murder mystery musical follows a fictional group of actors when one of them winds up dead at a dinner party. Tickets
to this student show give theater lovers access to streaming video Friday, April 9, through Sunday, April 11.
4. Reading Materials
Courtesy of Crown Publishing
The Jaquith Public Library in Marshfield offers an ongoing public program for fans of history and nonfiction. The Chapters in History
reading and discussion series spotlights books centered on historical events and figures. Volumes featured in the past have included the president George W. Bush biography Bush
by Jean Edward Smith and Mark Twain: A Life
by Ron Powers. On Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m., folks gather virtually or in person at Marshfield's Old Schoolhouse Common
to delve into president Barack Obama's 2020 memoir A Promised Land
.
5. Putting Down Roots
Courtesy of Northern Daughters
-
"Milking Time at Mose Farm" by Hannah Sessions
"I've always been drawn to barns. Their practical nature. The smells, the nuances," reveals artist Hannah Sessions
in a description of her current exhibition "Rooted." Sessions' work as an artist and a farmer come together in her paintings of agricultural structures and landscapes. "Hay in a field, or a full, busy barn represents security ... it roots us in the now and in this place," she writes. "Rooted" is on view at Vergennes gallery Northern Daughters
through April 30. See it in person by appointment or peruse the works online.
6. Too Cute
Courtesy of Billings Farm & Museum
Is too much cuteness even possible? Billings Farm & Museum
in Woodstock invites families to its annual Baby Farm Animal Celebration
. The young and the young at heart come face-to-face with wide-eyed calves, little lambs, and fluffy chicks and bunnies while learning about their care, diet and growth. Craft activities, heirloom seed planting and ice cream from the farm's dairy bar round out the farm-fresh fun. Reserve
an entry time on Saturday, April 10, or Sunday, April 11.
7. Learning to Play
© trekandshoot | Dreamstime
Clare Innes states in her website bio that she has taught several hundred ukulele students to play the four-string instrument. In addition to group and private lessons, the Vermont-based music teacher and performer offers pop-up Ukulele Shenanigans, "where dozens of ukulelians show up and rattle the rafters in song." This month, Innes, also known as Ukulele Clare, moves her instruction to Zoom with Shenanigans
on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and beginner-level Slow & Easy Jamnanigans
on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Email Innes at ukuleleclare@gmail.com to sign up and play along.
