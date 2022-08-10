The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 10-16 

click to enlarge
Courtesy Of Matt Baker
Veronica Swift
Paradigm Swift
Sunday 14
What could be better than heartrending jazz and a mountain sunset? Celebrated singer Veronica Swift stops by Music in the Meadow at Stowe's Trapp Family Lodge for a blissful outdoor show featuring jazz standards, classic rock songs and selections from her genre-blending 2021 album, This Bitter Earth.
I'll Drink to That
Friday 12
Courtesy
Moos & Brews & Cocktails Too!
At the end of a long summer day, the cows at Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock are ready to kick back. Locals who wish to join them are invited to Moos & Brews & Cocktails Too!, featuring beer and mixed drink options, food, live music from Em and Nat, interactive butter churning demos, and plenty of Jersey cow kisses.
Table Talk
Thursday 11
Courtesy Of Brattleboro Museum & Art Center
Jessee Lawyer
Jessee Lawyer, the head chef at Burlington's Sweetwaters, gives a virtual Abenaki Cuisine Demonstration hosted by Brattleboro Museum & Art Center. Home cooks learn how to prepare a meal that incorporates wild game and other indigenous ingredients as Lawyer discusses past and present features of Abenaki food.
String Theory
Friday 12 & Saturday 13
Courtesy Of Luke Awtry
Migmar Tsering
Following a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Peacham Acoustic Music Festival is back and better than ever. The idyllic Northeast Kingdom town plays host to acts including Migmar Tsering, the Bob and Sarah Amos Band, and Pete Sutherland, as well as public contra dances, family activities, blacksmith demonstrations and Tibetan dance workshops.
Team Spirit
Saturday 13
You may not think of painting as a team sport, but it is at Inclusive Arts Vermont's one-of-a-kind fundraiser, Paint on Pine. Artist groups have three hours to paint a collaborative masterpiece at the Soda Plant on Burlington's Pine Street; spectators can enjoy the show and contribute to the giant community canvas — all to benefit arts programming for Vermonters with disabilities.
Corn Quest
Saturday 13
Courtesy Of Vermont Corn Maze
The Convergence
New England's largest labyrinth, Danville's Great Vermont Corn Maze, presents its second annual live-action role-playing day: the Convergence. The corny thicket is transformed into a fantastical alternate dimension, where brave adventurers must not only escape the maze but also find the Journey Stones and avoid the soul-sucking reapers that lurk around every corner.
Healing Words
Saturday 13
Courtesy Of Bess O'Brien
Angela Devoid
Writers for Recovery launches its fifth annual anthology, One Imagined Word at a Time, at Writers for Recovery Book Bash 5 at Bethany Church in Montpelier. Contributors, all of whom use the written word to explore themes of addiction, healing and resilience, read from their work; a reception featuring cake and live music follows.