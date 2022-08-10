The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 10-16 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Matt Baker

Veronica Swift

Paradigm Swift

Sunday 14

What could be better than heartrending jazz and a mountain sunset? Celebrated singer Veronica Swift stops by Music in the Meadow at Stowe's Trapp Family Lodge for a blissful outdoor show featuring jazz standards, classic rock songs and selections from her genre-blending 2021 album, This Bitter Earth.

I'll Drink to That

Friday 12

click to enlarge Courtesy

Moos & Brews & Cocktails Too!

At the end of a long summer day, the cows at Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock are ready to kick back. Locals who wish to join them are invited to Moos & Brews & Cocktails Too!, featuring beer and mixed drink options, food, live music from Em and Nat, interactive butter churning demos, and plenty of Jersey cow kisses.

Table Talk

Thursday 11

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Brattleboro Museum & Art Center

Jessee Lawyer

Jessee Lawyer, the head chef at Burlington's Sweetwaters, gives a virtual Abenaki Cuisine Demonstration hosted by Brattleboro Museum & Art Center. Home cooks learn how to prepare a meal that incorporates wild game and other indigenous ingredients as Lawyer discusses past and present features of Abenaki food.

String Theory

Friday 12 & Saturday 13

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Luke Awtry

Migmar Tsering

Following a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Peacham Acoustic Music Festival is back and better than ever. The idyllic Northeast Kingdom town plays host to acts including Migmar Tsering, the Bob and Sarah Amos Band, and Pete Sutherland, as well as public contra dances, family activities, blacksmith demonstrations and Tibetan dance workshops.

Team Spirit

Saturday 13

click to enlarge Courtesy

Paint on Pine

You may not think of painting as a team sport, but it is at Inclusive Arts Vermont's one-of-a-kind fundraiser, Paint on Pine. Artist groups have three hours to paint a collaborative masterpiece at the Soda Plant on Burlington's Pine Street; spectators can enjoy the show and contribute to the giant community canvas — all to benefit arts programming for Vermonters with disabilities.

Corn Quest

Saturday 13

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Vermont Corn Maze

The Convergence

New England's largest labyrinth, Danville's Great Vermont Corn Maze, presents its second annual live-action role-playing day: the Convergence. The corny thicket is transformed into a fantastical alternate dimension, where brave adventurers must not only escape the maze but also find the Journey Stones and avoid the soul-sucking reapers that lurk around every corner.

Healing Words

Saturday 13

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Bess O'Brien

Angela Devoid

Writers for Recovery launches its fifth annual anthology, One Imagined Word at a Time, at Writers for Recovery Book Bash 5 at Bethany Church in Montpelier. Contributors, all of whom use the written word to explore themes of addiction, healing and resilience, read from their work; a reception featuring cake and live music follows.