 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 10-16 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 08, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 10-16 

By

Published August 8, 2022 at 3:49 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks Online
    Abenaki Cuisine Demonstration (Food & Drink)

    • Chef Jessee Lawyer of Sweetwaters demonstrates how to cook a meal with wild game and other indigenous ingredients. Presented by Brattleboro Museum & Art...
    • Thu., Aug. 11, 7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Peacham Acoustic Music Festival @ Various Peacham locations

    • Tibetan tunes, contra dancing, blues and bluegrass intertwine at this bucolic bash. See pamfest.org for full schedule....
    • Fri., Aug. 12, 2-10 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. $18-90.

  • Staff Picks
    Moos & Brews & Cocktails Too! @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • Beer, beverages and baby cows make for a blissful summer evening....
    • Fri., Aug. 12, 5-7:30 p.m. and Fri., Sept. 16, 5-7:30 p.m. $20-25.

  • Staff Picks
    Paint on Pine @ The Soda Plant

    • A paint-a-thon fundraiser for Inclusive Arts Vermont features preregistered teams painting on canvas; the public is invited to come and make a mark, as well....
    • Sat., Aug. 13, 12-3 p.m.

  • Staff Picks
    The Convergence @ Great Vermont Corn Maze

    • For the labyrinth's second annual live-action role-playing day, fearless adventurers suit up to seek magical stones while avoiding soul-sucking reapers....
    • Sat., Aug. 13, 2 p.m. $20-30.

  • Staff Picks
    Writers for Recovery Book Bash 5 @ Bethany United Church of Christ (Montpelier)

    • The workshop launches its fifth anthology at a shindig featuring readings, cake and live music....
    • Sat., Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Music in the Meadow: Veronica Swift @ Trapp Family Lodge Concert Meadow

    • The international jazz sensation, accompanied by her seven-piece band, serenades picnickers with swing and bebop classics....
    • Sun., Aug. 14, 7-9 p.m. $12-30; free for kids 5 and under.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 3-9

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 3-9

    Summer is officially here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Dance Theatre of Harlem’s preview of Sounds of Hazel, a new ballet that tells the story of pioneering Black pianist Hazel Scott.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 1, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 25- August 2

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 25- August 2

    Summer is officially here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including performances by the Chad Hollister Band, Reggie Harris and Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem at this weekend's Cabot Arts and Music Festival.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 25, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 20-26

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 20-26

    Summer is officially here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Ivorian superstar Dobet Gnahoré as part of the Middlesex Bandstand Summer Concert Series.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 18, 2022
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 3-9

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 3-9

    Summer is officially here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Dance Theatre of Harlem’s preview of Sounds of Hazel, a new ballet that tells the story of pioneering Black pianist Hazel Scott.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 1, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 25- August 2

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 25- August 2

    Summer is officially here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including performances by the Chad Hollister Band, Reggie Harris and Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem at this weekend's Cabot Arts and Music Festival.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 25, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 20-26

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 20-26

    Summer is officially here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Ivorian superstar Dobet Gnahoré as part of the Middlesex Bandstand Summer Concert Series.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 18, 2022
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation