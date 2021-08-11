 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 11 to 17 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 09, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 11 to 17 

  • Staff Picks
    'Art of the Book: Is It a Book?' @ Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery

    • Members of the Book Arts Guild of Vermont exhibit their literary-related creations....
    • Through Sept. 18

  • Staff Picks
    Perseid Meteor Star Party @ Northern Skies Observatory

    • The Northeast Kingdom Astronomy Foundation throws a stargazing soirée for those hoping to see this annual meteor shower....
    • Thu., Aug. 12, 9:30-11 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks
    'Waiting for Godot' @ Unadilla Theatre

    • Thumbs are twiddled and words are wrangled as Samuel Beckett's surrealist classic arrives onstage....
    • Thursdays-Sundays, 7:30-10 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 22, 2-4:30 p.m. Continues through Aug. 21 $10-25.

  • Staff Picks
    Jenna's House Grand Opening @ Jenna's House

    • Substance use disorder advocacy group Jenna's Promise unveils their new community and recovery center with a day of food, games, and music....
    • Sat., Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Hard Won, Not Done: Voting Matters @ Vermont Statehouse lawn

    • The Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance presents historian Annette Gordon-Reed and other activists on the ongoing struggle for voting rights. Book reading and signing follow at...
    • Sat., Aug. 14, 3 p.m. Free.

  • Music While You Pick: Cookie's Hot Club @ Owl's Head Blueberry Farm

    • The central Vermont rockers close out this series while blueberry lovers pick away. Citizen Cider offers tastings and full cans....
    • Tue., Aug. 17, 5-8 p.m. Minimum purchase of two quarts per adult; $6 per quart.

  • BCA Summer Concerts: Binger @ Burlington City Hall Park

    • The Burlington band keeps it fresh with its distinctive blend of rock, jazz and improvisational groove....
    • Wed., Aug. 18, 12:30 p.m. Free.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag... more

