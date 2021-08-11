The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 11 to 17 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Tony Rinaldo

Annette Gordon-Reed

Lift Every Voice

Saturday 14

The Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance takes over the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier for Hard Won, Not Done: Voting Matters, a day recalling the history of the struggle for voting rights and looking forward to work yet to be done. Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-winning author Annette Gordon-Reed keynotes, and other activists give talks, make art and share music.

Here to Help

Saturday 14

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Daniel Franklin

Jenna's House

The Tatro family founded Jenna's Promise, an organization dedicated to supporting those with substance-use disorder, in 2019. This week, they celebrate the Grand Opening of Jenna's House, where the North Central Vermont Recovery Center will offer programming. Community members gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music, lawn games and workshops on this day of healing and hope.

Twinkle, Twinkle

Thursday 12

click to enlarge Courtesy Of David Trono

Perseid Meteor Star Party

Get those wishes ready. The Perseid meteor shower makes its annual dramatic entrance in the night sky this week as the Swift-Tuttle Comet passes by Earth. Stargazers hoping to catch a glimpse gather at the Northern Skies Observatory in Peacham for the Northeast Kingdom Astronomy Foundation's Perseid Meteor Star Party.

Nothing Happens Twice

Thursday 12-Sunday 15

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Unadilla Theater

Waiting for Godot

Samuel Beckett's classic play may hold new meaning for those who have spent much of the last year and a half just, well, waiting around. Marshfield's Unadilla Theatre presents Waiting for Godot, starring a Vermont cast of four veteran actors and one boy in an absurdist, existentialist tale that manages to wring delight out of desperation.

Feeling Blue

Tuesday 17

click to enlarge © Serhii Suravikin | Dreamstime

Music While You Pick

Owl's Head Blueberry Farm in Richmond closes out its Music While You Pick concert series with an evening of berry picking, Citizen Cider tastings and cosmic jazz from central Vermont fusion crew Cookie's Hot Club. Blueberry season may be coming to an end, but jam season is forever.

Eclectic Boogie

Wednesday 18

click to enlarge Jeffrey Hock For In-tents Media

Binger

Burlington band Binger takes to the BCA Summer Concerts stage for a lunchtime set that defies easy categorization. Drawing from hip-hop, jazz and prog-rock, the trio delivers a delectably improvised sound for listeners in Burlington's City Hall Park.

Book at Me Now

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Nek Artisans Guild

Art of the Book

The Book Arts Guild of Vermont invites art lovers to don their reading glasses for "Art of the Book: Is It a Book?" This new exhibit at the Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery in St. Johnsbury features books sprouting flowers, books as paintings and books turned into sculptures. Visitors are invited to an opening reception with the artists on August 14.