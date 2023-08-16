The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 16-22 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Celeste Piette

Much Ado About Nothing

Is Not That Strange?

Thursday 17-Sunday 20

Feminist theater troupe Foul Contending Rebels takes on Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare's beloved rom-com about love, misunderstandings and the sublime pleasure of insulting the person you have a crush on. This utterly modern, tarot-themed production plays at Burlington's Off Center for the Dramatic Arts. Tickets are on a sliding scale, and the 2 p.m. show on Saturday is free.

Lights, Camera, Love

Friday 18

Courtesy Of Benny Crude

Pan Nalin

Pan Nalin

Vidhi Salla, of the popular Brattleboro radio show "Vidhi's Bollywood Jukebox," hosts a screening of Last Film Show, India's entry into the 95th Academy Awards, at Epsilon Spires. Director Pan Nalin's semi-autobiographical Gujarati-language drama follows a young boy in a remote village who falls in love with filmmaking. Chai and other Indian refreshments are served.

Hump Day

Saturday 19

Courtesy Of Wasserman

Nat Myers

Nat Myers

Locals mark the end of summer with Under the Hump, a musical throwdown at Camel's Hump Nordic Ski Area in Huntington. Acclaimed Korean American blues troubadour Nat Myers and Appalachian folk songwriter Logan Halstead headline the festivities. Proceeds benefit local flood relief, Richmond Mountain Rescue and trail maintenance.

Flower Power

Sunday 20

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Woodstock Inn & Resort

Billings Farm & Museum's Sunflower Sunday

A free yoga class takes over the fields at Woodstock's Billings Farm & Museum on Sunflower Sunday. Instructor Carly Pizzani leads a mindful flow out in the sunshine, followed by a morning teatime. Afterward, attendees can explore the Sunflower House, the farm's blooming labyrinth of more than 100 varieties of blossoms.

Pluck Stops Here

Sunday 20

Courtesy

Taylor Ashton

Taylor Ashton

Catamount Arts' Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series winds toward summer's end with a free show from banjoist Taylor Ashton. The Canadian-born singer-songwriter brings beloved covers and originals from his brand-new album, Stranger to the Feeling, to Dog Mountain for a canine-friendly evening of clawhammer riffs and picnicking pleasure.

Found in Translation

Monday 21

Courtesy Of Edouard Caupeil

Jean D'Amérique

Jean D'Amérique

Undeterred by the flooding at its Johnson campus, Vermont Studio Center hosts Translation in Action, a virtual conversation between Haitian poet Jean D'Amérique and translator Conor Bracken. The two read from and discuss their recent collaboration, the English translation of D'Amérique's collection No Way in the Skin Without This Bloody Embrace.

Cows Come Home

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

"Evening Showers" by Woody Jackson

Burlington's Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery hosts "Amazing Graze," a new solo show by iconic local artist Woody Jackson. His renowned Holsteins — perhaps most famous for their appearances on Ben & Jerry's pints — feature heavily in these bold watercolor landscapes.