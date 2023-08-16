The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 16-22 

click to enlarge
- Much Ado About Nothing
Is Not That Strange?
Thursday 17-Sunday 20
Feminist theater troupe Foul Contending Rebels takes on Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare's beloved rom-com about love, misunderstandings and the sublime pleasure of insulting the person you have a crush on. This utterly modern, tarot-themed production plays at Burlington's Off Center for the Dramatic Arts. Tickets are on a sliding scale, and the 2 p.m. show on Saturday is free.
Lights, Camera, Love
Friday 18
- Pan Nalin
Vidhi Salla, of the popular Brattleboro radio show "Vidhi's Bollywood Jukebox," hosts a screening of Last Film Show, India's entry into the 95th Academy Awards, at Epsilon Spires. Director Pan Nalin's semi-autobiographical Gujarati-language drama follows a young boy in a remote village who falls in love with filmmaking. Chai and other Indian refreshments are served.
Hump Day
Saturday 19
- Nat Myers
Locals mark the end of summer with Under the Hump, a musical throwdown at Camel's Hump Nordic Ski Area in Huntington. Acclaimed Korean American blues troubadour Nat Myers and Appalachian folk songwriter Logan Halstead headline the festivities. Proceeds benefit local flood relief, Richmond Mountain Rescue and trail maintenance.
Flower Power
Sunday 20
- Billings Farm & Museum's Sunflower Sunday
A free yoga class takes over the fields at Woodstock's Billings Farm & Museum on Sunflower Sunday. Instructor Carly Pizzani leads a mindful flow out in the sunshine, followed by a morning teatime. Afterward, attendees can explore the Sunflower House, the farm's blooming labyrinth of more than 100 varieties of blossoms.
Pluck Stops Here
Sunday 20
Catamount Arts' Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series winds toward summer's end with a free show from banjoist Taylor Ashton. The Canadian-born singer-songwriter brings beloved covers and originals from his brand-new album, Stranger to the Feeling, to Dog Mountain for a canine-friendly evening of clawhammer riffs and picnicking pleasure.
Found in Translation
Monday 21
- Jean D'Amérique
Undeterred by the flooding at its Johnson campus, Vermont Studio Center hosts Translation in Action, a virtual conversation between Haitian poet Jean D'Amérique and translator Conor Bracken. The two read from and discuss their recent collaboration, the English translation of D'Amérique's collection No Way in the Skin Without This Bloody Embrace.
Cows Come Home
Ongoing
- "Evening Showers" by Woody Jackson
Burlington's Frog Hollow Vermont Craft Gallery hosts "Amazing Graze," a new solo show by iconic local artist Woody Jackson. His renowned Holsteins — perhaps most famous for their appearances on Ben & Jerry's pints — feature heavily in these bold watercolor landscapes.