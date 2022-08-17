 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 17-23 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 15, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 17-23 

By

Published August 15, 2022 at 3:56 p.m.

    'The Winter's Tale' @ Town Hall Theater

    • The Town Hall Theater Young Company presents Shakespeare's timeless tale of hope, connection, love — and "exit, pursued by a bear."...
    • Wed., Aug. 17, 7 p.m. and Thu., Aug. 18, 2 p.m. $5-15.

  • 'Parks & Recreation' @ Bryan Memorial Gallery

    • A collaborative group exhibition with the Bennington Museum that highlights historical and contemporary interpretations of Vermont’s state parks in all seasons....
    • Through Sept. 5

    Toussaint St. Negritude @ Waitsfield United Church of Christ & Village Meeting House

    • The musician-poet gives an improvisational performance in concert with the church's Janet McKenzie show “Courage, Justice and Hope."...
    • Sat., Aug. 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free.

    Stowe Tango Music Festival 2022: Night of Tango @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort

    • Buenos Aires dance legends are soundtracked by bandoneon virtuoso Hector Del Curto and a 25-piece orchestra....
    • Sat., Aug. 20, 8-9:30 p.m. $30-59.

    Sunflower Sunday @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • Locals embrace their inner flower child with a morning of yoga and mindful strolls around the blooming fields....
    • Sun., Aug. 21, 9-9:45 a.m. Free; preregister.

    Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series: Vox Sambou @ Dog Mountain

    • The multilingual, Québécois Haitian hip-hop star lights up the outdoor stage....
    • Sun., Aug. 21, 5 p.m. Free.

    Emily Bernard @ Vermont Studio Center

    • The author of Black is the Body: Stories from My Mother's Time and Mine reads from her work....
    • Mon., Aug. 22, 7-8 p.m. Free.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

