The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 23-29 

Diana DeMuth

Fair Play

Friday 25

It's the last of this summer's, but attendees will be too busy to feel any nostalgia. The downtown St. Johnsbury street fair and gallery stroll includes storytelling, live music, crafts, performances by Bread and Puppet, a fleet of food trucks, and a beer and mocktail garden. Singer-songwriter Diana DeMuth closes out the evening with a free show featuring her stunning vocals and original tunes.

Queer as Folk Art

Saturday 26

Queer Arts Festival

Art aficionados and fans of a fabulous fest celebrate rural queer life at(aka Queer AF!) on the Plainfield Recreational Field. Shoppers browse wares from over 50 vendors while taking in music, theater, circus performances, community art projects, games and crafts, and a kids' zone.

In the Mood

Thursday 24-Sunday 27

Nat Reeves and Ed Cherry at the 2022 Stowe Jazz Festival

brings the genre's full range — from bebop and swing to Brazilian and Afro-Cuban — to the main stage at the Alchemist brewery, with additional shows popping up at locations around town. New York-based Festejation, virtuosic Oz Noy Trio, fusion group Henry Hey and Forq, and dozens of other artists get toes tapping and fingers snapping at free sets.

Song and Dance

Saturday 26

2022 Barnard Street Dance

Little City Soirée

Beloved community traditionreturns with a free, nonalcoholic family fest outside the town hall. Afro-funk groovers Sabouyouma, roots rockers the Ben Kogan Band, contra dance leaders Blind Squirrel and jazz revivalists Route 5 Jive get the whole town moving and shaking while revelers enjoy games, boat races and a neighborly potluck.

Saturday 26

Vergennes Day

Black Ties

Vermont's smallest city shows it has the biggest heart at, a demonstration of civic pride with something for all ages. The fête kicks off with a pancake breakfast at the fire department and continues with road races, food and craft vendors, a bubble pit, wagon rides, a chicken barbecue, and live music on the bandstand.

Saturday 26

First African Landing Day

Vermont Racial Justice Alliance presents the fifth annual, a celebration of the strength, resilience and contributions of the American descendants of slavery. Burlington's Intervale Center hosts speakers, exhibits, ethnic food, dancing and a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Don't miss the 1619 Traveling Exhibit at the nearby Richard Kemp Center.

Second Chances



Ongoing

"Touching God" by Brian Skitz