 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 23-29 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 21, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 23-29 

By

Published August 21, 2023 at 8:57 p.m.

click to enlarge Diana DeMuth - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Diana DeMuth

Fair Play

Friday 25
It's the last of this summer's St. J Final Fridays, but attendees will be too busy to feel any nostalgia. The downtown St. Johnsbury street fair and gallery stroll includes storytelling, live music, crafts, performances by Bread and Puppet, a fleet of food trucks, and a beer and mocktail garden. Singer-songwriter Diana DeMuth closes out the evening with a free show featuring her stunning vocals and original tunes.

Queer as Folk Art

Saturday 26
click to enlarge Queer Arts Festival - COURTESY OF HERI CROWN
  • Courtesy of Heri Crown
  • Queer Arts Festival
Art aficionados and fans of a fabulous fest celebrate rural queer life at Queer Arts Festival! (aka Queer AF!) on the Plainfield Recreational Field. Shoppers browse wares from over 50 vendors while taking in music, theater, circus performances, community art projects, games and crafts, and a kids' zone.

In the Mood

Thursday 24-Sunday 27
click to enlarge Nat Reeves and Ed Cherry at the 2022 Stowe Jazz Festival - COURTESY OF JUDE DOMSKI
  • Courtesy of Jude Domski
  • Nat Reeves and Ed Cherry at the 2022 Stowe Jazz Festival
The Stowe Jazz Festival brings the genre's full range — from bebop and swing to Brazilian and Afro-Cuban — to the main stage at the Alchemist brewery, with additional shows popping up at locations around town. New York-based Festejation, virtuosic Oz Noy Trio, fusion group Henry Hey and Forq, and dozens of other artists get toes tapping and fingers snapping at free sets.

Song and Dance

Saturday 26
click to enlarge 2022 Barnard Street Dance - COURTESY OF LINDA TREASH
  • Courtesy of Linda Treash
  • 2022 Barnard Street Dance
Beloved community tradition Barnard Street Dance returns with a free, nonalcoholic family fest outside the town hall. Afro-funk groovers Sabouyouma, roots rockers the Ben Kogan Band, contra dance leaders Blind Squirrel and jazz revivalists Route 5 Jive get the whole town moving and shaking while revelers enjoy games, boat races and a neighborly potluck.

Little City Soirée

Saturday 26
click to enlarge Vergennes Day - COURTESY OF ADDISON COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
  • Courtesy of Addison County Chamber of Commerce
  • Vergennes Day
Vermont's smallest city shows it has the biggest heart at Vergennes Day, a demonstration of civic pride with something for all ages. The fête kicks off with a pancake breakfast at the fire department and continues with road races, food and craft vendors, a bubble pit, wagon rides, a chicken barbecue, and live music on the bandstand.

Black Ties

Saturday 26
click to enlarge First African Landing Day - &copy; KAREN FOLEY | DREAMSTIME
  • © Karen Foley | Dreamstime
  • First African Landing Day
Vermont Racial Justice Alliance presents the fifth annual First African Landing Day, a celebration of the strength, resilience and contributions of the American descendants of slavery. Burlington's Intervale Center hosts speakers, exhibits, ethnic food, dancing and a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Don't miss the 1619 Traveling Exhibit at the nearby Richard Kemp Center.

Second Chances

Ongoing
click to enlarge "Touching God" by Brian Skitz - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • "Touching God" by Brian Skitz
Traveling collaborative exhibition "Inside Out: IncARceraTion" explores the connections between trauma, addiction, incarceration and resilience — and what reentry and community restoration can look like. On view at Montpelier's T.W. Wood Gallery, these works by 40 artists, all incarcerated in West Virginia correctional centers, spark conversations about poverty, homelessness and mental health.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Stowe Jazz Festival @ Various Stowe locations

    • Musicians serve up syncopated sounds from various venues. See stowejazzfestival.com for details....
    • Thu., Aug. 24, 5 p.m., Fri., Aug. 25, 1-11 p.m., Sat., Aug. 26, 12:30-11 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 27, 1-9 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    St. J Final Fridays: Diana DeMuth @ Railroad St.

    • After an epic street fair, the stirring singer-songwriter closes out the summer series....
    • Fri., Aug. 25, 4-9 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Queer Arts Festival! @ Plainfield Recreational Field

    • Over 50 vendors showcase their work among other rad activities, including live music, circus acts, activism, craft demonstrations, fun for kids and community art projects....
    • Sat., Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Vergennes Day @ Vergennes City Park

    • Vermont’s smallest city goes big for this festival's 41st anniversary, featuring live music, more than 55 vendors, a bubble pit at the fire station and...
    • Sat., Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    First African Landing Day @ Intervale Center

    • A day of soul food, storytelling, music, dance and talks commemorates the resilience of the Black American community since 1619....
    • Sat., Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Barnard Street Dance @ Barnard Town Hall

    • A beloved town tradition returns with a full afternoon and evening of family fun, a community potluck and a barn-raising lineup of live bands....
    • Sat., Aug. 26, 3-10 p.m. Free.

  • 'Inside Out: IncARceraTion' @ T.W. Wood Gallery

    • A traveling exhibition of artworks by imprisoned artists that explore the intersections of trauma, addiction, incarceration and reentry. A collaboration of Artists in the WV...
    • Through Sept. 22
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • Save the Dates: Fall Fun for the Whole Family

  • Save the Dates: Fall Fun for the Whole Family

    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 22, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 16-22

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 16-22

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an utterly modern, tarot-themed production of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing from feminist theater troupe Foul Contending Rebels.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 14, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 9-15

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 9-15

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the third annual Untapped: Beached Whales, a celebration of fat and curvy performers featuring fiery numbers from drag and burlesque favorites.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 7, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 16-22

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 16-22

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an utterly modern, tarot-themed production of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing from feminist theater troupe Foul Contending Rebels.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 14, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 9-15

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 9-15

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including the third annual Untapped: Beached Whales, a celebration of fat and curvy performers featuring fiery numbers from drag and burlesque favorites.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 7, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 2-8

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 2-8

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a special performance of Bach's Cello Suite No. 5 in C Minor by Peter Sanders to kickoff the Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival's 31st season.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 31, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation