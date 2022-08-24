 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 24-30 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 22, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 24-30 

By

Published August 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. | Updated August 22, 2022 at 4:36 p.m.

Related Events

  • Mini-Fest: Improv Jam @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (comedy)...
    • Wed., Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. Free

  • Mini-Fest: Best In Show @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (comedy)...
    • Thu., Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. $5

  • Mini-Fest: Mothra! @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (comedy)...
    • Thu., Aug. 25, 8 p.m. Free

  • Mini-Fest: Off The Cuff @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (comedy)...
    • Fri., Aug. 26, 7 p.m. $15

  • Mini-Fest: Kingdom Kids @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (comedy)...
    • Fri., Aug. 26, 9 p.m. $10

  • Samuel Wyatt @ Jackson Gallery, Town Hall Theater

    • “Writing on the Wall Project,” new paintings that explore the light, shadow, textures and graffiti in urban settings....
    • Through Sept. 30

  • Staff Picks
    First African Landing Day @ Intervale Center

    • The Vermont Racial Justice Alliance presents a day of soul food, storytelling, dance, drumming and music in commemoration of the resilience of the Black American...
    • Sat., Aug. 27, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Whoopie Pie Fest & Parade of Heroes @ Paramount Theatre

    • Locals celebrate pandemic frontline workers and one of Vermont's favorite sweet treats with a day of festivities....
    • Sat., Aug. 27, 12-10 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Britton & the Sting @ King Arthur Baking Company Bakery & Café, School and Store

    • The funk liberation band, fronted by Tony Award winner Britton Smith, takes to the JAG Productions stage for an audacious show that's half concert, half...
    • Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 27, 8 p.m. $33.

  • Mini-Fest: James and Waltien @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (comedy)...
    • Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 & 9 p.m. $20

  • Staff Picks
    Zara Bode's Little Big Band & StompBoxTrio @ New England Center for Circus Arts

    • Swing and blues tunes fill the afternoon air and get audiences shaking their hips....
    • Sun., Aug. 28, 4 p.m. $20-25; free for kids under 12.

  • Staff Picks
    Fiesta Viva el Sabor @ The Marble Works

    • The culinary collective serves delectable Guatemalan and Mexican bites alongside live music....
    • Sun., Aug. 28, 5-8 p.m. Price of food and drink.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • Save the Dates: Fun Stuff for Families This Fall

  • Save the Dates: Fun Stuff for Families This Fall

    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 16, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 17-23

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 17-23

    There’s still plenty of time left to enjoy the summer, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a free Sunflower Sunday at the Billings Farm & Museum’s Sunflower House in Woodstock.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 15, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 10-16

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 10-16

    There’s still plenty of time left to enjoy the summer, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by celebrated singer Veronica Swift at Stowe's Trapp Family Lodge.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 8, 2022
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • Save the Dates: Fun Stuff for Families This Fall

  • Save the Dates: Fun Stuff for Families This Fall

    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 16, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 17-23

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 17-23

    There’s still plenty of time left to enjoy the summer, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a free Sunflower Sunday at the Billings Farm & Museum’s Sunflower House in Woodstock.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 15, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 10-16

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 10-16

    There’s still plenty of time left to enjoy the summer, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by celebrated singer Veronica Swift at Stowe's Trapp Family Lodge.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Aug 8, 2022
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation