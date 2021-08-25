The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 25 to 31 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of I-jung Huang

Lake Champlain Chamber Music

Love and Lyrics

Sunday 29

Robert Schumann, it appears, was a true romantic. The pieces he wrote for his beloved wife, Clara, take center stage at the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival's concert "Love Songs." Soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano and instrumentalists Gloria Chien, Soovin Kim, Misha Amory and Zlatomir Fung (pictured) bring Schumann's songs and his Piano Quartet in E-flat Major to life.

Vibrant Vibes

Thursday 26

Courtesy Of Michael A. Brooks

Black Musicians Matter

Summer Street Music Series presents its first-ever Black Musicians Matter concert at Denny Park in Bradford. New England rhythm-and-rock outfit Kali & Ancestors in Training, Madagascar-born multi-instrumentalist Mikahely, and New Hampshire-based alt-rock group Senayit (pictured) bring the tunes, and local Vermont burlesque performer Golden Mystique acts as Femmecee. Attendees can donate straight to the artists at the event's GoFundMe page.

Not So Postcolonial

Thursday 26 & Friday 27

Courtesy Of Dave Sanders

In the Court of the Conqueror

Performance artist George Emilio Sanchez returns to the Phantom Theater's Edgcomb Barn in Warren with his new solo work, In the Court of the Conqueror. A blend of personal narrative, meticulous research, and contributions from Native scholars and activists, the show dives into the 200-year history of the Supreme Court's antagonism toward tribal sovereignty and explores contradictions and inequalities in the judicial system.

Extra Terrestrial

Friday 27

Courtesy Of Western Terrestrials

The Ballad of Ethan Alien

Featuring guest spots from notables such as Kiah Morris, Rusty "the Logger" DeWees, and Ben and Jerry, the Western Terrestrials' concept film The Ballad of Ethan Alien is about as Vermonty as they come. This rollicking sci-fi music adventure, filmed entirely during the pandemic, plays at Camp Meade in Middlesex before jetting off on the rest of its statewide tour.

Little City, Big Bash

Saturday 28

Courtesy Of Joanna Rae Photography

Vergennes Day

The 39th annual Vergennes Day takes over the streets of Vermont's smallest city this weekend. Friends and families grab breakfast at the fire station, peruse the stalls of more than 45 crafters and vendors, enjoy nonstop live music, sweat it out in races and fun runs, catch short films at the Vergennes Opera House, and close out the day with the Lighting of the Falls.

Bee Happy Now

Saturday 28 & Sunday 29

Courtesy Of Billings Farm & Museum

Pollination Celebration

It's a bumblebee and butterfly bonanza this weekend at the Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock. Folks of all ages at the Pollination Celebration buzz over the honey-topped ice cream, Victorian flower language demonstrations, honeybee dances, Sunflower House in full bloom, and a meet and greet with local beekeepers.

Textured Textiles

Ongoing

Courtesy Of Davallia Art Gallery & Boutique

Julie Crabtree

Vermont fiber artist Julie Crabtree makes a strong case for mixing your media. In "Threads of Image," her solo exhibition at DaVallia Gallery & Boutique in Chester, she uses traditional and experimental processes to weave together paint, stitching and handmade fabrics to represent earthy, intricate landscapes.