August 23, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 25 to 31 

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'In the Court of the Conqueror' @ Phantom Theater, Edgcomb Barn

    • Performance artist and activist George Emilio Sanchez explores two centuries of Supreme Court rulings affecting Native American sovereignty....
    • Thu., Aug. 26, 8-10 p.m. and Fri., Aug. 27, 8-10 p.m. Donations.

  • Black Musicians Matter @ Denny Park

    • Senayit, Mikahely and Kali & Ancestors in Training bring the music and Golden Mystique "femmecees." Food available from Bright Sun Kitchen....
    • Thu., Aug. 26, 5-8 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks
    'The Ballad of Ethan Alien' @ Camp Meade

    • Filmed during the pandemic and featuring songs from Vermont artists, this rollicking sci-fi adventure premieres alongside musical guests Bow Thayer and Western Terrestrials....
    • Fri., Aug. 27, 6-9 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks
    Julie Crabtree @ DaVallia Art Gallery & Boutique

    • ”Threads of Image,” mixed-media landscapes using paints, stitching and handmade textiles....
    • Through Sept. 5

  • Staff Picks
    Pollination Celebration @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • Honeybee and butterfly buffs of all ages make crafts, explore the sunflower fields, meet local beekeepers and sample food and ice cream....
    • Sat., Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission, $8-16; free for members and kids 3 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    Vergennes Day @ Vergennes City Park

    • Vermont’s smallest city goes big on Friday with a street dance. The fun continues on Saturday with bandstand concerts, artisan vendors, road races, a chicken...
    • Sat., Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival: Love Songs @ Elley-Long Music Center, Saint Michael's College

    • Strings, soprano and piano close out the festival with Schumann selections inspired by his love for his wife Clara....
    • Sun., Aug. 29, 3 p.m. $5-30.
