August 01, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 3-9 

By

Published August 1, 2022 at 5:27 p.m.

Related Events

  • David Ricketts @ Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery

    • "Under the Hemlock Tree," mixed-media works inspired by dreams by the Vermont artist....
    • Through Aug. 27

  • Knit Democracy Together @ Latham Library

    • Activists and craftivists learn about the inner workings of elections while working together on a yarn sculpture of the Vermont Statehouse....
    • Thu., Aug. 4, 6:30-8 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Preview: 'Sounds of Hazel' @ Moore Theater, Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College

    • Dance Theatre of Harlem presents a new ballet about the pioneering Black pianist Hazel Scott....
    • Thu., Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m. and Fri., Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m. $12-25.

  • 'Succession: Vermont' @ Phantom Theater, Edgcomb Barn

    • The Crispy Pork Gang apply their signature spoof formula to everyone's favorite morally bankrupt HBO show....
    • Fri., Aug. 5, 8 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 6, 6 & 8 p.m. $20.

  • Festival of Fools Twilight Series: Saint Mela @ Burlington City Hall Park

    • This indie-pop group's melodies are just as intricate and acrobatic as the nearby circus performances. Electric pop ensemble Aquamossa opens....
    • Sat., Aug. 6, 6:30-9 p.m. Free.

  • Climate Migrant Meet and Greet @ Temple Sinai

    • Folks who recently moved to Vermont because of the climate crisis meet neighbors in the same situation and build community. Childcare available....
    • Sun., Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free.

  • The Moth StorySLAM @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Local tellers of tales recount true stories in the hopes of winning an appearance on NPR....
    • Tue., Aug. 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Tue., Sept. 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $15; preregister.
