The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 3-9 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Theik Smith

Kouadio Davis and Alexandra Hutchinson

Piano Variations

Thursday 4 & Friday 5

Starting its third year of residency at Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover, N.H., Dance Theatre of Harlem presents a preview of Sounds of Hazel. With stunning choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, this new ballet tells the story of Hazel Scott, a pioneering Black pianist who had an indelible impact on the jazz and classical music worlds.

Knit Out the Vote

Thursday 4

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Paul Rogers Photography

Knit Democracy Together sculpture by Eve Jacobs-Carnahan

Fiber artist and former election lawyer Eve Jacobs-Carnahan gathers civic-minded neighbors to Knit Democracy Together at Thetford's Latham Library. Knitting experience isn't actually required. Rather, activists and craftivists alike learn about the electoral college and election mechanics while working on a stitched sculpture of the Vermont Statehouse.

Break a Greg

Friday 5 & Saturday 6

click to enlarge Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime

Succession: Vermont

The Crispy Pork Gang, the devilishly clever parodists behind popular spoofs of Jaws and Alien, return to Warren's Phantom Theater to skewer everyone's favorite dysfunctional TV drama in Succession: Vermont. Audiences cheer for the owners of a small Vermont creamery as they resist the Roys' attempts to buy them out in this gut-busting goof-fest of epic economic proportions.

Big Apple, Circus

Saturday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy

Saint Mela

As locals wander away from a long day of revelry at the Festival of Fools, they can wind down with the Twilight Series appearance of New York City indie trio Saint Mela at Burlington's City Hall Park. This group's genre-bending melodies are just as intricate and acrobatic as the nearby circus performances.

Community Care

Sunday 7

click to enlarge Anthony Berenyi | Dreamstime

Climate Migrant Meet and Greet

Recent studies published by ProPublica and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency indicate that Vermont is one of the most climate-resilient states in the nation. People who've moved here to escape extreme weather can find each other and build community at the Climate Migrant Meet and Greet at South Burlington's Temple Sinai.

Happily Ever After

Tuesday 9

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Liz Linder

Moth StorySLAM

The Moth StorySLAM, the live storytelling international phenomenon, comes to Burlington's Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House for a rivetingly real competition. Each orator recounts a five-minute true tale about the night's theme, "Happy," for a chance to appear on NPR, and audiences laugh and cry along.

I Dreamed a Dream

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild

"3 Kites" by David Ricketts

The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild's Backroom Gallery in St. Johnsbury presents "Under the Hemlock Tree," a new solo show from local mixed-media artist David Ricketts. The collection is heavily inspired by Ricketts' own dreamscapes. Viewers are invited to learn more at a meet-the-artist event on Saturday, August 6.