The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 30-September 5 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Louise Bichan

Cantrip

Fiddle Me This

Sunday 3

The 31st annual New World Festival takes over Randolph's Chandler Center for the Arts for 11 rollicking hours of music and community. Vermont's Celtic and French Canadian heritage is on full display with acts including Québécois rockers Le Vent du Nord, Scottish foursome Cantrip and Montréal trad outfit Genticorum.

Ducks by the Truckload

Sunday 3

click to enlarge © Atman | Dreamstime

Mad River Rotary Duck Race

Mad River Valley Rotary hosts Waitsfield's wackiest, quackiest annual fundraiser: the Duck Race. More donations buy you more rubber duckies, which take off from the Lareau Park swimming hole and head down the river. The owners of the first 10 fake fowl to cross the finish line win cash prizes. Donations benefit the Rotary's charity work with local organizations.

Picture Show

Thursday 31

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Heretic & Plattform Produktion

And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine

For its latest monthly screening, the Vermont International Film Festival presents And the King Said, What a Fantastic Machine at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House in Burlington. This new Swedish documentary draws on a stunning array of archival footage to paint a comprehensive picture of the history of photography and video and the ways they attract our attention.

Bard Knock Life

Saturday 2

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Rick Russell

Shakespeare Alive! A Bard-Based Variety Show

Stand Up Shakespeare, a collective of New York City actors who have become Green Mountain State icons over the years, returns to Union Christian Church at Plymouth's Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site for its annual performance of Shakespeare Alive! A Bard-Based Variety Show. This year's new collection of scenes, skits, soliloquies and songs remixes the Bard's beloved tales.

Craft Masters

Saturday 2 & Sunday 3

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Valley Players

Mad River Valley Craft Fair

Artisans from across New England arrive to peddle their wares at the annual Mad River Valley Craft Fair at Kenyon's Field in Waitsfield. Alongside live music, food and craft cocktails, shoppers peruse jewelry, paintings, pottery, woodwork and other artisan creations. Entry fees support local community theater company the Valley Players.

Beet the Rush

Tuesday 5

click to enlarge © Alisonh29 | Dreamstime

Old North End Farmers Market

For local produce lovers, Burlington's best open secret is the Old North End Farmers Market, which convenes at Dewey Park every Tuesday afternoon. Fresh local produce and prepared foods from vendors including Diggers' Mirth Collective Farm, Richmond Chai, Tremolo Bread and Sabah's House bring good vibes to the Queen City's melting pot.

Paper Trail

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

"Get Juiced to It" by Rosa Leff

Soapbox Arts in Burlington presents "Blown Away," a solo show by Puerto Rican artist Rosa Leff. Leff's intricate and brightly colored paper cutouts depict familiar urban sights — a discarded candy bar wrapper, a closed shoe warehouse, a cyclist speeding past a taco joint — with a distinct pop-art sensibility.