August 29, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 31-September 6 

Published August 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. | Updated August 29, 2022 at 4:37 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Tuesday Farmers Market @ Isham Family Farm

    • The Ishams put the "farm" back in "farmers market" with vendor stalls and live music out by the barn....
    • Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. Continues through Sept. 27 Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Shary Boyle @ Montréal Museum of Fine Arts

    • "Outside the Palace of Me," a multisensory exhibition that explores how identity and personality are constructed in the age of social media....
    • Sept. 1-Jan. 15

  • Staff Picks
    'Fire of Love' @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • An incomparable documentary uses footage caught by Maurice and Katia Krafft, two married French scientists who died in a volcanic eruption in 1991, to depict...
    • Thu., Sept. 1, 7-8:30 p.m. $6-12; VTIFF member benefits apply.

  • Staff Picks
    Free First Friday Eve: The Reflexions @ Shelburne Museum

    • The museum opens its exhibits to one and all, and the lawns overflow with food, drink, lawn games and live music....
    • Fri., Sept. 2, 5-7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Garlic Town, USA @ Various Bennington locations

    • It’s the best stinkin' time of the year! Garlic ice cream, garlic fudge and other odiferous offerings make for a funky festival celebrating all things...
    • Sat., Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5-30.

  • Staff Picks
    'Shakespeare Alive! A Bard-Based Variety Show' @ Union Christian Church, Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site

    • Stand Up Shakespeare debuts a new collection of scenes, skits, soliloquies and songs....
    • Sat., Sept. 3, 12 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Mad River Valley Rotary Duck Race @ Lareau Park

    • Adopted rubber waterfowl race to the finish for cash prizes and to raise funds for the Rotary....
    • Sun., Sept. 4, 3-5 p.m. Free.
