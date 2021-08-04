 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 4 to 10 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 02, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 4 to 10 

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'Xanadu' @ 413 Carpenter Rd.

    • Talented local teens take to the outdoor stage in a sardonic rendition of the campy cult musical....
    • Thu., Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., Fri., Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m., Sat., Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Summer of Dinosaurs @ Montshire Museum of Science

    • Explore the lives of dinosaurs, big and small, through exhibits about dinosaur eggs and babies, dramatic dinosaur fossil specimens, and a series of special events...
    • Through Sept. 28

  • Staff Picks
    Summer Dog Party! @ Dog Mountain

    • Four-legged friends and their people take over the mountaintop and enjoy live music, food and the great outdoors....
    • Sat., Aug. 7, 12-4 p.m. Free.

  • 40th Anniversary Asbury Short Film Concert @ Briggs Opera House

    • Cinema savants enjoy a medley of classic featurettes and recent festival darlings....
    • Sat., Aug. 7, 1:30 & 7 p.m. $10-15.

  • Staff Picks
    Vermont Open Farm Week @ Various locations statewide

    • A week-long celebration of local food origins offers various venues for hands-on farm activities, with music and tasty treats....
    • Aug. 8-15 Free; fee for some activities.

  • Modest Mouse @ Champlain Valley Exposition

    • The indie rock favorites stun with selections from their long-awaited seventh studio album....
    • Sun., Aug. 8, 7 p.m. $49.50-53.50.

  • Online
    Nancy Hayes Kilgore (Words)

    • The Vermont Writers Prize-winning author launches Bitter Magic, her new historical novel about accused witch Isobel Gowdie, courtesy of the Vermont Book Shop....
    • Tue., Aug. 10, 7-8:30 p.m. Free.
