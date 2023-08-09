The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 9-15 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy Of Hillary Dubie Photography
- Cutline: Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer
Summer Lovin'
Friday 11
Beloved bodacious babes Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer host the third annual Untapped: Beached Whales at the Monkey House in Winooski. This celebration of fat and curvy performers features fiery numbers from drag and burlesque favorites including Ruthless Retribution, Luci Furr-Matrix and Virginia Thick 100.
Brie My Guest
Sunday 13
click to enlarge
- Courtesy Of Sabin Gratz
- Vermont Cheesemakers Festival
Feta fans, cheddar champions and mozzarella maniacs converge on Greensboro's Highland Center for the Arts for the annual Vermont Cheesemakers Festival. Over 100 cheeses from more than 30 of the state's best mongers delight palates and pair perfectly with local wines, beers and spirits at this dairy-packed summer shindig.
Midnight Oil
Ongoing
click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- "Cloud Reflections" by David Smith
Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery in Shelburne presents "Chasing Light," a new exhibit of oil landscapes by Vermont artist David Smith. Smith's paintings, reminiscent of the Impressionists' but also wholly unique, are characterized by high-contrast brush strokes, bold colors, and a focus on unexpected patterns of light and shadow.
What Is It Good For
Thursday 10-Saturday 12
click to enlarge
- Courtesy Of Leah Greenberg
- Time Stands Still
Joanne Greenberg of Green Room Productions directs Time Stands Still, the hit Broadway play by Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies, at Warren's Phantom Theater. The story follows a photojournalist who, after an injury on the front lines of war, must reconcile herself to a quieter life in Brooklyn alongside her longtime partner and their irritatingly domestic friends.
Romance Languages
Saturday 11
click to enlarge
- Courtesy Of Isabel Senter, Centeredheartphotography
- Amber Roberts
Vermont author Amber Roberts launches her debut romance novel, Text Appeal, at Northshire Bookstore in Manchester Center. This sex-positive, Burlington-set romp follows a programmer who turns to professional sexting after losing her job — and gets mixed messages from Cupid when she starts hitting it off with a client and her longtime friend.
Bottoms Pup!
Thursday 10
click to enlarge
- Courtesy Of Mountain Dog Pet Photography
- Bark & Brew
For once, it's a good thing to follow the pack. Dog lovers convene at the Humane Society of Chittenden County, where the annual Bark & Brew series kicks off with a fang. While the humans sample beer from Queen City Brewery and slices from Pizza 44, their four-legged friends go wild in the shelter's fenced-in play space.
On Cloud Canine
Sunday 13
click to enlarge
Fox meets hound at this weekend's installment of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain. Up-and-coming indie act Fox Royale play rock anthems reminiscent of Vampire Weekend for concertgoers and their pups.