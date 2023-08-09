 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 9-15 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 07, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 9-15 

By

Published August 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. | Updated August 7, 2023 at 6:33 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Time Stands Still' @ Phantom Theater, Edgcomb Barn

    • Two journalists must leave the front lines of war and face an even greater terror: a conventional life in Brooklyn among their basic friends....
    • Thu., Aug. 10, 8-9:30 p.m., Fri., Aug. 11, 8-9:30 p.m. and Sat., Aug. 12, 8-9:30 p.m. $20.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Bark & Brew @ Humane Society of Chittenden County

    • Humans chat over local food and beer while their pups play in the fenced yard. Proceeds benefit animal shelter programs....
    • Thursdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 14 $20.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Amber Roberts @ Northshire Bookstore

    • The local author launches her Burlington-set romance novel, Text Appeal....
    • Fri., Aug. 11, 6-7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Untapped: Beached Whales @ Monkey House

    • (burlesque)...
    • Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m. $20

  • David Smith @ Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

    • "Chasing Light," oil paintings of vividly patterned land and water....
    • Through Sept. 2

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Vermont Cheesemakers Festival @ Highland Center for the Arts

    • Fromage lovers sip vino and sample local cheeses while mingling with dozens of artisan food producers at this annual festival of flavors....
    • Sun., Aug. 13, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $69.50.

  • Staff Picks
    Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series: Fox Royale @ Dog Mountain

    • A group of high school friends, now an up-and-coming touring act, displays its brand of anthemic indie rock....
    • Sun., Aug. 13, 5 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 2-8

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 2-8

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a special performance of Bach's Cello Suite No. 5 in C Minor by Peter Sanders to kickoff the Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival's 31st season.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 31, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 26-August 1

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 26-August 1

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Fledge Fest, a collaborative arts and music festival for all ages.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 24, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 19-25

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 19-25

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by eclectic, tender roots trio Rainbow Girls.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 17, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 2-8

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, August 2-8

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a special performance of Bach's Cello Suite No. 5 in C Minor by Peter Sanders to kickoff the Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival's 31st season.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 31, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 26-August 1

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 26-August 1

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Fledge Fest, a collaborative arts and music festival for all ages.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 24, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 19-25

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 19-25

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by eclectic, tender roots trio Rainbow Girls.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 17, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation