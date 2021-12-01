 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 1 to 7 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 29, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 1 to 7 

  • Staff Picks Online
    Don Hooper & Bill Mares (Words)

    • The illustrator and author, respectively, launch I Could Hardly Keep From Laughing: An Illustrated Collection of Vermont Humor. Presented by Norwich Public Library, Norwich...
    • Wed., Dec. 1, 7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Klezmer! @ Christ Episcopal Church

    • Central Vermont’s Nisht Geferlach Klezmer Band plays Eastern European and Yiddish folk music. Dancing is encouraged! Donations benefit the Central Vermont Refugee Action Network....
    • Thu., Dec. 2, 12-1 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks
    'Listen Up' @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • An original live musical based on the true stories of Vermont teens now gets its film premiere. Masks and proof of vaccination required....
    • Fri., Dec. 3, 7 p.m. $15; preregister; limited space.

  • Holiday Train Exhibit @ Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History

    • The popular Lionel trains return with a Green Mountain backdrop and a brand-new feature: a caboose that livestreams a video of the train traveling through...
    • Through Jan. 8, 2022

  • Staff Picks
    A River of Light @ Waterbury State Office Complex

    • Homemade lanterns light up Main Street, and the parade concludes at Dac Rowe Athletic Field for an evening of bonfires, music and hot chocolate....
    • Sat., Dec. 4, 5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Cloudbelly @ Burnham Hall

    • The folk duo displays its dreamy, Joni Mitchell-meets-Cowboy Junkies vibe. Livestream available. Presented by Ripton Community Coffee House. Masks and proof of vaccination required....
    • Sat., Dec. 4, 7:30-9:45 p.m. $10-20.

  • Staff Picks
    William Tortolano @ St. Albans St. Mary's Church

    • The renowned organist is joined by vocalists Jake Barickman and John Schreindorfer for a program of multicultural carols....
    • Sun., Dec. 5, 2 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks Online
    'Listen Up' (Film)

    • A filmed version of an original live musical based on the true stories of Vermont teens streams online....
    • Tue., Dec. 7, 7 p.m., Wed., Dec. 8, 1 & 7 p.m., Thu., Dec. 9, 1 & 7 p.m., Fri., Dec. 10, 1 & 7 p.m., Sat., Dec. 11, 2 & 7 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 12, 2 & 7 p.m. $10; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Don Hooper & Bill Mares (Words)

    • The illustrator and author, respectively, launch I Could Hardly Keep From Laughing: An Illustrated Collection of Vermont Humor. Presented by Phoenix Books....
    • Wed., Dec. 8, 7 p.m. Free; preregister.
