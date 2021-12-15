The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 15 to 21 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Brian Delabruere

Eleganza & Espresso

The Bawdy Brunch

Sunday 19

Emoji Nightmare leads a fabulous cadre of kings and queens in Eleganza and Espresso: A Drag Brunch at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington. Bethadone Clinique, Donna Rhea and other local performers lip-synch their way through tables of mimosa drinkers for a hilarious, tip-worthy spectacle. Masks and proof of vaccination required.

Fantastic Four

Thursday 16 & Friday 17

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Matthew Burditt

The Fretless

An award-winning quartet of genre-defying string players, the Fretless make stops at Richmond Congregational Church and St. Johnsbury's Catamount Arts Center. The contemporary trad group incorporates rhythmic and harmonic elements of folk styles from around the world to lend a fresh, deconstructed sound to its jigs and reels.

Story Time

Wednesday 15-Sunday 19

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Vermont Stage

Winter Tales

Audience members stomp literal snow from their feet and settle down by a figurative fire for Vermont Stage's 17th annual Winter Tales fundraiser at Burlington's Main Street Landing Black Box Theater. Patti Casey and Susannah Blachly sing original songs between seasonal stories read by cast members. Masks and proof of vaccination required.

Party and Prejudice

Thursday 16

click to enlarge © Katerina Solovyeva | Dreamstime

Jane Austen Birthday Tea

Kellogg-Hubbard Library and the Vermont Chapter of the Jane Austen Society of North America host Jane Austen Birthday Tea, a virtual blowout bash for the novelist's 246th birthday — as "blowout" as a lady of good breeding would wish, anyway. That means BYO tea, dress in full Georgian regalia if that's your jam, and prepare a favorite declaration of love or a well-worded smackdown to read aloud.

Snowy Stroll

Sunday 19

click to enlarge © Rechitan Sorin | Dreamstime

Winter Discovery Hike for Families

Montpelier folks with kids 6 and up who aren't afraid to get their noses nipped are perfect candidates for the North Branch Nature Center's Winter Discovery Hike for Families. Trail trekkers of all ages connect with the sleepy winter woods by practicing hearing like a deer, getting up close and personal with trees, and testing their hiding skills in camouflage games.

The Holly and the Ivy

Opens Saturday 18

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Billings Farm & Museum

Christmas at the Farm

Every day through January 2, revelers at Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock experience Christmas at the Farm, an absolute smorgasbord of old-fashioned cheer. History buffs learn about Victorian holiday traditions, dip their own candles and see the 1890 farm manager's house re-created in gingerbread. Adventurous types meet the resident Jersey cows and hike in snowshoes along the Ottauquechee River.

Puppet Master-Piece

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of BMAC

B. Lynch

Entering the B. Lynch exhibit at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center is like stepping into the artist's surreal, meticulously crafted universe. In "Pull Back the Curtain," Lynch uses visual art, digital animation and, most distinctively, puppetry to create an immersive, time-bending face-off between the rich and the poor, the prosaic and the poetic.