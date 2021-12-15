 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 15 to 21 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 13, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 15 to 21 

    'Winter Tales' @ Black Box Theater, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Kathryn Blume, Geoffrey Gevalt and Stephen Kiernan tell festive tales, and Patti Casey shares seasonal songs at Vermont Stage's annual tradition....
    • Wed., Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 18, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 19, 2 p.m. $34.50-38; free for kids.

    Jane Austen Birthday Tea (Words)

    • Jane Austen Society of North America – Vermont Region and Kellogg-Hubbard Library host a 246th birthday party for the iconic novelist, featuring tea time,...
    • Thu., Dec. 16, 6:30-8 p.m. Free; preregister.

    The Fretless @ Richmond Congregational Church

    • Four ferocious string players display their singular, signature sound. Livestream available....
    • Thu., Dec. 16, 7-9 p.m. $15-25.

    The Fretless @ Catamount ArtPort

    • Four ferocious string players display their singular, signature sound....
    • Fri., Dec. 17, 7-9 p.m. $20.

    B. Lynch @ Brattleboro Museum & Art Center

    • "Pull Back the Curtain," a fantastical universe of the Reds and the Greys, disparate societal factions set in the 18th century, using puppetry, drawing, painting,...
    • Through Feb. 13, 2022

    Winter Discovery Hike for Families @ North Branch Nature Center

    • Trail trekkers put on their "deer ears" and connect with the natural world. Families with kids ages 6 and up....
    • Sun., Dec. 19, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Sat., Jan. 15, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 19, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Free; preregister.

    Eleganza & Espresso: A Drag Brunch @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (drag brunch)...
    • Sun., Dec. 19, 11 a.m. $35

    Christmas at the Farm @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • Merrymakers dip candles, toast s'mores and snowshoe across the grounds, all while taking in traditional 19th-century decorations....
    • Through Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Through Jan. 2, 2022, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Regular admission, $8-16; free for members and kids 3 and under.
