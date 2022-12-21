The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 21-27 

click to enlarge
-
© Alexander Shalamov | Dreamstime
-
Reindeer Live
Near and Deer
Tuesday 27
On, Dasher! On, Dancer! Vermont Reindeer Farm brings its antlered charges to Reindeer Live at Burlington's ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain. Kids from 1 to 92 have the opportunity to learn how these furry friends survive the cold (and journeys to and from the North Pole, of course).
Anything Glows
Ongoing
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Of Kishka Gallery & Library
-
Lamp by Megan Bogonovich
"Festival of Lights," a group show at White River Junction's Kishka Gallery & Library, illuminates the darkest days of winter with an exhibition of utterly unique lamps. Attendees bask in the glow of light fixtures made of repurposed industrial parts, shaped like strange mushrooms and woven out of endless spirals of cord.
As in Olden Days
Wednesday 21 & Thursday 22
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Of Wayne Fawbush Photography
-
Old Fashioned Christmas
The accomplished little actors of Vermont Youth Theater deliver loads of holiday cheer and oodles of family fun with an Old Fashioned Christmas at Montpelier's Bethany United Church of Christ. Selections from A Christmas Carol, a preschool performance of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas and the original hijinks of Widget the Very Bad Elf make for an unforgettable evening.
Purl Next Door
Thursday 22
click to enlarge
-
© Mac7 | Dreamstime
-
Knit for Your Neighbors
Fiber artists of all ages and abilities congregate at South Burlington Public Library for one of several Drop-In Knit for Your Neighbors sessions. With all the yarn, needles and crochet hooks provided, crafters create any scarf or hat they can dream up, and the finished products are donated to the South Burlington Food Shelf.
Need for Swede
Saturday 24
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Of Brian Macdonald
-
Swedish Christmas Eve
Every Christmas Eve, the Swedish sit down to a screening of the 1958 Donald Duck special "From All of Us to You." Yes, really. Burlington locals take part in this grand Nordic tradition — and take in live glassblowing demonstrations to boot — at AO Glass' Swedish Christmas Eve.
We Are Family
Sunday 25
click to enlarge
-
© Aaron Amat | Dreamstime
-
Community Zoom Christmas
Pride Center of Vermont invites LGBTQ Vermonters to gather around the virtual tree at Community Zoom: Christmas. Whether they're simply having a wonderful Christmastime or missing their community, queer and trans folks can stop by this online holiday party for some warmth and togetherness.
Sax Poetic
Wednesday 28
click to enlarge
-
© Aronbrand | Dreamstime
-
Jazz at the Peak
Various veterans of the Vermont jazz scene offer a touching tribute to their late hero at Jazz at the Peak at Stowe Mountain Resort's Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. Local legends Aram Bedrosian, Jake Whitesell, Peter Schmeeckle and Kenny Dunbar honor Latin jazz great Joe Santiago by bringing the funk to an eclectic improvised show.