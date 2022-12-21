The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 21-27 

click to enlarge © Alexander Shalamov | Dreamstime

Reindeer Live

Near and Deer

Tuesday 27

On, Dasher! On, Dancer! Vermont Reindeer Farm brings its antlered charges to Reindeer Live at Burlington's ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain. Kids from 1 to 92 have the opportunity to learn how these furry friends survive the cold (and journeys to and from the North Pole, of course).

Anything Glows

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Kishka Gallery & Library

Lamp by Megan Bogonovich

"Festival of Lights," a group show at White River Junction's Kishka Gallery & Library, illuminates the darkest days of winter with an exhibition of utterly unique lamps. Attendees bask in the glow of light fixtures made of repurposed industrial parts, shaped like strange mushrooms and woven out of endless spirals of cord.

As in Olden Days

Wednesday 21 & Thursday 22

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Wayne Fawbush Photography

Old Fashioned Christmas

The accomplished little actors of Vermont Youth Theater deliver loads of holiday cheer and oodles of family fun with an Old Fashioned Christmas at Montpelier's Bethany United Church of Christ. Selections from A Christmas Carol, a preschool performance of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas and the original hijinks of Widget the Very Bad Elf make for an unforgettable evening.

Purl Next Door

Thursday 22

click to enlarge © Mac7 | Dreamstime

Knit for Your Neighbors

Fiber artists of all ages and abilities congregate at South Burlington Public Library for one of several Drop-In Knit for Your Neighbors sessions. With all the yarn, needles and crochet hooks provided, crafters create any scarf or hat they can dream up, and the finished products are donated to the South Burlington Food Shelf.

Need for Swede

Saturday 24

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Brian Macdonald

Swedish Christmas Eve

Every Christmas Eve, the Swedish sit down to a screening of the 1958 Donald Duck special "From All of Us to You." Yes, really. Burlington locals take part in this grand Nordic tradition — and take in live glassblowing demonstrations to boot — at AO Glass' Swedish Christmas Eve.

We Are Family

Sunday 25

click to enlarge © Aaron Amat | Dreamstime

Community Zoom Christmas

Pride Center of Vermont invites LGBTQ Vermonters to gather around the virtual tree at Community Zoom: Christmas. Whether they're simply having a wonderful Christmastime or missing their community, queer and trans folks can stop by this online holiday party for some warmth and togetherness.

Sax Poetic

Wednesday 28

click to enlarge © Aronbrand | Dreamstime

Jazz at the Peak

Various veterans of the Vermont jazz scene offer a touching tribute to their late hero at Jazz at the Peak at Stowe Mountain Resort's Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. Local legends Aram Bedrosian, Jake Whitesell, Peter Schmeeckle and Kenny Dunbar honor Latin jazz great Joe Santiago by bringing the funk to an eclectic improvised show.