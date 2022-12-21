 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 21-27 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 19, 2022

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 21-27 

Published December 19, 2022

  • Staff Picks
    Drop-In Knit for Your Neighbors @ South Burlington Public Library & City Hall

    • Yarnsmiths create hats and scarves to be donated to the South Burlington Food Shelf. All supplies provided. ADA accessible....
    • Mondays, Thursdays, 3-6 p.m. and Thu., Dec. 29, 3-6 p.m. Continues through Dec. 22 Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Old-Fashioned Christmas' @ Bethany United Church of Christ (Montpelier)

    • Vermont Youth Theater presents a pageant of carols, candles and scenes from classic stories....
    • Wed., Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m. and Thu., Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m. $24.

  • 'Festival of Lights' @ Kishka Gallery & Library

    • An exhibition of handmade, one-of-a-kind lamps by Ken Blaisdell, Megan Bogonovich, Rachel Jackson, Doug Johnston, Lakea Shepard, Jonah Takagi and Dave Zackin....
    • Through Jan. 1, 2023

  • Staff Picks
    Swedish Christmas Eve: Glass & Cartoons @ AO Glass

    • Glassblowing demonstrations, last-minute shopping and a screening of the 1958 Donald Duck special "From All of Us to You" make for a classic Nordic Noel....
    • Sat., Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Community Zoom: Christmas (LGBTQ)

    • Queer and trans folks congregate online to celebrate and support each other. Presented by Pride Center of Vermont....
    • Sun., Dec. 25, 5-6 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Reindeer Live @ ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

    • Vermont Reindeer Farm brings its antlered charges along for an up-close visit....
    • Tue., Dec. 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Regular admission, $14.50-18; free for members and kids 2 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    Jazz at the Peak @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort

    • A talented group of musicians bring the funk in an eclectic, improvised journey to the stratosphere and back....
    • Wed., Dec. 28, 5-8 p.m. $25.
Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

