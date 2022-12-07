The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 7-13 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Naomi Carter

Valerie David

Family Matters

Sunday 11

Playwright and performer Valerie David unveils Baggage From BaghDAD: Becoming My Father's Daughter, a new one-woman show at Grange Hall Cultural Center in Waterbury Center. It tells the story of her Iraqi Jewish family's flight from pogroms in the 1940s and her journey toward understanding her father and overcoming generational trauma.

Through the Ages

Saturday 10

click to enlarge Courtesy

Trio Mediæval

Lovers of early music, raise thy voices: Internationally acclaimed ensemble Trio Mediæval makes an appearance at St. Johnsbury's South Church Hall for a show full of sacred and folk music through the centuries. And it's not just Gregorian chants: The singers also lend their impeccable harmonies to contemporary Norwegian jazz and specially commissioned works.

Nightmare Before Christmas

Friday 9 & Saturday 10

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Albo Sudekum

Krampusnacht

The central European Christmas demon Krampus presides over Bald Mountain Theater's Krampusnacht: Stories of Light and Dark for the Winter Solstice, presented at its outdoor amphitheater in Rochester. Audiences who enjoy seasonal stories with a spooky side revel in a night of bonfires, Icelandic folktales, Georgian shape-note singing and other wild winter traditions.

Shake It Up

Saturday 10

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Owen Leave

Green Mountain Cabaret 10th

Ain't no party like a burlesque birthday party. The Sugar Shakers of Green Mountain Cabaret celebrate a decade of body-positive dancing at their 10th Anniversary Show at the Black Box Theater in Burlington's Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center. A raffle benefits Pride Center of Vermont.

For Better and Verse

Tuesday 13 & Wednesday 14

click to enlarge Courtesy

Poetry Society 75th

The Poetry Society of Vermont's ongoing 75th anniversary tour stops at Woodstock's Norman Williams Public Library and the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum this week. Poets read from the latest edition of the PSOV's journal, the Mountain Troubadour, as well as their solo work, to celebrate three-quarters of a century of wordsmithing.

Shooting Star

Wednesday 14

click to enlarge © Sripfoto | Dreamstime

Eyeing the Stars

Quechee's Vermont Institute of Natural Science welcomes one and all to Eyeing the Stars, an out-of-this-world viewing party for the Geminid meteor shower. Before the main event, apprentice astronomers sip hot cocoa in the StarLab observatory and learn the ancient Greek history and mythology of the Gemini constellation.

Gnarly, Dude

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Safe And Sound Gallery

Clark Derbes

Clark Derbes' solo show at Burlington's Safe and Sound Gallery, "Skateboarding Is Performance Art," features color-blocked paintings, sculptures and trompe l'oeil objects. Carved by chain saw out of various species of tree, the works invoke the architecture of skate parks in shape and vibe.