December 05, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 7-13 

By

Published December 5, 2022 at 3:34 p.m. | Updated December 5, 2022 at 5:34 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'Krampusnacht: Stories of Light and Dark for the Winter Solstice' @ Bald Mountain Theater Outdoor Amphitheater

    • The folkloric Christmas demon Krampus presides over an evening of stories, songs and bonfires....
    • Fri., Dec. 9, 7:30-8:30 p.m. and Sat., Dec. 10, 7:30-8:30 p.m. $15.

  • Clark Derbes @ Safe and Sound Gallery

    • "Skateboarding Is Performance Art," trompe l’oeil objects, shaped paintings and sculptures featuring colorful grids and bands that pay homage to the architecture that skateboarding utilizes....
    • Through Jan. 12, 2023

  • Staff Picks
    Trio Mediæval @ South Church Hall

    • Everything from Dark Ages hymns to contemporary Nordic jazz is fair game with this Grammy Award-nominated Norway group....
    • Sat., Dec. 10, 7-9 p.m. $30-42; free for kids under 18.

  • Staff Picks
    Green Mountain Cabaret 10th Anniversary Show @ Black Box Theater, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Drag performers, hilarious hosts, and past and present members of Vermont's own neoburlesque dance troupe celebrate a decade of shaking and grooving. Raffle benefits Pride...
    • Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m. $25-30.

  • Staff Picks
    'Baggage From BaghDAD: Becoming My Father's Daughter' @ Grange Hall Cultural Center

    • A one-woman show by playwright and performer Valerie David tells the story of her Iraqi Jewish family as they flee pogroms, take refuge in America...
    • Sun., Dec. 11, 3 p.m. $15.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks
    Poetry Society of Vermont's 75th Anniversary @ Norman Williams Public Library

    • Poets read from the PSOV's journal, the Mountain Troubadour, as well as their solo work, to celebrate three-quarters of a century of wordsmithing. Virtual option...
    • Tue., Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Eyeing the Stars @ Vermont Institute of Natural Science

    • VINS hosts an out-of-this-world viewing party for the Geminid meteor shower, featuring hot cocoa and lessons in Greek mythology. Ages 5 and up....
    • Wed., Dec. 14, 7-9:30 p.m. $9.50-13.50; preregister; limited space.

  • Staff Picks
    Poetry Society of Vermont's 75th Anniversary @ St. Johnsbury Athenaeum

    • Poets read from the PSOV's journal, the Mountain Troubadour, as well as their solo work, to celebrate three-quarters of a century of wordsmithing....
    • Wed., Dec. 14, 7 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an art deco refresh of Shakespeare's much-loved romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing.
    By Emily Hamilton
    Nov 28, 2022
    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Rhode Island roots rocker Will Evans.
    By Emily Hamilton
    Nov 21, 2022
    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by QWANQWA, a supergroup made up of some of Addis Ababa's most exceptional musicians.
    By Emily Hamilton
    Nov 15, 2022
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an art deco refresh of Shakespeare's much-loved romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing.
    By Emily Hamilton
    Nov 28, 2022
    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Rhode Island roots rocker Will Evans.
    By Emily Hamilton
    Nov 21, 2022
    The days are getting shorter, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by QWANQWA, a supergroup made up of some of Addis Ababa's most exceptional musicians.
    By Emily Hamilton
    Nov 15, 2022
