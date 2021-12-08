The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 8 to 14 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Band

A Còig Christmas

Nollaig Chridheil!

Saturday 11

It's a proper Nova Scotian noel when the Barre Opera House presents A Còig Christmas, featuring Celtic carols from one of Canada's favorite fiery folk bands. Flying fiddle bows and breakneck banjo strumming yield fresh takes on traditional holiday tunes, such as "Carol of the Celts," "In the Bleak Midwinter" and "O Holy Night."

Out of the Closet

Opens on Wednesday 8

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Northern Stage

The Lion the Witch & the Wardrobe

Through January 2, the talented student actors of Northern Stage present Joseph Robinette's theatrical adaptation of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Byrne Theater at Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. C.S. Lewis' classic tale comes to life as the Pevensie siblings fight to free the land of Narnia from the White Witch's eternal winter.

Silver Bells

Friday 10 & Saturday 11

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The St. Johnsbury Chamber Of Commerce

St. J Sparkles

The streets of St. Johnsbury overflow with festive sights, Christmas lights and fun family nights during St. J Sparkles. Two days of programming include lantern crafts, scavenger hunts, horse-drawn wagon rides, model train displays and a petting zoo. Hot cocoa and live music warm even the Grinchiest of hearts, while food and toy drives get everyone into the season's giving spirit.

Wellness Walk

Saturday 11

click to enlarge © Donland | Dreamstime

Winter Forest Bathing

If you've only heard of Winter Forest Bathing in passing, don't worry — it's not a polar plunge in the middle of a snowy wood. Audubon Vermont's take on the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku is more chill: A certified nature and forest therapy guide leads a mindful, meditative walk under the trees around the Green Mountain Audubon Center in Huntington.

Word Shop

Saturday 11

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Bridget Higdon

Poetry Experience

Every second and fourth Saturday of the month, local spoken word poet and teaching artist Rajnii Eddins leads Poetry Experience at Burlington's Fletcher Free Library. Poets, writers, educators, MCs and artists of all stripes are invited to this supportive writing and sharing circle, where creativity is encouraged and uninhibited.

'Twas the Night

Wednesday 15

click to enlarge © Husaclucian | Dreamstime

Ghost Stories on a Winter's Night

Waterbury Public Library director Rachel Muse leads a Charles Dickens-inspired evening for those who wish that spooky season had never ended. Adults and teens come to Ghost Stories on a Winter's Night with a classic yarn or a hair-raising personal experience. Winter- and holiday-themed tales are especially encouraged.

Collage and Creation

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Burlington City Arts

Adrienne Ginter

Now through the end of January, Shelburne's Pierson Library presents two floors of hand-cut paper art from local artists Adrienne Ginter and Erika Lawlor Schmidt. Both collections explore themes of myth, interconnectedness and the intricacies of the natural world, using line and color to craft bold, beautiful scenes full of depth and detail.