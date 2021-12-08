 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 8 to 14 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 06, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 8 to 14 

  • Staff Picks
    'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe' @ Byrne Theater, Barrette Center for the Arts

    • Four siblings discover a world of talking animals and nefarious winter witches in this C.S. Lewis classic performed by Northern Stage student actors....
    • Tuesdays-Sundays, 7:30-9 p.m. and Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays, 2-3:30 p.m. Continues through Jan. 2 $19-29.

  • Staff Picks
    St. J Sparkles @ Various St. Johnsbury locations

    • Wagon rides, model trains, a petting zoo, lantern decorating and live music make for a happy holiday weekend. See discoverstjohnsbury.com for full schedule....
    • Fri., Dec. 10, 5-8 p.m. and Sat., Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Adrienne Ginter & Erika Lawlor Schmidt @ Pierson Library

    • Hand-cut paper works that tell stories from nature, and monotypes that reflect the natural world and the interconnectedness of all life, respectively. Curated by Burlington...
    • Through Jan. 31, 2022

  • Staff Picks
    Winter Forest Bathing @ Green Mountain Audubon Center

    • Folks unplug, slow down and experience nature through a guided mindfulness practice. Meet in front of the sugarhouse....
    • Sat., Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $25-30; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    A Còig Christmas @ Barre Opera House

    • The phenomenal Nova Scotian foursome plays fiery Celtic carols into the night....
    • Sat., Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. $15-35.

  • Staff Picks
    Poetry Experience @ Fletcher Free Library

    • Local wordsmith Rajnii Eddins hosts a supportive writing and sharing circle for poets of all ages....
    • Second and Fourth Saturday of every month, 1-3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Ghost Stories on a Winter’s Night @ Waterbury Public Library

    • Folks wishing for a spookier holiday season get their Dickens on and tell winter-themed ghost stories....
    • Wed., Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m. Free.
