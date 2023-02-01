 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 1-7 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 30, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 1-7 

By

Published January 30, 2023 at 3:18 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Rally Against Cancer @ University of Vermont

    • UVM's hockey and basketball teams play to raise funds for the Cancer Center. Fans are encouraged to wear lavender....
    • Fri., Feb. 3, 6 p.m., Sat., Feb. 18, 2 & 7 p.m. and Wed., Feb. 22, 7 p.m. $5.

  • 'Winter Blossoms' @ Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery

    • Floral art by Benjamin Barnes, Sachiko Yashida Zahler and Robert Chapla....
    • Through Feb. 25

  • Staff Picks
    Winter Tree and Tracking Bioblitz Day @ Green Mountain Audubon Center

    • Community scientists at all levels team up to log animal tracks and local tree species....
    • Sat., Feb. 4, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    'Electric Dreams' @ The Flynn

    • Electronic violinist Tracy Silverman solos at the final Vermont Symphony Orchestra concert conducted by a prospective director....
    • Sat., Feb. 4, 7 p.m. $8.35-54.23.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Ice on Fire @ Montpelier Elks Club

    • A sunset bonfire ends a day of winter games, theater, storytelling and music....
    • Sun., Feb. 5, 2-6 p.m. $5-10 suggested donation.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Green Mountain Chorus @ Westford Common Hall

    • Vermont's premier barbershop ensemble treats listeners to ear-tingling harmonies and gleeful shenanigans....
    • Sun., Feb. 5, 4-5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Hanna Leliv, Lada Kolomiyets, Daryna Gladun & Veronika Yadukha @ Norwich Bookstore

    • Four of Dartmouth College's visiting Ukrainian writers and translators discuss and read from their work....
    • Wed., Feb. 8, 7 p.m. Free.
