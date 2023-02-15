 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 15-21 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 13, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 15-21 

By

Published February 13, 2023 at 3:45 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'The Importance of Being Earnest' @ Town Hall Theater

    • Oscar Wilde's vicious social satire of Victorian England comes to life courtesy of the Middlebury Community Players....
    • Thu., Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19, 2 p.m. $14-19.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Le Patin Libre @ Nelson Withington Skating Facility

    • Québécois ice dancers bring a joyful, no-frills vibe to the art form....
    • Fri., Feb. 17, 7:15-8:30 p.m. $20.

  • Staff Picks
    Manual Cinema's 'Frankenstein' @ The Flynn

    • An interdisciplinary performance collective stitches together Mary Shelley's life with her classic horror story for a visually inventive spectacle....
    • Fri., Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m. $25-45.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks
    'Femmezine' @ Chandler Center for the Arts

    • An exhibition of zines celebrating femme identity and DIY spirit by artists near and far....
    • Through March 4

  • Staff Picks
    Black History Celebration @ Rabble-Rouser Chocolate & Craft Co. (Montpelier)

    • Community members honor Black History Month with a day of music, poetry, art and Colombian food....
    • Sat., Feb. 18, 3-10 p.m. Donations; free for POC.

  • Staff Picks
    Hiroya Tsukamoto @ York Street Meeting House

    • The internationally acclaimed guitarist displays delicate fingerpicking skills as he weaves peaceful, impressionistic soundscapes....
    • Sat., Feb. 18, 7 p.m. $15-20; free for students.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno @ Willey Memorial Hall

    • The veteran Appalachian roots duo displays soul and stunning originality....
    • Sat., Feb. 18, 7-9 p.m. $17-20.
