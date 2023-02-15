The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 15-21 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno

Folk Heroes

Saturday 18

The rootsy folk duo of Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno makes an appearance at Willey Memorial Hall in Cabot this weekend. The pair's hard-picking tunes and old-time originality, steeped in the Appalachian string-band tradition thanks to both artists' family heritages, get feet stomping and audiences hollering along.

Ain't Zine Nothing Yet

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

Femmezine

Randolph's Chandler Center for the Arts celebrates the past, present and future of the punk DIY movement with "Femmezine," an exhibit featuring cut-and-pasted zines by feminine-leaning makers from all over Vermont and beyond. Works are both on display and for sale at this art show-cum-craft fair.

Born to Be Wilde

Thursday 16-Sunday 19

click to enlarge Courtesy Of David Devine

Importance of Being Earnest

The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde's vicious social satire of Victorian England, comes to life at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater courtesy of the Middlebury Community Players. The biting comedy takes aim at the English upper crust as two friends adopt false identities in order to escape their obligations and the circumstances of their births.

Frankenstein of the Times

Friday 17

click to enlarge Courtesy

Manual Cinema's Frankenstein

Manual Cinema, an interdisciplinary performance collective that combines shadow puppetry and innovative sound techniques, presents Frankenstein at the Flynn in Burlington. The film combines Mary Shelley's classic horror story with scenes from the life of the author herself for a thrilling meditation on what it means to create.

Ice Things Up

Friday 17

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Courtesy Of Rolline Laport

Le Patin Libre

Québécois ice dancing company Le Patin Libre puts a contemporary spin on the art form at Nelson Withington Skating Facility in Brattleboro. With a no-frills vibe and Olympic-level virtuosity on display, the figure skating troupe presents a program celebrating the joy and freedom of hitting the ice.

Making History

Saturday 18

click to enlarge Courtesy

Khalilah Rose

Rabble-Rouser Chocolate & Craft's Black History Celebration in Montpelier is an all-afternoon, all-evening event highlighting Black art, creativity and resilience. Attendees witness music by Khalilah Rose, poetry from Rajnii Eddins, Colombian Caribbean bites, a showcase by Black-owned jewelry company Soul Simone and a reflective photo story titled "I Am Vermont Too."

String of Beauty

Saturday 18

click to enlarge Courtesy

Hiroya Tsukamoto

Internationally acclaimed Japanese guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto visits York Street Meeting House in Lyndon for an intimate show. He displays delicate, detailed fingerpicking skills and an earthy, expressive musicality as he weaves impressionistic soundscapes from his newest album, Little River Canyon.