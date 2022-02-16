 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 16 to 22 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 14, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 16 to 22 

Related Events

  • Staff Picks Online
    Virtual Archaeology Conference: Arnold’s Bay Research Project (Conferences)

    • Lake Champlain Maritime Museum researchers unveil their findings from the Revolutionary War battlefield where Benedict Arnold burned the American fleet....
    • Thu., Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    2022 NOFA-VT Winter Conference: Dream Into Being (Agriculture)

    • Featured speakers, in-person socials, and more than 40 workshops, panels and other events give food and farm enthusiasts three weeks of fabulous fun. See
    • Thu., Feb. 17, 6:30-8 p.m., Fri., Feb. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat., Feb. 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun., Feb. 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mon., Feb. 21, 12-4:30 p.m., Tue., Feb. 22, 12-8 p.m., Wed., Feb. 23, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Thu., Feb. 24, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri., Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 26, 9-10:30 a.m., Sun., Feb. 27, 2-4 p.m., Mon., Feb. 28, 12-8 p.m., Tue., March 1, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Wed., March 2, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Thu., March 3, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri., March 4, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sat., March 5, 12-4 p.m. $30-150; sliding scale; free for BIPOC.

  • Staff Picks
    Great Backyard Bird Count @ Various Rutland and Addison County locations

    • Rutland County Audubon invites locals to join birdwatchers around the world in logging all the feathered friends they can find in their yards or favorite...
    • Fri., Feb. 18, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., Feb. 19, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., Feb. 20, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Mon., Feb. 21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Climate SOS Rally @ Vermont Statehouse lawn

    • Activists from across the state gather to sing, speak, make art, share hot drinks and demand that Vermont politicians make major moves to halt the...
    • Fri., Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Nobuntu @ Robison Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • The internationally acclaimed Zimbabwean women's a capella quintet sings traditional Mbube songs and gospel classics....
    • Fri., Feb. 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $10-25.

  • 'Artful Ice Shanties' @ Retreat Farm

    • Presented by the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center and Retreat Farm, this outdoor exhibit is a place-based celebration of artistic talent, creative ingenuity and the...
    • Feb. 19-27

  • Staff Picks
    'A Tribute to Aretha Franklin — The Queen of Soul' @ Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy

    • Franklin's mentee Damien Sneed and songwriter Valerie Simpson head up an astonishing journey through the legend's decades-long career....
    • Mon., Feb. 21, 7-9 p.m. $15-56; free for students.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

