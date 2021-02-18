The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 18 to 24 

click to enlarge
1. So Emotional
Though they were created by more than 40 different artists, the works in the S.P.A.C.E. Gallery
exhibition "All the Feels"
have at least one thing in common: They were inspired by the theme of "emotion." "Whether [emotion is] in the creation process from the artist, in the content of the piece or in the response from the viewer while taking in the work, we are looking forward to seeing it all," states the call to artists posted in January. After nearly a year without a curated show, the Burlington gallery presents this poignant exhibit from Friday, February 19, through Friday, April 30.
2. Historic Milestones
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village
-
Alexander Twilight
Born in Bradford in 1795, Alexander Twilight is known for a series of significant achievements, including being the first Black graduate of an American college and the first Black state legislator. He will also soon become the first person of color featured in a portrait
in the Vermont Statehouse. Middlebury College professor emeritus of history William Hart
provides an in-depth look at Twilight's accomplishments, as well as his racial identity, in a virtual lecture presented by Brownington's Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village in partnership with Historic New England. Preregister
to hear "On His Own Resources: The Enigmatic Alexander Twilight, 1795-1857" at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24.
3. One Voice
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of KeruBo
-
Irene Kerubo Webster in the "Chanjo" video
Fresh off the release of her new music video "Chanjo
," which promotes awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine, Afro-jazz artist Irene Kerubo Webster steps into the virtual spotlight as part of the Lebanon Opera House's LOH on Location concert series. Webster, who was born in Kenya and lives in Vermont, draws on her love for jazz, gospel, blues and traditional African folk music as front person of her band KeruBo
. Registration
is required for this free online performance on Tuesday, February 23, at 6 p.m.
4. Foodie's Delight
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Daria Bishop
-
Melissa Pasanen
Running out of homemade meal ideas? Hop online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, to hear Seven Days
food writer Melissa Pasanen
chew over her new publication, The Little Local Vermont Cookbook: Recipes for Classic Dishes
. Signature Green Mountain State ingredients pepper recipes for any time of day — think Very Berry Baked French Toast, Forager's Flatbread and Maple Ginger Cookies. Pasanen even shows attendees how to prepare her Apple and Cheddar Hand Pies in this Phoenix Books online event.
5. Now Presenting
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Natalie Girsberger
-
Ryan Miller
South Burlington music venue Higher Ground has a solution for fans feeling disconnected from the local music scene during the pandemic. "The Comments Section"
is a new weekly variety show created by Kat Write guitarist Bob Wagner that features special guests, live music and arts-related conversations — all hosted by Ryan Miller of the indie-rock band Guster. Episodes began streaming online on February 2 and have included performances by singer and DJ Craig Mitchell, hip-hop artist Rivan C., and folk-rocker Ryan Montbleau. Tune in every Tuesday at 8 p.m. via Higher Ground's Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and CashorTrade pages.
6. Performance Review
click to enlarge
-
© Tommy Jeffers | Dreamstime.com
-
Donald Trump
Donald Trump is no longer president of the United States, but his impact lingers. A 45th-annual symposium hosted by the Vermont Law Review
at Vermont Law School in Royalton delves into various aspects of Trump's time in office, such as his administration's environmental legacy and its use and misuse of executive powers. Speakers and panelists, including U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.), share their insight and expertise during this two-day virtual meeting of the minds titled "The Legitimacy, Legality and Legacy of the 45th President of the United States
." Members of the public may listen in for free between 4 and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, and Friday, February 19.
7. Gimme Shelter
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Mike Haeg
-
"Suitcase Art Shanty" from Art Shanty Projects
What do you picture when you think of an ice shanty? Is it a small, nondescript shack? Or maybe a portable fabric shelter? The innovative participants in the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center's Artful Ice Shanties Design-Build Competition
introduce new ways of visualizing these cold-weather structures. More than a dozen shanties shaped like items ranging from a wedge of cheese to a stovepipe hat to a suitcase are on display at Retreat Farm
in Brattleboro. Visitors are welcome to view them in conjunction with walking, snowshoeing or skiing on the farm's trails any time from dawn ’til dusk through Sunday, February 28.
