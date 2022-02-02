 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 2 to 8 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 31, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 2 to 8 

Related Events

  • Staff Picks Online
    Valentine's Day Baking With the Pie Guy (Holidays)

    • Gary Stuard demonstrates how to make a Kahlúa mocha tart to impress that special someone. Presented by City Market, Onion River Co-op....
    • Thu., Feb. 3, 5:30-7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Perry Cohen (LGBTQ)

    • The founder of the Venture Out Project, a nonprofit that invites LGBTQ+ folks to find community in the outdoors, tells his story. Presented by...
    • Thu., Feb. 3, 7-8 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Sabrina Fadial & Gayleen Aiken @ T.W. Wood Gallery

    • "Corporeal Discretion," sculptural work that addresses female fertility by the contemporary Vermont artist, Nuquist Gallery; and "A Life of Art," paintings by the late folk...
    • Through March 18

  • Staff Picks
    FarmSong @ Highland Center for the Arts

    • The singing homesteaders lead audience members in ancient harvest and solstice songs from around the world....
    • Sun., Feb. 6, 2-3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Screenings: Men’s Downhill Skiing @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort

    • Winter sports fans watch skiers slip and slide for the gold in high definition. Masks and proof of vaccination required....
    • Sun., Feb. 6, 5 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Screenings: Women’s Slalom @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort

    • A watch party convenes to see the world's best skiers dodge those gates on the big screen. Masks and proof of vaccination required....
    • Wed., Feb. 9, 5 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Naturalist Journeys: Melody Mackin & Rich Holschuh (Outdoors)

    • Two Abenaki educators from the Atowi Project discuss Indigenous intersections between culture, language, place and plant life. Presented by North Branch Nature Center....
    • Wed., Feb. 9, 6-7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    So You Have a Manuscript, Now What?: Bill Schubart (Words)

    • A published author explains the publication process to fiction writers who are ready to get their novels out there. Presented by St. Johnsbury Athenaeum....
    • Wed., Feb. 9, 7-8:30 p.m. Free; preregister.
