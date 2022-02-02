The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 2 to 8 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Venture Out Project

Perry Cohen

Adventure Time

Thursday 3

In 2015, Perry Cohen founded the Venture Out Project, a nonprofit that creates community among queer and trans youths and adults through hiking, camping and other wilderness adventures. As part of the Green Mountain Club's James P. Taylor Outdoor Adventure Speaker Series, Cohen shares his story with online listeners.

It's All Downhill

Sunday 6 & Wednesday 9

click to enlarge © Robert Fullerton | Dreamstime

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Screenings

Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe celebrates the winter sports world's most anticipated event in style with a series of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Screenings. Fans watch skiers go for the gold on the movie theater's high-definition big screen. This week, it's Men's Downhill Skiing on Sunday and Women's Slalom on Wednesday. Suggested donations benefit Mount Mansfield Ski Club and Academy.

Pie Love You

Thursday 3

click to enlarge © Annashepulova | Dreamstime

Valentine's Day Baking

Gary Stuard — the Pie Guy to those in the know — leads a virtual Valentine's Day Baking workshop courtesy of City Market, Onion River Co-op. Participants learn how to make a Kahlúa-mocha tart with a hazelnut crust for their special someones — or for themselves. No judgment here.

Harvest Harmonies

Sunday 6

click to enlarge © Lifeontheside | Dreamstime

FarmSong

FarmSong, a group of farming, homesteading friends who have been singing together for more than a decade, deliver a completely unique musical experience at Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. Participants gather around the bonfire and join in ancient harvest and solstice songs from Russia, Georgia, Corsica, the British Isles and the United States.

Words of Cultivation

Wednesday 9

click to enlarge © Jonathan Mauer | Dreamstime

Naturalist Journeys

Melody Mackin and Rich Holschuh of the Atowi Project, an Elnu Abenaki community initiative, stop by North Branch Nature Center's ongoing Naturalist Journeys virtual speaker series. They discuss Indigenous perspectives on culture, language, place and plant life — and how they all intersect.

Do the Write Thing

Wednesday 9

click to enlarge © Chernetskaya | Dreamstime

So You Have a Manuscript

The second installment of the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum's online So You Have a Manuscript, Now What? series features Vermont novelist Bill Schubart. Intended for writers who have finished a novel and plan to begin the publication process, this workshop illuminates next steps, such as knowing your audience, getting your work out there and navigating the modern publishing world.

The Art of Life

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of T.W. Wood Gallery

Sabrina Fadial & Gayleen Aiken

Montpelier's T.W. Wood Gallery hosts an exhibition of work by Gayleen Aiken, the late Vermont folk artist and fixture of the Outsider Art movement. Her earnest, self-taught style shines through in paintings and mixed-media drawings of farms, families and the Barre granite industry. Also showing at T.W. Wood are the fluid, textured sculptures of Sabrina Fadial.