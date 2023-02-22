The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 22-28 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Black Oak Artists

Annie Sumi

Magical Melodies

Friday 24 & Sunday 26

Newcomer Canadian folk musician Annie Sumi makes appearances at Randolph's Chandler Center for the Arts and Richmond Congregational Church this weekend. Accompanied by Jill Sauerteig on cello and Neil Whitford on electric guitar, the singer invites audiences into an ethereal, emotional soundscape that evokes the deepest wilderness of the Great White North.

Minor Prophets

Sunday 26

click to enlarge Courtesy

Delanté Keys

Middlebury Acting Company's Cutting Edge Series returns for a new season of off-Broadway drama and delight with a staged reading of Claire Kiechel's Sophia at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater. Directed by Delanté Keys, the story follows an early Christian priestess with one last chance to raise her voice before the Roman Empire changes her religion forever.

Soprano-Brainer

Thursday 23

click to enlarge Courtesy

Lotte Ohlander and Laine Quist

Swedish opera stars Lotte Ohlander and Laine Quist sing along to the gentle hum of the furnaces during Pop-Up Opera night at Burlington's AO Glass. Between arias, guests enjoy curated cocktails, mocktails, natural wine and local beer from Adventure Dinner. Dress code: as fun, fancy and sparkly as you'd like.

Opposite Reaction

Thursday 23

click to enlarge Courtesy Of La Ruelle Films

Kiah Morris

If they missed the sold-out U.S. debut at the Vermont Statehouse earlier this month, viewers have another chance to see Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age at Essex Cinemas & T-Rex Theater. This powerful documentary highlights the stories of five people, including former Vermont state representative Kiah Morris, whose lives were upended by online hate mobs and other forms of cyberviolence reacting against the Me Too movement.

Copy That

Saturday 25

click to enlarge Courtesy Of M. Stern

HAM-CON

HAM-CON, the annual Vermont Ham Radio Convention, brings together New England's electronic hobbyists at the Hampton Inn in Colchester for a day of forums, flea markets and making waves. This year's theme, "Getting on the Air," means the festival offers newbies and longtime enthusiasts alike the opportunity to imagine new and exciting uses for amateur radios.

My Side of the Mountain

Wednesday 1

click to enlarge Courtesy

Mardi Fuller

The Green Mountain Club hosts a virtual presentation by Mardi Fuller, the first Black hiker to summit the 48 highest mountains in New Hampshire in winter. Fuller shares tales from 20 years of trekking, lessons from her backcountry adventures and insights she's gained as a Black woman in the majority-white hiking community.

Welcome to the Dollhouse

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of River Arts

"Angelo" by Ami Keller

River Arts in Morrisville presents "Home and How We Make It," a group exhibition of 30 miniature rooms and other art related to visual and emotional conceptions of home. Artists from organizations as far-ranging as the Clarina Howard Nichols Center and the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe offer up their visions of cozy comforts, from minimalist to maximalist, monochromatic to pattern clashing.