 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 22-28 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 20, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 22-28 

By

Published February 20, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. | Updated February 20, 2023 at 4:38 p.m.

Related Events

  • 'Home and How We Make It' @ River Arts

    • An exhibition of 30 miniature rooms, as well as woodworking, textiles and paintings that define visually and conceptually what home means....
    • Through June 1

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age' @ Essex Cinemas & T-Rex Theater

    • A powerful documentary highlights the stories of five people, including former Vermont state representative Kiah Morris, whose lives were upended by online hate mobs reacting...
    • Thu., Feb. 23, 7-8:30 p.m. $14.75.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Pop-Up Opera @ AO Glass

    • Swedish stars Lotte Ohlander and Laine Quist bring the glamour and Adventure Dinner brings the bar for an unforgettable night. Dress to impress....
    • Thu., Feb. 23, 7-9 p.m. $25.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Annie Sumi @ Chandler Center for the Arts

    • The Canadian folk musician invites audiences into an ethereal, emotional soundscape....
    • Fri., Feb. 24, 7-9:30 p.m. Pay what you can.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    HAM-CON @ Hampton Inn

    • The annual Vermont Ham Radio Convention brings together New England's electronic hobbyists for a day of forums, flea markets and beyond....
    • Sat., Feb. 25, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. $10.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Annie Sumi @ Richmond Congregational Church

    • The Canadian folk musician invites audiences into an ethereal, emotional soundscape....
    • Sun., Feb. 26, 4-6 p.m. $15-25.

  • Staff Picks
    Cutting Edge Series: 'Sophia' @ Town Hall Theater

    • Middlebury Acting Company presents a staged reading of Claire Kiechel's drama about Christianity's ancient priestesses....
    • Sun., Feb. 26, 4 p.m. $10 suggested donation.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted Online
    Mardi Fuller (Outdoors)

    • RESCHEDULED. The first Black hiker to summit the N.H. 48 shares tales from her adventure. Presented by the Green Mountain Club....
    • Wed., March 1, 7-8 p.m. Free; preregister.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 15-21

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 15-21

    It's the shortest month of the year, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a performance by the rootsy folk duo of Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 13, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 8-14

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 8-14

    The temperatures are low, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a reading by poet, Hampshire College assistant professor and Massachusetts Review editor Nathan McClain.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 6, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 1-7

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 1-7

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including Electric Dreams, a high-energy Vermont Symphony Orchestra program featuring electric violinist Tracy Silverman.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jan 30, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 15-21

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 15-21

    It's the shortest month of the year, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a performance by the rootsy folk duo of Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 13, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 8-14

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 8-14

    The temperatures are low, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including a reading by poet, Hampshire College assistant professor and Massachusetts Review editor Nathan McClain.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 6, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 1-7

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 1-7

    The temperatures are dropping, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events including Electric Dreams, a high-energy Vermont Symphony Orchestra program featuring electric violinist Tracy Silverman.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jan 30, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation