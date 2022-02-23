 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 23 to March 1 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 21, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 23 to March 1 

    'Freda' @ Loew Auditorium, Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College

    • A Haitian woman struggles with the decision to either emigrate or stay and fight. A conversation with director Gessica Généus follows....
    • Thu., Feb. 24, 7 p.m. $5-10.

  • Staff Picks
    MACo Presents: 'Heroes of the Fourth Turning' @ ArtsRiot

    • As a party winds down, four young Catholic conservatives grow desperate to convince themselves and each other of their own moral superiority....
    • Fri., Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m. $10.
  • Pievy Polyte @ ArtsRiot

    • Paintings by the Haitian artist and coffee farmer. Sales benefit his philanthropic efforts for a farm and school in Haiti....
    • Through Feb. 28

  • Staff Picks
    StorySki @ Mad River Glen

    • Skiers ages 3 through 10 follow the pages of After the Snowfall by Richard Lo through the glade. Presented by the Stark Mountain Foundation....
    • Sat., Feb. 26, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Regular admission, $39-97.

  • Staff Picks
    MACo Presents: 'Heroes of the Fourth Turning' @ Town Hall Theater

    • As a party winds down, four young Catholic conservatives grow desperate to convince themselves and each other of their own moral superiority....
    • Sun., Feb. 27, 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

  • Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester @ Flynn Main Stage

    • (comedy)...
    • Tue., March 1, 7:30 p.m. $62/$104

  • Staff Picks Online
    Kemi Fuentes-George (Talks)

    • The Middlebury College professor digs into the convergent histories of Afro-Caribbean music and Pan-African political theory. Presented by Vermont Humanities and Manchester Community Library....
    • Wed., March 2, 7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Marcia Douglas @ Vermont Studio Center

    • The author of The Marvellous Equations of the Dread, Madam Fate and Notes from a Writer's Book of Cures and Spells reads from her work....
    • Wed., March 2, 7-8 p.m. Free.
