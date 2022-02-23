The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 23 to March 1 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Flynn

Hasan Minhaj

Return of the King

Tuesday 1

Hasan Minhaj, the award-winning creator of the standup special Homecoming King and the political comedy show "Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj," stops by the Flynn in Burlington to present his new one-man show, The King's Jester. The fresh material combines Minhaj's storytelling skills with political satire.

Bunny Slopes

Saturday 26

click to enlarge © Fashionstock | Dreamstime

StorySki

Inspired by StoryWalks at libraries across the state, the Stark Mountain Foundation holds its fourth annual StorySki at Mad River Glen in Waitsfield. Little readers ages 3 through 10 (and their caregivers) who hold lift tickets experience After the Snowfall by Richard Lo page by page as they slide through the woods.

A Repair to Remember

Through Monday 28

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Artsriot

Pievy Polyte

The bold, colorful paintings of Haitian artist Pievy Polyte are on display at ArtsRiot in Burlington through the end of the month. In 2005, Polyte founded a school in Haiti, which was devastated by hurricanes in 2016 and 2020. Proceeds from every painting sold go directly toward repairing the school.

Should I Go

Thursday 24

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Sanosi Productionsn

Freda

Gessica Généus' Creole-language debut film Freda screens at Loew Auditorium at Dartmouth College's Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover, N.H. The story follows a young Haitian woman who must choose between emigrating with her boyfriend and staying in the only home she's ever known. A conversation with Généus follows.

Fugue State

Friday 25 & Sunday 27

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Middlebury Acting Company

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Middlebury Acting Company kick-starts its off-Broadway reading series with Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Will Arbery's 2020 Pulitzer Prize-nominated death rattle of a play. As a party winds down, four young conservative Catholics lose their grip on the moral high ground and their own identities. Performances at ArtsRiot in Burlington and Town Hall Theater in Middlebury.

See calendar listing on page xx

Wednesday 2

Redemption Song

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Author

Marcia Douglas

Returning to in-person events after many virtual ones, the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson hosts a featured reading by Jamaican poet and novelist Marcia Douglas. The author of The Marvellous Equations of the Dread, Madam Fate and Notes From a Writer's Book of Cures and Spells, Douglas writes magical realism-inflected tales about shape-shifters, fallen angels and Bob Marley's ghost.

Better Must Come

Wednesday 2

click to enlarge © Ralf Liebhold | Dreamstime

Kemi Fuentes-George

Kemi Fuentes-George, a Middlebury College associate professor of political science, gives a virtual First Wednesdays talk, courtesy of Vermont Humanities and Manchester Community Library. Diving into the global impact of "rebel music," he considers the convergent histories of popular Afro-Caribbean music and Pan-African political thought.