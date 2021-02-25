The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 25 to March 3 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Jacob Crawford
-
Barred owl
1. On a Wing
Whooo's there? Birder and teacher-naturalist Zac Cota
swoops in with "Owls of Vermont," a virtual presentation cohosted by the Green Mountain Audubon Society and Montpelier's North Branch Nature Center. In this free online talk starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 26, Cota looks at common barred owls, nocturnal Eastern screech owls and other winged varieties as he explores their position in the state's culture and ecosystems.
2. Life Lessons
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of West Virginia University Press
-
'Lowest White Boy' by Greg Bottoms
In his 2019 memoir Lowest White Boy
, author Greg Bottoms
takes a hard look at his own socialization and complicity in racism growing up in 1970s Virginia. "I had a firsthand view of one of the outcomes of civil rights in action," wrote the University of Vermont professor, "without understanding any of it." On Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m., Bottoms discusses his memoir, as well as the political forces behind white supremacy as part of Vermont Humanities' First Wednesdays Lecture Series. Preregister
for this free remote presentation.
3. Stitches in Time
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Shelburne Museum
-
"Appliqué and Pieced Star of Bethlehem Quilt" by an unidentified Odawa maker
"Throughout the history of quilt-making, the finest pieces were often made to be admired rather than used," reads the Shelburne Museum's description of the virtual exhibition "Pattern & Purpose: American Quilts From the Shelburne Museum
." Accessible for free, the show highlights 20 needle-and-thread creations from the museum's collection, dating from the 1800s to the turn of the 21st century. Detailed descriptions accompany photographs, telling of the quilts' origins, materials and makers.
4. In Her Shoes
click to enlarge
Elizabeth Semmelhack
-
Courtesy of Ron Wood
-
Elizabeth Semmelhack
, creative director and senior curator of the Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto, Canada, sees footwear as more than mere coverings for the feet. In her talk "Unboxed: A Cultural History of Sneakers," Semmelhack looks at the history of sneakers through the lens of technological innovation, cultural politics and shifting ideas of gender. The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents this free lecture on Thursday, February 25, at 7 p.m. in conjunction with "Andy Yoder: Overboard
," an exhibit of 240 handmade replicas of Air Jordan 5s. Preregister here
.
5. In Remembrance
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Erica Reade Images
-
Floral Hearts Project
"How do we remember more than 500,000 people in this country who have died of COVID-19?" Ari Shapiro, host of NPR's "All Things Considered," posed this question in a story
that aired on February 23. One answer is the Floral Heart Project
, a nationwide initiative launched by artist Kristina Libby in which communities display wreathes in honor of those who have lost their lives or are struggling during the pandemic. Burlingtonians memorialize the more than 200 Vermonters lost with a floral heart created by Jayson Munn of Jayson Munn Design. See it at the intersection of College and Church Streets in downtown Burlington between 1 and 6 p.m. on Monday, March 1.
6. Gone Wilde
click to enlarge
-
Napoleon Sarony, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
-
Oscar Wilde
Marriage, morality and class conflict are among the themes that thread through Irish playwright Oscar Wilde's 1898 play The Importance of Being Earnest
. The Waitsfield-based Valley Players bring this social satire of Victorian England to screens around the state in a virtual production taking place Thursday, February 25, through Saturday, February 27, at 7 p.m. Stick around following the final performance for a cast talkback.
7. New Arrangement
click to enlarge
-
Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days
-
Kat Wright
An upcoming concert by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra Jukebox Quartet
gives new meaning to the phrase "classic rock." Streaming live from Burlington music venue ArtsRiot, this unique recital features chamber players putting a classical twist on tunes by Jimi Hendrix, Tool, Radiohead and other rock acts. Local soul singer Kat Wright and Guster front person Ryan Miller join in as guest soloists. Pay what you can to experience the show at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 27.
