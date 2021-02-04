The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 4 to 10 

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Matt Neckers
Matt Neckers with his Vermont Studio Center installation
1. Piece by Piece
Sculpture, photography, painting and installation are all in Northern Vermont artist Matt Neckers
' wheelhouse. For his current exhibition at the Red Mill Gallery at Vermont Studio Center
in Johnson, Neckers mounted hundreds of pieces of moveable, magnetic art on sheets of painted steel. "Cataclysm: Familiar Robots & Their Animal Kindred" also features a variety of mixed-media sculptures and is on view through February 25. Email galleries@vermontstudiocenter.org to schedule a visit.
2. Girl Growing Up
Courtesy of Holiday House
Readers both young and young at heart join debut author Crystal Maldonado
for a virtual conversation and celebration of her book Fat Chance, Charlie Vega
, published on February 2. The funny and heartfelt YA novel follows the title character, a brown girl in a white Connecticut suburb, as she navigates her relationship with her mom, her culture and her body. Preregister
for this free conversation presented by Phoenix Books on Thursday, February 4, at 7 p.m.
3. Big Words
Courtesy of Joanne Greenberg
-
'Raggedy And'
Poet Amanda Gorman
made a lasting impression with her spoken word performance at President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20. David Valdes' play Raggedy And
centers on a fictional poet who receives an invitation from the president-elect to read at her inauguration, putting the writer's family at odds. In its final production, Vermont Pride Theater presents a live virtual reading of the play on Saturday, February 6, at 7:30 p.m., followed by a talkback with moderator and former Vermont gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist. The show will be available on demand on the Chandler Center for the Arts
website through February 13.
4. Democracy in Action
Courtesy
-
From left: Ali Dieng, Will Emmons, Max Tracy, Miro Weinberger and Patrick White
Burlington voters: Have you made your pick for mayor? On Friday, February 5, Seven Days
and Town Meeting TV host Ask the Candidates
, a live election forum with Queen City mayoral candidates. Incumbent Miro Weinberger and hopefuls Haik Bedrosian, Ali Dieng, Will Emmons, Kevin McGrath, Max Tracy, and Patrick White have all been invited to participate. Voters may submit questions here
and watch live on Town Meeting TV’s cable channels (Comcast 1087 and Burlington Telecom 17 or 217) or stream it on Town Meeting TV's YouTube page. Seven Days
news editors Matthew Roy and Sasha Goldstein moderate.
5. Great Acoustics
Courtesy of Joanna Saykiewicz
-
Buffalo Rose
If their cover songs on YouTube ("Lucky"
by Britney Spears and "Borderline"
by Madonna) are any indication, the members of Pittsburgh, Pa., band Buffalo Rose
have delightfully motley musical tastes. Primarily a bluegrass band, Buffalo Rose's players bring backgrounds in folk and punk music to the group's acoustic sound. The sextet serves up a remote performance as part of the Ripton Community Coffee House concert series starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 6. Be forewarned: The close harmonies might bring you to tears.
6. In Dialogue
© Intara1 | Dreamstime.com
In late January, the LGBTQIA+ Alliance of Vermont launched the LGBTQ+ Town Hall Series, a succession of statewide meetings for community members to discuss timely topics. The next conversation, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, centers on the topic of Rural Queerness
. Another, on Tuesday, February 9, focuses on Youth
. The free forums continue through February 23 and culminate in a statewide conversation on March 2 recapping previous meetings and identifying initiatives for organizations and legislative action. Visit the Pride Center of Vermont website
for details.
7. Virtual Thrills
Still from 'River Surfer'
-
'River Surfer'
Escapades in far-flung locales may be out of reach at the moment, but Mountainfilm on Tour
offers adventure hounds a few hours of virtual escape. This environmentally minded film festival features 10 short documentaries highlighting mountain culture and outdoor sports. Among the pictures are "River Surfer," a three-minute portrait of Gannet Horn who — you guessed it — surfs rivers, and Unfenced
, an 11-minute flick in which ultra-runner Clare Gallagher raises awareness of environmental threats. Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe hosts virtual viewings from Thursday, February 4, through Sunday, February 7.
