February 06, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 8-14 

By

Published February 6, 2023 at 2:29 p.m. | Updated February 6, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

    '12 Angry Jurors' @ Strand Center for the Arts

    • A seemingly open-and-shut case is complicated when questions arise and biases surface in this classic play presented by Adirondack Regional Theatre....
    • Thu., Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 12, 2 p.m. $15-20.

  • 'All the Feels' @ The S.P.A.C.E. Gallery

    • A group exhibition of works that project joy, angst and/or humor by local artists....
    • Through March 25

    Subaru WinterFest @ Killington Resort

    • Skiers, music lovers and their canine friends enjoy a day of food, drink and live music by the Infamous Stringdusters and the Tenderbellies....
    • Sat., Feb. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

    Cecilia Zabala & Eugene Friesen @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • An Argentinean rising star teams up with a Vermont cellist for a night of ethereal tunes....
    • Sat., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m. $20-24.

    Hot Butter @ Flynn Space

    • For one night only, the Flynn's black box theater transforms into the Queen City's hottest LGBTQ club, emceed by DJ Craig Mitchell....
    • Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m. $5.

    'Vermont Is for Lovers' @ Catamount Arts Center

    • A New York couple's Vermont wedding gets thrown into chaos in this Valentine's Day-appropriate classic....
    • Tue., Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. Free.

    Nathan McClain @ Red Mill Gallery at Vermont Studio Center

    • A poet and Hampshire College instructor reads from his collections Previously Owned and Scale....
    • Wed., Feb. 15, 7-8 p.m. Free.
