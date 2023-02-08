The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 8-14 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Moe Nazemi Photography

Nathan McClain

Free Verse

Wednesday 15

Poet, Hampshire College assistant professor and Massachusetts Review editor Nathan McClain stops by the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson for a reading. McClain, author of the collections Scale and Previously Owned, writes in straightforward, insightful verse about family, racism, history and grief.

Live, Laugh, Love

Tuesday 14

click to enlarge © Antoniodiaz | Dreamstime

Vermont Is for Lovers

Valentine's Day gets the Green Mountain State treatment at a screening of Vermont Is for Lovers at Catamount Arts Center in St. Johnsbury. This 1992 cult classic docudrama, shot on location in Tunbridge, follows a flatlander couple whose cold feet throw their wedding into chaos. Prosecco is available for purchase.

Cruel and Unusual

Thursday 9-Sunday 12

click to enlarge Courtesy

12 Angry Jurors

Adirondack Regional Theatre gives a classic play a gender-neutral update with 12 Angry Jurors at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh, N.Y. Taking place entirely in one deliberation room, the drama follows the members of a jury as their seemingly open-and-shut case is complicated when questions arise and biases surface.

String It On

Saturday 11

click to enlarge Courtesy

Cecilia Zabala

Argentinean rising star Cecilia Zabala brings her signature blend of conservatory-trained guitar picking and global jazz- and folk-inspired musicality to Putney's Next Stage Arts Project. She is joined onstage by Vermont cellist Eugene Friesen for a program that's magically mesmerizing from start to finish.

Burlington's Hottest Club Is...

Saturday 11

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Courtesy Of Big Heavy World

DJ Craig Mitchell

...Hot Butter! In celebration of Valentine's Day and in defiance of nationwide attacks on LGBTQ rights and spaces, Burlington's Flynn Space transforms for one night only into a queer nightclub. Guests see the black box theater become a vibrant hangout spot and get funky on the dance floor to classic bops from DJ Craig Mitchell.

Ski You There

Saturday 11 & Sunday 12

click to enlarge Courtesy

Subaru WinterFest

Skiers, music lovers and their canine friends are all invited to the return of Subaru WinterFest at Killington Resort. This free weekend event sees the slopes packed with tasty snacks, hot beverages, and live music from the Infamous Stringdusters and the Tenderbellies. Subaru owners get VIP gifts and other surprises.

I Gotta Feeling

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The S.p.a.c.e. Gallery

"Dreamer" by Jason Gorcoff

Whether you're feeling the love this Valentine's Day or embracing the angst, there will be something to relate to and enjoy at "All the Feels" at Burlington's S.P.A.C.E. Gallery. This group show by local artists features works united by the strong emotion they exude, whether that be joy, humor or existential despair.