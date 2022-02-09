The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 9 to 15 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Gwendolyn Causer/Audubon Vermont

Pride Hikes

Avid for Avians

Sunday 13

LGBTQIA++ hikers and birders stroll trails and watch for winged wonders in Pride Hikes: Red Rocks Park + Great Backyard Bird Count. During an easy two-mile route through South Burlington wetlands, forests and rocky ledges by Lake Champlain, bird lovers of all ages practice focusing their peepers on glimpsing and identifying local species.

Trouble in Paradise

Thursday 10

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Author

Cherie Jones

Barbados writer and former Vermont Studio Center fellow Cherie Jones gives a virtual reading from her first novel, How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House. Short-listed for the Women's Prize for Fiction in 2021, the story follows four people navigating class, violence and love in a tropical town.

Love Games

Friday 11 & Saturday 12

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Barn Opera

Don Pasquale

A wealthy tycoon and scheming lovers match wits in Gaetano Donizetti's classic comedic opera Don Pasquale. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Barn Opera in Brandon presents this marriage heist, set in a New York City pizzeria, where inheritances, disguises, subterfuge and ardent vows keep the energy and folly high.

Voices of Truth

Friday 11

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Artists

Welcome to Indian Country

Indigenous culture comes to life in Welcome to Indian Country at the Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover, N.H. The show, co-commissioned by the Hop, presents the stories of young musicians, songwriters and poets, including Mali Obomsawin, Delbert Anderson, Julia Keefe and Rena Priest. Masks and proof of vaccination required.

Close to Home

Saturday 12

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Bridget Higdon

Black is Beautiful Film Series

Vermont poet Rajnii Eddins hosts a screening of the 2019 film The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which recounts the story of a man and his best friend attempting to reclaim the house his grandfather built. Part of the Black Is Beautiful Film Series at Burlington's Fletcher Free Library, the movie chronicles an odyssey of time, belonging and friendship.

Ice Palace

Saturday 12

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Montshire Museum Of Science

Igloo Build

Could an igloo support the weight of a polar bear? A lesson in icy architecture at the Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich tackles that question and more in Igloo Build and the Science of Winter. The whole family can get in on this day of snowy, sleuthing fun, with activities indoors and out. Masks required. Check montshire.org for updates on the weather-dependent igloo build.

Water Works

Sunday 13

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Tunbridge Public Library

Michael Sacca

Since childhood, Vermonter Michael Sacca has been keenly interested in video, photography, art and the natural world. At a reception for his exhibit "In the Surf" at the Tunbridge Public Library, viewers can marvel at how he captured intimate, detailed photos of waves crashing and other water in motion. On view through March 19.