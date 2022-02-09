 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 9 to 15 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 07, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 9 to 15 

  • Michael Sacca @ Tunbridge Public Library

    • "In the Surf," photographs of water in motion by the Vermont artist....
    • Through March 19

  • Staff Picks Online
    Cherie Jones (Words)

    • Vermont Studio Center hosts a virtual reading from the author of How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House....
    • Thu., Feb. 10, 7-9 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    'Don Pasquale' @ Barn Opera

    • Just in time for Valentine's Day, Barn Opera presents Donizetti's classic comedic opera about a marriage heist, set in a New York City pizzeria....
    • Fri., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m. $50.

  • Staff Picks
    'Welcome to Indian Country' @ Spaulding Auditorium, Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College

    • Indigenous culture comes to life through the songs and stories of artists including Mali Obomsawin, Delbert Anderson and Nokosee Fields. Masks and proof of vaccination...
    • Fri., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m. $15-25.

  • Staff Picks
    Igloo Build & the Science of Winter @ Montshire Museum of Science

    • A lesson in icy architecture kicks off a day of snowy, scientific fun for the whole family. See montshire.org for full schedule....
    • Sat., Feb. 12, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Regular admission, $14-17; free for members and kids under 2.

  • Staff Picks
    Black is Beautiful Film Series: 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' @ Fletcher Free Library

    • Poet Rajnii Eddins hosts a screening of this 2019 story of a man and his best friend attempting to reclaim the house his grandfather built....
    • Sat., Feb. 12, 3-5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Pride Hikes: Red Rocks Park + Great Backyard Bird Count @ Red Rocks Park

    • LGBTQIA++ hikers and birders stroll the lakeside trails while getting a head start on their bird counting....
    • Sun., Feb. 13, 1-3 p.m. Free; preregister.
