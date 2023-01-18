 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 18-24 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 16, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 18-24 

Published January 16, 2023 at 5:24 p.m.

  • Staff Picks
    Upstream–Downstream: A River Resilience Film Festival & Panel Discussion @ Pavilion Building

    • North Branch Nature Center celebrates Vermont's waterways with screenings of several local short films, followed by a discussion with aquatic experts....
    • Thu., Jan. 19, 6:30-9 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Yankee Sportsman's Classic @ Champlain Valley Exposition

    • Hunting and fishing enthusiasts browse the wares of countless exhibitors during a long weekend of seminars, demos, talks and more....
    • Fri., Jan. 20, 12-6 p.m., Sat., Jan. 21, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $5-11; free for kids under 3.

  • 'Silver Glow' @ Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

    • An annual winter exhibit featuring the works of 12 regional artists....
    • Through Jan. 31

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • Four-part harmonies, eclectic percussion and unforgettable songs are the hallmarks of this New England-based folk quartet....
    • Sun., Jan. 22, 4 p.m. $22-25.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Anastasia' @ The Flynn

    • Broadway comes to Burlington once more with a production of the epic story of a lost Russian princess....
    • Sun., Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m. and Mon., Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. $65-98.
  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Crystal Wilkinson @ Vermont Studio Center

    • The NAACP Image Award-winning author of Perfect Black, The Birds of Opulence and more reads from her work....
    • Wed., Jan. 25, 7-8 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    '‘Bov Water' @ Barrette Center for the Arts

    • Dartmouth College alum Celeste Jennings weaves together the stirring stories of four generations of Black women in a new play....
    • Jan. 25-27, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m., Sun., Jan. 29, 5 p.m., Wed., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Feb. 2, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Fri., Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 4, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun., Feb. 5, 5 p.m., Wed., Feb. 8, 11 a.m. & 7:30 p.m., Thu., Feb. 9, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Fri., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 11, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 12, 5 p.m. $17.75-67.75.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    A Visiting Writer Craft Talk With Crystal Wilkinson @ Mason House Library, Vermont Studio Center

    • The writer, poet and essayist talks shop with listeners interested in the art of writing....
    • Thu., Jan. 26, 10-11 a.m. Free.
