January 23, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 25-31 

By

Published January 23, 2023 at 2:58 p.m.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Whir, Clank, Beep' @ Studio Place Arts

    • Artworks and assemblages by more than 30 artists that explore simple, complex and fantastic machines....
    • Jan. 25-March 4

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Regenerations: Reckoning With Radioactivity' @ Brattleboro Museum & Art Center

    • Megan Buchanan's interdisciplinary performance incorporates poetry, dance, music and visual elements to explore the impact of nuclear power on the planet....
    • Fri., Jan. 27, 6 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 28, 6 p.m. $5-10; free for students.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center @ Robison Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • Classical connoisseurs celebrate the work of Franz Schubert with three of his most significant chamber works. Livestream available....
    • Fri., Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m. $5-25.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Free Ice Fishing Day & Festival @ Silver Lake State Park

    • New and seasoned anglers with or without a license learn the basics of snagging swimmers from freezing waters....
    • Sat., Jan. 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Holocaust Survivor’s Memoir Book Reading + Reception @ Jewish Community of Greater Stowe

    • Marion Hecht leads a program commemorating her late mother, longtime Vermont resident and author of Don't Ask My Name: A Hidden Child's Tale of Survival....
    • Sat., Jan. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Naturalist Journeys 2023: Simone Whitecloud (Outdoors)

    • A Lake Superior Chippewa ethnobotanist examines the roles plants play among the Inuit of southern Greenland. Presented by North Branch Nature Center....
    • Tue., Jan. 31, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Adventure Dinner Fondue Pop-Up Party @ Haymaker Bun Company

    • It's first come, first served at this rollicking gouda time featuring Jasper Hill cheese dip, shareable apps and plenty of cocktails. Takeout also available for...
    • Wed., Feb. 1, 4:30-9:30 p.m. Cost of food and drink.
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

