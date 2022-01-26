The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 26 to February 1 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jo Trek

Zoë Keating

Jolly Good Cello

Friday 28

Think you've seen everything a cello can do? No, you haven't. Renowned Vermont-based cellist Zoë Keating, using only her instrument and a loop pedal, creates intensely intricate music layer by layer. Her upcoming virtual concert is part of Middlebury College Performing Arts Series' "Year of the Cello," an ongoing celebration of all things big and stringy.

Driven to Abstraction

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Seaba

Stephen Sharon

Visitors to Speeder & Earl's Coffee in Burlington's South End are greeted by a solo exhibition from Stephen Sharon, an abstract painter whose vibrant, trippy works demand a close look. Neon hues and streaky, staticky swaths of color create intriguing layers of meaning.

Get a Clue

Opens on Friday 28

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Ella Pitonyak

Clue On Stage

Mr. Boddy is dead, and one of a colorful cast of characters is guilty in Clue: On Stage, the Valley Players' theatrical rendition of the beloved board game and cult classic film. Audiences can mask up and see the show in person at the Valley Players Theater in Waitsfield or buy a virtual ticket and watch from the safety of their homes — the night is dark and stormy, after all.

In the Beginning

Saturday 29

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Neon

The First Wave

In March 2020, Oscar-nominated documentarian and Dartmouth College alum Matthew Heineman posted up in a New York City hospital. The result is The First Wave, a terrifying close-quarters look at the first days of the pandemic, screening at Dartmouth's Loew Auditorium in Hanover, N.H. Health care workers and Dartmouth-Hitchcock employees attend for free; a discussion with Heineman follows.

I Know a Place

Saturday 29

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Higher Ground

MUNA

Queer electro-pop outfit MUNA take to the Higher Ground Ballroom stage in South Burlington for a night of unflinching sapphic strains. The band has two critically lauded albums under its belt and a collab with singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers that hit the airwaves to widespread acclaim in September. Lesbian cowgirl-pop singer Allison Ponthier opens.

Enter the Tiger

Tuesday 1

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Asian Cultural Center Of Vermont

Lunar New Year Cooking Demo

Artist and chef Cai Xi rings in the Year of the Tiger with a virtual Lunar New Year Cooking Demo, presented by the Asian Cultural Center of Vermont and the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center. Viewers cook along at home as Xi demonstrates how to make Chinese chive-and-pork dumplings from scratch.

Paw Patrol

Wednesday 2

click to enlarge © Mihai Neacsu | Dreamstime

Wildlife Tracking Wednesdays

Outdoor lovers learn to identify all those cute little paw prints crisscrossing the snow at Wildlife Tracking Wednesdays at the North Branch Nature Center in Montpelier. Every Wednesday morning in February, naturalists teach trackers of all experience levels how to distinguish fox, deer, mink and coyote trails, free of charge.