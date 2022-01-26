 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 26 to February 1 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 24, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 26 to February 1 

Related Events

  • Staff Picks Online
    Zoë Keating (Music)

    • A Vermont-based instrumentalist and composer uses a cello and a loop pedal to create intricate, haunting music. Presented by Middlebury College....
    • Fri., Jan. 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $15.

  • Staff Picks
    'Clue: On Stage' @ Valley Players Theater

    • The Valley Players bring Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard and the rest to life in the beloved mystery game turned movie turned play. Virtual options available....
    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7 p.m. and Sundays, 4 p.m. Continues through Feb. 13 $12-17.

  • Stephen Sharon @ Speeder & Earl's Coffee

    • A solo exhibition of vibrant, multilayered abstract paintings by the Burlington artist. Curated by SEABA....
    • Through March 4

  • Staff Picks
    'The First Wave' @ Loew Auditorium, Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College

    • Director and Dartmouth College alum Matthew Heineman presents his new documentary about frontline workers in the early days of the pandemic. Masks and proof of...
    • Sat., Jan. 29, 7 p.m. $5-10; free for health care workers and Dartmouth-Hitchcock employees.

  • Staff Picks
    MUNA with Allison Ponthier @ Higher Ground Ballroom

    • (indie rock)...
    • Sat., Jan. 29, 7 p.m. $25-$29

  • Staff Picks Online
    Lunar New Year Cooking Demo (Holidays)

    • Artist and chef Cai Xi of Cai’s Dim Sum Catering demonstrates how to make dumplings from scratch. Presented by the Asian Cultural Center of...
    • Tue., Feb. 1, 5:30 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Wildlife Tracking Wednesdays @ North Branch Nature Center

    • Naturalists teach trackers of all ages how to distinguish the snowy paw prints of coyotes, foxes, minks and more....
    • Wednesdays, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Continues through Feb. 23 Free.
