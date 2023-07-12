The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 12-18 

click to enlarge Credit: Courtesy

Nomfusi

Rising Star

Wednesday 19

The beloved summer concert series at Middlesex's Martha Pellerin & Andy Shapiro Memorial Bandstand continues with an appearance by renowned South American pop star Nomfusi. The singer-songwriter lends her powerful vocals and infectious energy to music that blends the Xhosa traditions of her childhood with Afro-soul and danceable beats.

World Music

Thursday 13

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Andriy Petryna

DakhaBrakha

The utterly unique Ukrainian act DakhaBrakha grace the Putney Inn with their distinct flavor of musical chaos at a performance hosted by Next Stage Arts. Blending traditional Ukrainian sounds with instruments and styles from India, Africa and the Middle East, this fearsome foursome unleashes a global sound all its own. A cash bar, tacos and gelato add to the experience.

Coup the Right Thing

Thursday 13

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Kino Lorber

Chile 76

Vermont International Film Festival keeps the revolution alive with a screening of Chile '76, a new political drama set during the early days of the Pinochet regime. Audience members at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House in Burlington are treated to a gripping tale about a sheltered middle-class woman inadvertently drawn into the opposition movement when her priest asks her to shelter an injured young man.

River Deep, Mountain High

Saturday 15

click to enlarge Courtesy

Missisquoi Paddle Pedal

Athletes of all ages race on land and water at the annual Missisquoi River Paddle-Pedal. Pushing off in Richford's Davis Park, participants row 6.5 miles along a scenic waterway, then cycle five miles on the adjacent rail trail. Proceeds benefit the Northern Forest Canoe Trail's stewardship work and access improvements.

Dance Dance Revolution

Saturday 15

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Luke Awtry

Mal Maiz

Chandler Arts throws an Afro-Caribbean Dance Party at Fable Farm in Barnard. With psychedelic Latin act Mal Maïz opening and Afro-Indigenous ensemble the Garifuna Collective headlining, this rhythm-heavy shindig gets audiences moving and shaking. The farm serves up food, wine and cider to keep the party rolling.

Horsing Around

Sunday 16

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Sugarbush Polo

Polo Picnic

Adventure Dinner invites foodies and fans alike to a Polo Picnic With Sugarbush Polo Club at the Sugarbush Polo Field in Shelburne. Guests enjoy a gourmet meal on the grass with a VIP view of the mounted competitors in action. Wine, local beer, and craft cocktails and mocktails are available for purchase.

Still Waters

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

'Dog Mountain' by Anna Yakubovskaya

The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery in St. Johnsbury hosts "Sightseeing in Silk & Paper," a solo show by local Russian painter Anna Yakubovskaya. Her pieces, split between watercolor on paper and ink on silk, depict the stunning scenery of her adopted state in soft colors and bold strokes.