July 10, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 12-18 

By

Published July 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. | Updated July 10, 2023 at 4:56 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    DakhaBrakha @ The Putney Inn

    • A world music act from Ukraine blends sounds from around the world into beautiful chaos....
    • Thu., July 13, 6 p.m. $20-25; cash bar; free for kids under 12.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    'Chile '76' @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • A woman's life is changed forever when her priest asks her to shelter a fugitive in this 2022 drama....
    • Thu., July 13, 7-8:30 p.m. $6-12; VTIFF member benefits apply.

  • Anna Yakubovskaya @ Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery

    • "Sightseeing in Silk & Paper," watercolor paintings....
    • Through Aug. 19

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Missisquoi River Paddle-Pedal @ Davis Park

    • Cyclists and scullers assemble on the river for a day of races and relays....
    • Sat., July 15, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. $30.

  • Staff Picks
    Afro-Caribbean Dance Party @ Fable Farm

    • The undeniable grooves of Mal Maïz and the Garifuna Collective get audience members moving and shaking....
    • Sat., July 15, 5-9 p.m. Pay what you can; free for kids under 12.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Polo Picnic With Sugarbush Polo Club @ Sugarbush Polo Field

    • Foodies rally their friends for an afternoon of gourmet nosh and VIP views of the game....
    • Sun., July 16, 12:30-3:30 p.m. $85; preregister; cash bar.

  • Staff Picks
    Nomfusi @ Martha Pellerin & Andy Shapiro Memorial Bandstand

    • The acclaimed South African singer blends traditional Xhosa tunes with soul and Afro pop. Food available for purchase....
    • Wed., July 19, 6:30 p.m. Free.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

