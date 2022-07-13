 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 13-19 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 11, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 13-19 

By

Published July 11, 2022 at 2:33 p.m. | Updated July 11, 2022 at 2:34 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks Online
    Rebecca Carroll (Words)

    • The writer, cultural critic and podcast host gives a virtual reading presented by Vermont Studio Center....
    • Thu., July 14, 7-8 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Local Grain Day at the Hardwick Farmers Market @ Atkins Field

    • Farmers, bakers, millers, brewers, maltsters and chefs celebrate local wheat, corn and oats at a delicious market....
    • Fri., July 15, 3-6 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'A Touch of Chaos: A Night of Tarot' @ Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier City Hall

    • Actor and professional tarot reader Avalon Dziak tells audience members' fortunes while Dan Bruce tickles the ivories....
    • Fri., July 15, 7-9 p.m. Pay what you can.

  • 'Portraits of Pride' @ Burlington City Hall

    • An exhibition of photographs by M. Sharkey of individuals who were part of the 1983 Pride March; presented by the Pride Center of Vermont and...
    • Through Sept. 30

  • Staff Picks
    Missisquoi Paddle-Pedal @ Davis Park

    • Cyclists and scullers assemble on the river for a day of races and relays....
    • Sat., July 16, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. $10-30; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    How We Make Things: Dan Rockmore @ Cold Hollow Sculpture Park

    • A professor of mathematics and computer science talks with Cold Hollow founder David Stromeyer about AI-written poetry and the impact of algorithms on the human...
    • Sat., July 16, 2 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Ben & Jerry's Concerts on the Green: The National @ Shelburne Museum

    • The adventurous, uplifting rock outfit is joined onstage by special guest Lucy Dacus....
    • Tue., July 19, 7 p.m. $59.50; free for kids under 12.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

