July 12, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 14-20 

  • BCA Summer Concerts: The Moon Shells @ Burlington City Hall Park

    • Maggie Shar, Brian Slattery, Laura Murawski, Molly Merrett and Charlie Shaw draw from the traditional music of Appalachia, Louisiana and West Africa....
    • Wed., July 14, 12:30 p.m. Free.

  • SoBu Nite Out @ Veterans Memorial Park

    • Friends, families and neighbors mingle amid live music and mouthwatering cuisine....
    • Thursdays, 5-8 p.m. Continues through Aug. 19 Free.

    Yard & Attic Sale @ Bethany United Church of Christ

    • Proceeds from this annual bazaar benefit Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity....
    • Fri., July 16, 2-7 p.m. and Sat., July 17, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free.

    Christy Mitchell @ The S.P.A.C.E. Gallery

    • "Holding Pattern," an installation set in an early 20th-century Victorian-style home that imagines conversations and changes to everyday life experienced over many decades and family...
    • Through Aug. 7

  • 'Twenty Twenty / Twenty Twenty-One: Dance-Theater for Collective Liberation' @ Hubbard Park

    • Outdoor dance-theater performances organized by Vermont-based Loom Ensemble invite viewers to imagine a more beautiful world in 2021....
    • Fri., July 16, 6 p.m. $10-15; pay what you wish for BIPOC audience members.

  • Magnificent Mammals Day @ Vermont Institute of Natural Science

    • Families get familiar with furry friends through crafts, presentations and wildlife encounters....
    • Sat., July 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission, $15-17.50; free for members and kids 3 and under.

  • Summer Forest Bathing @ Green Mountain Audubon Center

    • Folks unplug, slow down and experience nature through a guided mindfulness practice. Meet in front of the sugarhouse....
    • Sat., July 17, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $25-30; preregister.

  • The Moon Shells @ Catamount Airfield

    • Maggie Shar, Brian Slattery, Laura Murawski, Molly Merrett and Charlie Shaw draw from the traditional music of Appalachia, Louisiana and West Africa. A fiddlers gathering...
    • Sat., July 17, 12 p.m. $20-25.

  • 'Twenty Twenty / Twenty Twenty-One: Dance-Theater for Collective Liberation' @ Living Memorial Park

    • Outdoor dance-theater performances organized by Vermont-based Loom Ensemble invite viewers to imagine a more beautiful world in 2021....
    • Sat., July 17, 6 p.m. and Sun., July 18, 6 p.m. $10-15; pay what you wish for BIPOC audience members.
Kristen Ravin

 Kristen Ravin has been Seven Days' calendar writer since 2015. She also writes about music and books, and contributes to Seven Days’ parenting magazine Kids VT.

