The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 19-25 

Rainbow Girls

Full Spectrum

Wednesday 26

Fans of folk flock to see Rainbow Girls at Next Stage Arts Project in Putney. This eclectic, tender roots trio combines heavenly harmonies, plush instrumentals and hopeful, honest, social justice-oriented lyrics into a textured, tuneful tapestry. Upbeat Americana act Pete Muller & the Kindred Souls open.

Rock On

Saturday 22 & Sunday 23

Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show

Geologists, precious stone collectors and anyone just looking to ogle some cool rocks congregate at Essex Junction's Champlain Valley Exposition for the 42nd annual Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show. In addition to shopping for stones and bones, attendees enjoy a full slate of demonstrations, all-ages activities and the auction of a massive amethyst geode.

Drink Up

Friday 21 & Saturday 22

Killington Wine Festival

Oenophiles, rejoice: The Killington Wine Festival is back with two days of ravishing rosés, rich reds and mouthwatering whites. Killington Resort overflows with wines, spirits and specialty foods ready to please palates. Whether at Friday's gala, Saturday's grand tasting or a self-guided wine tour through town, the pours are seemingly endless at this full-bodied fest.

Dry Goods

Saturday 22

Burlington Farmers Market

The Burlington Farmers Market soldiers on at 345 Pine Street this week, with growers from across the region gathering to sell their rescued produce and support each other through this period of repair. Customers looking to help their local farms find carrots and radishes snatched from the jaws of the flood alongside other vegetables, eggs, sausages, honey and freshly prepared foods.

Get in the Groove

Sunday 23

Joe Samba

Catamount Arts' Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series continues apace with a hip-shaking show from Joe Samba. The Massachusetts-born rocker takes over Dog Mountain for an evening of reggae-inspired grooves blended perfectly with gritty guitar riffs, transporting picnickers and their furry friends to a punk's island paradise.

The Show Must Go On

Opens Wednesday 26

Talley's Folley

Vermont Stage teams up with Williston's Isham Family Farm for a moving production of Lanford Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Talley's Folley. The story, set on a Missouri farm in 1944, follows a Protestant country girl and a lovestruck Jewish immigrant as they express, deny and finally accept their feelings for one another.

Piecing It Together

Ongoing

'Memory of a Fire' by Peter Wallis

Vergennes gallery Northern Daughters presents "The Past Is Fighting Itself Again / Las Cuentas de Mi Abuela," an utterly compelling dual exhibition of the work of Maria Flores Galindo and Peter Wallis. Spanish artist Galindo's collages are delicate but evocative, demonstrating hours and hours of precise work; Vermont illustrator and printmaker Wallis' pieces display an innovative approach to classic techniques.