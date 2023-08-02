 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 19-25 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 02, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 19-25 

Published August 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

    Killington Wine Festival @ Killington Resort

    • Wines, spirits and specialty foods please palates at this flavorful affair. See killingtonwinefestival.com for full schedule....
    • Fri., July 21, 6-8 p.m. and Sat., July 22, 12-4 p.m. $10-225.

  • Maria Flores Galindo & Peter Wallis @ Northern Daughters

    • "The Past Is Fighting Itself Again / Las Cuentas de Mi Abuela," collage figures of ripped paper, and paintings that explore place and memory, respectively....
    • Through July 31

    Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show @ Champlain Valley Exposition

    • Sparkling specimens dazzle attendees during a weekend of eye-catching exhibits, lectures and more....
    • Sat., July 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., July 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $3-4; free for kids under 16.

    Burlington Farmers Market @ 345 Pine St.

    • Dozens of stands overflow with seasonal produce, flowers, artisanal wares and prepared foods....
    • Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through Oct. 28 Free.

    Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series: Joe Samba @ Dog Mountain

    • Reggae grooves and gritty guitar licks transport outdoor concertgoers to a rocker's paradise....
    • Sun., July 23, 5-7 p.m. Free.

    Rainbow Girls @ Next Stage Arts Project

    • The quirky folk trio pairs heavenly harmonies with eclectic instrumentals. Pete Muller & the Kindred Souls open. Live stream available....
    • Wed., July 26, 7 p.m. $10-25.
