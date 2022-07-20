The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 20-26 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Cityzen Music & Jean Goun

Dobet Gnahoré

In Living Couleur

Wednesday 27

It's impossible not to dance when Dobet Gnahoré takes the stage. At the latest installment of the Middlesex Bandstand Summer Concert Series, the Ivorian superstar brings her irresistible Afro-pop beats and jaw-dropping moves to the Martha Pellerin & Andy Shapiro Memorial Bandstand for an evening of vibrant melodies and unbridled joy.

If It Ain't Baroque

Friday 22-Sunday 24

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Brent Harrewyn

Heliand

Virtuosic woodwind and piano ensemble Heliand present Cool of the Day, a concert tour making stops at York Street Meeting House in Lyndon, ArtisTree Community Arts Center in South Pomfret and the Federated Church of Rochester. The program features a delightful mix of music old and new, including the premiere of "Nuts," a work by composer Molly Leach.

Just Add Water

Wednesday 20-Saturday 23

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Mad River Valley Arts

"Art Student" by Z Feng

The Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition closes its run at Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm in Waitsfield this week. Last-minute art lovers get to enjoy more than 100 works by artists across the continent who competed for Mad River Valley Arts awards juried by Sarah Yeoman, a signature member of the American Watercolor Society.

Livin' Is Easy

Thursday 21

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Intervale Center

Summervale

The dog days of summer mean that Summervale 2022 at Burlington's Intervale Center is in full swing. This week, festivalgoers enjoy live music from local band Paper Castles; food from vendors including the New Deal and Mister Foods Fancy; an opportunity to blend their own herbal tea with City Market, Onion River Co-op; and more.

Son of a Nutcracker!

Opens Thursday 21

click to enlarge Courtesy

William Manning & David Manning

It's Christmas in July! The Lamoille County Players present Elf the Musical at the Hyde Park Opera House. Based on the beloved 2003 Will Ferrell film, this jolly adaptation follows the adventures of Buddy, a human raised in Santa's workshop, as he journeys to New York City in search of his birth father.

Stage Against the Machine

Sunday 24

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Mark Dannehauer

Anti-Apocalypse Propaganda Circus

Glover's Bread and Puppet Theater is back to weekly summer programming, including The Anti-Apocalypse Propaganda Circus and Pageant. Sideshows, spectacle and feats of derring-do meet the current moment in an explosion of anti-capitalist fervor. This week's guest artists are the Corrugated Spectacles, a vaudeville puppeteering trio.

Mind's Eye

Monday 25

click to enlarge Courtesy

Maud Casey

The Vermont Studio Center in Johnson welcomes Maud Casey to the stage for a reading. The University of Maryland creative writing associate professor plumbs the uncomfortable depths of the human psyche in her novels, from compulsive lying in 2009's The Shape of Things to Come to amnesia in 2014's The Man Who Walked Away to hysteria in this year's City of Incurable Women.