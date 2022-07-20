 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 20-26 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 18, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 20-26 

By

Published July 18, 2022 at 4:38 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'Elf the Musical' @ Hyde Park Opera House

    • It's Christmas in July when the Lamoille County Players bring the beloved tale of Buddy from screen to stage....
    • Thu., July 21, 7 p.m., Fri., July 22, 7 p.m., Sat., July 23, 7 p.m., Sun., July 24, 2 p.m., Thu., July 28, 7 p.m., Fri., July 29, 7 p.m., Sat., July 30, 7 p.m. and Sun., July 31, 2 p.m. $5-20.

  • Staff Picks
    Summervale 2022 @ Intervale Center

    • Locavores fête farms and farmers at a weekly festival centered on food, music, community and conservation....
    • Thursdays, 5:30-8 p.m. Continues through Aug. 25 Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Cool of the Day' @ York Street Meeting House

    • Chamber group Heliand, accompanied by percussionist Thomas Kozumplik, premiere composer Molly Leach’s “Nuts” alongside other classical pieces....
    • Fri., July 22, 7-8:30 p.m. Free.

  • Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition @ Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm

    • More than 100 paintings in diverse styles by artists from across North America, presented by Mad River Valley Arts and juried by Sarah Yeoman AWS....
    • Through July 23

  • Staff Picks
    'Cool of the Day' @ ArtisTree Community Arts Center & Gallery

    • Chamber group Heliand, accompanied by percussionist Thomas Kozumplik, premiere composer Molly Leach’s “Nuts” alongside other classical pieces....
    • Sat., July 23, 3-4:30 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks
    'Cool of the Day' @ Federated Church of Rochester

    • Chamber group Heliand, accompanied by percussionist Thomas Kozumplik, premiere composer Molly Leach’s “Nuts” alongside other classical pieces....
    • Sun., July 24, 4-6 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks
    'The Anti-Apocalypse Propaganda Circus and Pageant' @ Bread and Puppet Theater

    • Sideshows, spectacle, live music and feats of derring-do meet the moment at hand....
    • Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through Aug. 28 $10.

  • Staff Picks
    Maud Casey @ Vermont Studio Center

    • The author of City of Incurable Women and The Art of Mystery: The Search for Questions reads from her work....
    • Mon., July 25, 7-8 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Summer Concert Series: Dobet Gnahoré @ Martha Pellerin & Andy Shapiro Memorial Bandstand

    • It’s impossible not to get up and dance when the Ivorian superstar brings her irresistible Afropop beats and jaw-dropping moves to the stage....
    • Wed., July 27, 6:30 p.m. Free.
