The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 25- August 2 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Band

Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem

The Hills Are Alive

Saturday 30

The Chad Hollister Band, Reggie Harris, Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem (pictured), Mikahely, and Modern Times Theater are among the featured acts at this weekend's Cabot Arts and Music Festival. Between sets, visitors explore Cabot Village Common's plethora of artisan vendors, food trucks and visual art exhibits.

Says Shoot

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Axel's Frame Shop & Gallery

Untitled collage by Neha Shukla

The title of "Rock-Paper-Scissors," showing at Axel's Frame Shop & Gallery in Waterbury, is not meant to be taken figuratively. The "rock" refers to watercolor artist Nora McDonough's textured, sturdy paintings of precisely balanced rock cairns, and Neha Shukla's playful, intricate tissue paper collages rep "paper" and "scissors."

Have a Cow

Friday 29

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jenna Baird

Burger Brew & Pasture Walk

North Chittenden's Baird Farm presents Burger, Brew and Pasture Walk for fans of beef, beer and barnyard excursions. Attendees chow down on a juicy, grass-fed patty from Hamilton Cattle and local brews from Liambru Tasty while chatting with the farmers who produced their food. After dinner, everyone sets off to explore the farmland and sugarhouse.

Rock of Ages

Saturday 30 & Sunday 31

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Alice Wack

Champlain Valley Gem Mineral & Fossil Show

Geologists, precious stone collectors and anyone looking to ogle some cool rocks congregate at Essex Junction's Champlain Valley Exposition for the 41st annual Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show. In addition to shopping for stones and bones, attendees enjoy a full slate of speeches on topics ranging from copper mining to fossil hunting to the secret life of New Hampshire beryl.

All in the Family

Sunday 31

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Kiki Vassilakis

Jocelyn & Chris

Long hair, rip-roaring guitar riffs and amps cranked to 11 are hallmarks of the Jocelyn & Chris band. Audience members at the brother-sister duo's Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series show at Dog Mountain are blown back on their picnic blankets by the classic blues-rock brawn of hits such as "Sugar and Spice" and "Run Away."

How Streep Is Your Love

Opens Tuesday 2

click to enlarge © Carrienelson1 | Dreamstime

Meryl Streep

Meryl maniacs, rejoice: Many of your favorite flicks are finally in one place. The brainchild of the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival and Middlebury's Town Hall Theater, MNFF Sunset Series Presents Streep Week launches the Meryl Streep madness at Swift House Inn with outdoor screenings of August: Osage County and The Devil Wears Prada.

Books and Barns

Wednesday 3

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Billings Farm & Museum

Farm & Forest Book Club

Teens and adults alike are welcome at a new, earthy readers' gathering hosted by Woodstock's Billings Farm & Museum: the Farm & Forest Book Club. Focusing on books about agriculture and land stewardship, the club chose for its first selection My Garden (Book), Jamaica Kincaid's ode to tiny flower patches, seed catalogs and summer in Vermont.