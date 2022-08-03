 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 25- August 2 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

July 25, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 25- August 2 

By

Published July 25, 2022 at 3:53 p.m.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Burger, Brew & Pasture Walk @ Baird Farm

    • An educational dairy farm tour follows a meal of juicy, grass-fed burgers from Hamilton Cattle and local beer from Liambru Tasty....
    • Fri., July 29, 5:30-8 p.m. $15-30; preregister.

  • 'Rock-Paper-Scissors' @ Axel's Frame Shop & Gallery

    • Mixed-media collages and watercolors by Neha Shukla and Nora McDonough, respectively....
    • Through Aug. 6

  • Staff Picks
    Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show @ Champlain Valley Exposition

    • Sparkling specimens dazzle attendees during a weekend of eye-catching exhibits, lectures and more....
    • Sat., July 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., July 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $3-4; free for kids under 16.

  • Staff Picks
    Cabot Arts & Music Festival @ Cabot Village Common

    • Chad Hollister, Reggie Harris, Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem, and Modern Times Theater are among the acts at this multigenre festival also featuring crafts vendors,...
    • Sat., July 30, 12-10 p.m. $20-40; free for kids 16 and under.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Picks
    Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series: Jocelyn & Chris @ Dog Mountain

    • Picnickers discover that rock is not dead when this hit-making duo takes the stage....
    • Sun., July 31, 5 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    MNFF Sunset Series Presents Streep Week: 'August: Osage County' @ Swift House Inn

    • Meryl Streep plays a tempestuous, dying matriarch in this 2013 family tragicomedy....
    • Tue., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m. $13; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Farm & Forest Book Club @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • Readers passionate about agriculture and land stewardship discuss My Garden (Book) by Jamaica Kincaid. Ages 14 and up....
    • Wed., Aug. 3, 5:30-7 p.m. $5.

  • Staff Picks
    MNFF Sunset Series Presents Streep Week: 'The Devil Wears Prada' @ Swift House Inn

    • The special Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival series continues with this beloved comedy starring Meryl Streep as the incorrigible editor in chief of a fashion magazine....
    • Wed., Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. $13; preregister.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 20-26

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 20-26

    Summer is officially here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Ivorian superstar Dobet Gnahoré as part of the Middlesex Bandstand Summer Concert Series.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 18, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 13-19

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 13-19

    Summer is officially here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including A Touch of Chaos: A Night of Tarot with actor and professional tarot reader Avalon Dziak.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 11, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 6-12

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 6-12

    Summer is officially here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Riverfolk, a brand-spanking-new music festival hosted by Northern Stage at the Barrette Center for the Arts' Courtyard Theater in White River Junction.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 5, 2022
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 20-26

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 20-26

    Summer is officially here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Ivorian superstar Dobet Gnahoré as part of the Middlesex Bandstand Summer Concert Series.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 18, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 13-19

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 13-19

    Summer is officially here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including A Touch of Chaos: A Night of Tarot with actor and professional tarot reader Avalon Dziak.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 11, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 6-12

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 6-12

    Summer is officially here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Riverfolk, a brand-spanking-new music festival hosted by Northern Stage at the Barrette Center for the Arts' Courtyard Theater in White River Junction.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jul 5, 2022
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation