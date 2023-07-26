 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 26-August 1 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 24, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 26-August 1 

By

Published July 24, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. | Updated July 24, 2023 at 4:11 p.m.

    Fledge Fest @ Fledgling Farmstead

    • A bevy of bands play the night away at a weekend of festivities on the farm, also including yoga, kids' activities and a bonfire bash....
    • Fri., July 28, 3-11 p.m. and Sat., July 29, 9-12 a.m. $10-80; free for kids 12 and under.
    Moos & Brews & Cocktails Too! @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • Beer, beverages and baby cows make for a blissful summer evening....
    • Fri., July 28, 5-7:30 p.m. and Fri., Sept. 8, 5-7:30 p.m. $20-25.

  • 'The Red Dress' @ Southern Vermont Arts Center

    • A touring project, conceived by British artist Kirstie Macleod, that provides an artistic platform for women around the world, many of whom are vulnerable and...
    • Through Sept. 24

    Braintree Bluegrass Brunch @ Braintree Hill Meetinghouse

    • Local musicians soundtrack a vibrant community gathering that features family activities and scrumptious bites. Proceeds benefit Montpelier flood relief....
    • Sun., July 30, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Donations.

    Viva el Sabor Summer Fiesta @ The Marble Works

    • The culinary collective serves delectable Guatemalan and Mexican bites alongside kids' activities....
    • Sun., July 30, 3-8 p.m. Cost of food and drink.

    Anthony Marra @ Norwich Bookstore

    • A Hollywood producer struggles to keep her company together as the golden age of cinema gives way to World War II in this author’s newest...
    • Mon., July 31, 7 p.m. Free.

    Pizza Social: Calabash Gardens @ Calabash Gardens

    • Vermont's largest saffron farm plays host at a NOFA-VT wood-fired pizza party, followed by a tour of the grounds....
    • Wed., Aug. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $10-25; free for POC.
