The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 26-August 1 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jeff Porter, Last Light Photography

Fledge Fest

In Fine Farm

Friday 28 & Saturday 29

For the second year running, Fledgling Farmstead in Tunbridge hosts Fledge Fest, a collaborative arts and music festival for all ages. With potlucks, bonfires, yoga, nature walks, and a lineup of talent including Mal Maïz, the Tenderbellies and more, there's something on this hilltop for everyone to enjoy. Proceeds benefit flood relief, Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont's Farmer Emergency Fund and low-income CSA shares.

A Stitch in Time

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Sophia Schorr-kon, Svac

The Red Dress

Museumgoers have never seen such a rockin' frock as "The Red Dress," a touring work of textile art making its first U.S. stop at Manchester's Southern Vermont Arts Center. The dress, stitched over 14 years by 375 embroiderers around the world, includes an audio experience featuring the voices of many of the artists and the project's founder, Kirstie Macleod.

BYO Bovine

Friday 28

click to enlarge Courtesy

Moos & Brews & Cocktails Too

At the end of a long summer week, the cows of Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock are ready to kick back. Locals who wish to join them are invited to Moos & Brews & Cocktails Too!, featuring a stacked menu of local beer and mixed drink options, live music, lawn games, horse-drawn wagon rides, butter churning, and plenty of Jersey calf kisses.

Hoedown Heroes

Sunday 30

click to enlarge Courtesy

Patti and Colin McCaffrey

Locals put down roots at the Braintree Bluegrass Brunch, a barn burner of a community gathering at the Braintree Hill Meetinghouse. Local folk all-stars Patti Casey, Colin McCaffrey, Doug Perkins, Patrick Ross and Jim Whitney soundtrack the proceedings, which include food, fun for kids and cycling activities. Donations benefit flood recovery efforts in Montpelier.

Something to Taco ’Bout

Sunday 30

click to enlarge Courtesy

Viva el Sabor

Addison County’s women-led Mexican and Guatemalan culinary collective, Viva el Sabor, banishes foodies’ dog-days doldrums with a Summer Fiesta at the Marble Works in Middlebury. Antojitos — literally “little cravings” in Spanish — pair perfectly with beer, palomas and margaritas from American Flatbread’s cash bar.

Novel Idea

Monday 31

click to enlarge Courrtesyof Paul Duda

Anthony Marra

Author Anthony Marra is acclaimed, best-selling and award-winning — and he's at Norwich Bookstore to discuss his newest book, now in paperback. Mercury Pictures Presents, Marra's first novel since his 2013 hit A Constellation of Vital Phenomena, follows a Hollywood producer struggling to hold her company together as the golden age of cinema gives way to World War II.

Saffron Cloud Nine

Wednesday 2

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Oliver Parini

Pizza Social Calabash Gardens

Foodies and farmers celebrate Vermont's stalwart agricultural scene at the latest NOFA-VT Pizza Social, held this week at Calabash Gardens in Wells River. The Black- and woman-owned regenerative saffron farm hosts an evening of pies, tours of the grounds and family-friendly, pollinator-themed activities.