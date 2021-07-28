The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 28 to August 3 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Alexis Dubus

Her Majestys Secret Circus

Silly in the Streets

Friday 30-Sunday 1

The Festival of Fools, Burlington's beloved busking bazaar, takes over downtown once again after a yearlong hiatus. From the Friday kickoff bonanza to Sunday's Last Laugh Variety Show, Burlington City Arts gathers acrobats, musicians and all manner of motley, family-friendly performers sure to delight Church Street viewers.

New Soul

Wednesday 28

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Elliot Burg

Myra Flynn

Vermont native Myra Flynn refuses to be pinned down. The acclaimed singer-songwriter incorporates influences from her Irish and African American heritage, as well as inflections from artists as diverse as Janet Jackson and the Alabama Shakes. Her statewide tour touches down at the Middlesex Bandstand, where Mediterranean Mix serves refreshments to outdoor concertgoers while Flynn croons the night away.

Verdant Verse

Thursday 29

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Hanae Jonas

Writers on the Rise Hanae Jonas

Vermont Studio Center's Writers on the Rise series welcomes poet Hanae Jonas, whose work has appeared in publications such as the Kenyon Review, ZYZZYVA and the Iowa Review. Jonas, who often channels Green Mountain State scenery in her writing, reads for a virtual audience at this showcase designed to uplift diverse talent.

The Swing of Things

Friday 30

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Gulnara Khamatova

Danny Jonokuchi & the Revisionists

Vermont Swings returns to form with a night of social dancing preceded by a free lesson for beginners. Seven-piece band Danny Jonokuchi & the Revisionists provide jazzy live tunes for hoofers to hop, step and rock to at this all-levels, fully vaccinated night of fun at Burlington's Champlain Club.

Tree Huggers

Saturday 31

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Eric Bates

Cirque Barcode

Audience members at Cirque Barcode's new show, Branché, should not expect to sit back and relax. The award-winning acrobats guide attendees through multiple outdoor environments at Greensboro's Highland Center for the Arts. Performers climb on nearby trees — and each other — as their movements tell a story of the climate crisis and community healing. Picnic meals are available for lawn pods at this utterly unique dinner show.

Ready to Rumble

Sunday 1

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Billings Farm & Museum

Antique Tractor Day

Vintage farm equipment enthusiasts converge at Woodstock's Billings Farm & Museum for Antique Tractor Day. Exhibitors present their lovingly restored rigs before the parades, and spectators cheer on their favorite machine at the festival-ending "Slow Race." Between festivities, families enjoy tractor-themed games, crafts and story walks. Food is provided by the Dairy Bar and Trail Break taps + tacos.

Oh, My Gouache

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Northern Daughters

Bird Club" by Hannah Morris

Multimedia artist Hannah Morris continues a strong showing at Northern Daughters art gallery in Vergennes. "On Second Thought," her series of layered scenes in gouache, Flashe and collage, celebrates color and multiplicity. "I want to trigger a viewer's memory," Morris says, "for I believe that vision is shaped by thousands of remembered moments."