July 26, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 28 to August 3 

  • Staff Picks Online
    Writers on the Rise: Hanae Jonas (Words)

    • The up-and-coming poet reads her work as part of a Vermont Studio Center series....
    • Thu., July 29, 7-8 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Danny Jonokuchi & the Revisionists @ Champlain Club

    • The award-winning jazz band backs a night of swing dancing. Free beginner lesson at 7:30 p.m. Evidence of COVID vaccination required for entry....
    • Fri., July 30, 8-10:30 p.m. $20.

  • Staff Picks
    Festival of Fools @ Downtown Burlington

    • A three-day celebration of circus arts, music and comedy features continuous theatrics by international street performers. See vermontfestivaloffools.com for details....
    • July 30-Aug. 1 Free.

  • Cirque Barcode @ Highland Center for the Arts

    • The premier circus group and Acting for Climate team up to present an interactive, environmentalist display of acrobatics....
    • Sat., July 31, 3 & 6 p.m. $8-20.

  • Staff Picks
    Antique Tractor Day @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • Spectators cheer on their favorite vintage machines in parades and races, with family-friendly activities and local food in between....
    • Sun., Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission, $8-16; free for members and kids 3 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    Hannah Morris @ Northern Daughters

    • "On Second Thought," works in collage, gouache and Flashe paint. Saturdays or by appointment....
    • Through Aug. 15
  The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 21 to 28

  The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 21 to 28

    The state has lifted its remaining coronavirus restrictions, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including a performance by folk-rock trio Lula Wiles at Knoll Farm in Fayston.
    By Emily Hamilton
    Jul 19, 2021
