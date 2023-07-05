The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 5-11 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Jimmy Fisco

Kyshona Armstrong

Healing Good

Saturday 8

Burlington City Arts' Twilight Series of free outdoor concerts in City Hall Park continues with Kyshona Armstrong, a social justice-oriented singer and former music therapist who aims to heal and empower listeners with songs such as "Listen" and "Do What Feeds Your Soul." Jericho guitarist Steve Hartmann opens.

Road Work Ahead

Wednesday 5-Sunday 9

click to enlarge Courtesy

"Can't Say We Didn't See It Coming!" by Kevin Donegan

Burlington sculptor Kevin Donegan presents his solo show "Sign of the Times" at White Water Gallery in East Hardwick. Each piece, assembled from found road signs and other secondhand treasures, deconstructs the signage that we're all familiar with and twists its meaning. Isn't it nice to see an "Either Way" sign for once?

Sister Act

Wednesday 5-Sunday 9

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Lars Blackmore

Sense and Sensibility

Theatergoers catch the last performances of Northern Stage's Sense and Sensibility this week at Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. This bold adaptation of Jane Austen's classic tale, drenched in kaleidoscopic 1970s colors and costumes, sees the Dashwood sisters down on their luck after their father's death and searching for love, independence and joy.

Had Me a Blast

Thursday 6

click to enlarge Courtesy

Summervale

Lovers of local food and music rejoice at the return of Summervale, the Intervale Center's weekly festival out in the Burlington sunshine. This week's premiere installation features live tunes by Queen City crew Paper Castles and provisions by such vendors as American Flatbread, Lawson's Finest Liquids, Maudite Poutine, Meza's Food Truck, Shelburne Vineyard, the Skinny Pancake and Caledonia Spirits.

The Sound of Music

Starts Tuesday 11

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Sofia_and_mauro

Angélique Kidjo

Internationally acclaimed Beninese French singer Angélique Kidjo headlines the Festival International Nuits d'Afrique, Montréal's all-out celebration of music from Africa and its diaspora. Thirteen days of indoor and outdoor programming — much of which is free — offer an unbeatable experience full of rhythm and culture.

Drag Team

Saturday 8

click to enlarge File: James Buck

Emoji Nightmare

Missing Pride Month already? Emoji Nightmare hosts Summer Nights: An Evening of Drag & Burlesque at the Fairlee Town Hall Auditorium. This evening of sultry, sparkly performances features such scintillating acts as Katniss Everqueer, Sasha Sriracha, Carmen Gettit and Bethadone Clinique. A delightful dance party follows.

Strings Attached

Sunday 9

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Mark Dannenhauer

Mother Dirt Circus

Bread and Puppet presents The Mother Dirt Circus and Pageant, a brand-new, family-friendly program full of the troupe's signature giant marionettes, political commentary and energetic brass tunes. Audiences at the Bread and Puppet Theater in Glover are treated to a rollicking atmosphere of hope and protest — and bread and aioli to snack on.