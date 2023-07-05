 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 5-11 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 03, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 5-11 

By

Published July 3, 2023 at 4:40 p.m.

Related Events

  • Kevin Donegan @ White Water Gallery

    • "Sign of the Times," a sculptural exploration of the road sign as a framework for reflection and cultural critique....
    • Through July 9

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Summervale @ Intervale Center

    • Locavores fête farms and farmers at a weekly festival centered on food, music, community and conservation....
    • Thursdays, 5:30-8 p.m. Continues through Aug. 24 Free.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Twilight Series: Kyshona Armstrong @ Burlington City Hall Park

    • The social justice-oriented singer and former music therapist aims to heal and empower listeners. Steve Hartmann opens....
    • Sat., July 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Summer Nights: An Evening of Drag & Burlesque' @ Fairlee Town Hall Auditorium

    • Emoji Nightmare hosts an evening of sultry, sparkly fun featuring such performers as Sasha Sriracha and Katniss Everqueer....
    • Sat., July 8, 8 p.m. $20.

  • Staff Picks
    'Sense and Sensibility' @ Barrette Center for the Arts

    • Northern Stage’s playful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters....
    • Tue., July 4, 4 p.m., Wed., July 5, 7:30 p.m., Thu., July 6, 7:30 p.m., Fri., July 7, 7:30 p.m., Sat., July 8, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., July 9, 5 p.m. $19-55.

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    The Mother Dirt Circus & Pageant @ Bread and Puppet Theater

    • Bread & Puppet Theater presents a new, family-friendly program full of political commentary and live brass tunes....
    • Sundays, 3 p.m. Continues through Aug. 27 $10.

  • Staff Picks
    Festival International Nuits d’Afrique @ Various Montréal locations

    • Beninese French vocalist Angélique Kidjo kicks off this 13-day event showcasing talent from Africa, the West Indies and Latin America....
    • July 11-23 Prices vary.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 28-July 4

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 28-July 4

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Montpelier's beloved July 3rd Independence Day Celebration.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 26, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 21-27

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 21-27

    Summer is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including L'expérience AURA, a multisensory display that draws on Basilique Notre-Dame de Montréal’s rich history.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 19, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 14-20

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 14-20

    Summer is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including SEASONS: Summer, the first of four nature-themed evenings of dance and community art making presented by Avant Vermont Dance.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 12, 2023
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

About the Artist

James Buck

James Buck

jamesbuck.org
Bio:
 James Buck is a multimedia journalist for Seven Days.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 28-July 4

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 28-July 4

    Summer is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Montpelier's beloved July 3rd Independence Day Celebration.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 26, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 21-27

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 21-27

    Summer is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including L'expérience AURA, a multisensory display that draws on Basilique Notre-Dame de Montréal’s rich history.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 19, 2023
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 14-20

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 14-20

    Summer is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including SEASONS: Summer, the first of four nature-themed evenings of dance and community art making presented by Avant Vermont Dance.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Jun 12, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation