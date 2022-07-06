 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 6-12 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 05, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 6-12 

Published July 5, 2022 at 12:01 p.m. | Updated July 5, 2022 at 3:10 p.m.

    'Cane Fire' @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Assembled from a collage of YouTube videos, Hollywood movie clips and the director’s observational footage, this 2020 documentary examines the colonial history of the Hawaiian...
    • Thu., July 7, 7-8:45 p.m. $6-12; VTIFF members benefits apply.

    Marcie Hernandez @ Shelburne Vineyard

    • Accompanied by a full band, the Latin folk singer plays a set and premieres the Tres Pedazos trilogy of music videos....
    • Fri., July 8, 6-9 p.m. $10.

    LUNCH Presents: Sketches @ Phantom Theater, Edgcomb Barn

    • Five celebrated Vermont dancers and choreographers move through conversations about vulnerability, sensuality, commitment and the artist's journey....
    • Fri., July 8, 8-10 p.m. and Sat., July 9, 8-10 p.m. $20.

    Run With the Bulls @ Church Street Marketplace

    • Folks in bovine costumes pursue runners in a fun-filled fundraiser for the Classic Mike Loyer Foundation. Sign-in, 11 a.m.; opening remarks, 2:30 p.m....
    • Sat., July 9, 3 p.m. $50; preregister.

  • 'Dissent! Abolition & Advocacy in Print' @ Rokeby Museum

    • An exhibition of 19th-century print materials used as a platform to expose the horrors of enslavement and spread calls for emancipation in the United States....
    • Through Oct. 23

    Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series: Melt @ Dog Mountain

    • Seven college-aged crooners unite for an energetic show full of funky brass and dance-worthy jams....
    • Sun., July 10, 5 p.m. Free.

    Riverfolk @ Courtyard Theater, Barrette Center for the Arts

    • While chowing down on beer and barbecue, attendees take in the mellifluous tones of Americana artists, including Ida Mae Specker, the Western Terrestrials, Beecharmer and...
    • Mon., July 11, 6:30 p.m. $23.75; free for kids 12 and under.
