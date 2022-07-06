The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 6-12 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Western Terrestrials

Riverfolk

We Got the Folk

Monday 11

Here in the Valley presents Riverfolk, a brand-spanking-new music festival hosted by Northern Stage at the Barrette Center for the Arts' Courtyard Theater in White River Junction. While savoring beer and barbecued nosh, attendees take in the mellifluous tones of Americana artists, including Ida Mae Specker, Western Terrestrials (pictured), Beecharmer and beyond.

Three-Dimensional

Friday 8

Marcie Hernandez

Latin folk singer Marcie Hernandez premieres her new trilogy of music videos at Shelburne Vineyard. Titled "Tres Pedazos," the trio of videos features three songs from Hernandez's debut album. Backed by a full band, Hernandez also performs two sets for audience members sipping drinks on the patio.

Aloha 'Oe

Thursday 7

Cane Fire

For 250 years, the Hawaiian island of Kaua'i has been the site of both colonial fantasies and vicious environmental and labor policies. In Cane Fire, presented by the Vermont International Film Foundation at Burlington's Main Street Landing Film House, documentarian Anthony Banua-Simon draws on observational footage, YouTube videos, Hollywood portrayals and his own family history to tell the overdue story of the island's Indigenous and working-class inhabitants.

Portraits of Presence

Friday 8 & Saturday 9

Sketches

LUNCH, a collective of Vermont artists Mary Jo Cahilly-Bretzin, Millie Heckler, Anna Martone, Hanna Satterlee and Isadora Snapp, presents Sketches, an interdisciplinary dance performance at the Phantom Theater in Warren. The show consists of five movements, each choreographed by a different member, inspired by the group's conversations about art, sensuality and vulnerability.

Load of Bull

Saturday 9

Run With the Bulls

No animals were harmed in the making of this fundraiser. On the same day that the city of Pamplona, Spain, holds its infamous Running of the Bulls, Switchback Brewing presents Run With the Bulls, inviting runners to traverse Burlington's Church Street while being pursued by people in bovine costumes. Registration fees benefit the Classic Mike Loyer Foundation, which provides aid to those who have lost family members in workplace accidents.

I'll Stop the World

Sunday 10

Melt

Seven New York City friends formed Melt when they were in high school. Now, while attending different colleges, they continue to meet up on weekends to record and tour. Next stop: Dog Mountain, where the funk-jam-pop-jazz outfit plays a family-friendly outdoor show for the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series.

Mightier Than the Sword

Ongoing

The Oasis, by Lydia Maria Child, 1834

Ferrisburgh's Rokeby Museum draws from its own collection to present the highly timely "Dissent! Abolition & Advocacy in Print." The exhibition demonstrates the power that books, pamphlets and newspapers had to spread antislavery sentiments from the 1820s onward, thanks to advancements in printing technology and transportation networks.