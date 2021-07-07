 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 7 to 13 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 05, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, July 7 to 13 

By
click to enlarge Trout Day - &copy; GOODLUZ | DREAMSTIME
  • © Goodluz | Dreamstime
  • Trout Day

Hooked on Fishing

Saturday 10

Newbies wade into the art of fly-fishing during Trout Day at Sugarbush Resort in Warren. Curious about casting? It's covered. Figuring out fly-tying? Take notes during demos. Looking to understand the basics of the sport? Chat with a local guide. A raffle, vendors, and food and drink from Umbrella Bar round out the day.

Comfort Music

Saturday 10
click to enlarge Guster - COURTESY OF ALYSSE GAFKJEN
  • Courtesy Of Alysse Gafkjen
  • Guster

The annual series Ben & Jerry's Concerts on the Green is back at Shelburne Museum with a schedule full of perennial favorites — think Old Crow Medicine Show, Jason Mraz and Guster. The latter bring their radio-friendly alternative rock to the outdoor stage on July 10. Burlington singer-songwriter Henry Jamison opens.

Provincial Provisions

Thursday 8
click to enlarge Vergennes Farmers Market - COURTESY OF CHRIS RECK
  • Courtesy Of Chris Reck
  • Vergennes Farmers Market

Vergennes may be known as the Little City, but its events are a big deal, and the Vergennes Farmers Market is no exception. Each Thursday through October 7, purveyors of local foods, crafts and hot eats share their wares in Vergennes City Park, highlighting the bounty of Addison County. Keep an eye on Facebook for updates on vendors and live entertainment.

Slices and Songs

Friday 9
click to enlarge Pizza &amp; Music by the Pond - COURTESY OF BLUEBERRY HILL INN
  • Courtesy Of Blueberry Hill Inn
  • Pizza & Music by the Pond

Goshen's Blueberry Hill Inn is known for quaint accommodations, miles of hiking trails and, of course, its famous chocolate chip cookies. On select dates throughout the summer, folks can preregister to enjoy Pizza & Music by the Pond on the rural B&B's grounds. A wood-fired oven warms pies while area musicians entertain guests. Acoustic duo Shady Rill perform on July 9.

Treasure Hunt

Sunday 11
click to enlarge #BTVFlea - COURTESY OF VINTAGE INSPIRED LIFESTYLE MARKETPLACE
  • Courtesy Of Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace
  • #BTVFlea

For collectors of antique and vintage goods, there's nothing quite like the thrill of finding a diamond in the rough. Shoppers comb #BTV Flea, an outdoor flea market held at Burlington's Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace, on select Sundays in the summer months. For more throwback finds, browse Vintage Inspired seven days a week.

Close Reading

Sunday 11
click to enlarge Backroads Readings Sydney Lea - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Backroads Readings Sydney Lea

"Back Roads Readings was created to bring esteemed poets and writers, both local and regional, to read their works to people in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont," states the literary series' website. Former Vermont poet laureates Chard DeNiord and Sydney Lea kick off the 2021 season with a reading, reception and book signing at the series' new home, the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro.

The More the Merrier

Ongoing
click to enlarge "Impermanence" by Mary Fran Lloyd - COURTESY OF CHAFFEE ART CENTER
  • Courtesy Of Chaffee Art Center
  • "Impermanence" by Mary Fran Lloyd

Why see one art show when you could see four? The Chaffee Art Center exhibition "4Strong Women" features solo galleries by four creative individuals: book artist Carolyn Shattuck, painters Sandy Mayo and Christine Holzschuh, and mixed-media artist Mary Fran Lloyd. Register to see the shows through July 23.

About The Author

Kristen Ravin

Kristen Ravin
Bio:
 Kristen Ravin has been Seven Days' calendar writer since 2015. She also writes about music and books, and contributes to Seven Days’ parenting magazine Kids VT.

