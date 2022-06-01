The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 1-7 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Dan Houghton & Rachel Clemente

Good Taste

Thursday 2

Music on the Farm, the delectable summer concert collaboration between BarnArts and Feast & Field Market, is back and serving up farm-fresh foods alongside fabulous tunes. This week, traditional Scottish harpist Rachel Clemente serenades attendees as they eat, drink and make merry on the grounds of Fable Farm Fermentory in Barnard.

Hold the Vibraphone

Friday 3 & Saturday 4

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Shervin Lainez

Nikara Warren

Brooklyn-born vibrophonist and composer Nikara Warren stops by Burlington City Arts' Twilight Series for two nights of infectious vibes and postmodern grooves. The granddaughter of legendary jazz pianist Kenny Barron, Warren fills the air at Burlington City Hall Park with fearlessly genre-blending bops from her debut album, NIKARA Presents Black Wall Street. Local pop-rock outfit Galacticats open Saturday's show.

Rock the Boat

Saturday 4

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Matt P. Hogan Photography

Annual Season Opener

Burlington's Community Sailing Center starts summer off right with its Annual Season Opener. Folks looking to ride the waves — or just soak in the sun — come down to the docks for a day of creemees, barbecue, yoga on the deck, dragon boat lessons and $5 boat rides on the lake. Plus, Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Bar and DJ Abby Shaw keep the fun going into the evening with drinks and dance-worthy beats.

Man's Best Friend

Saturday 4

click to enlarge Courtesy

St. Johnsbury Pet Parade

The 73rd annual St. Johnsbury Pet Parade fills the town's streets with costumed furry friends and their families. Kicking off at Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium and ending at Four Seasons Park, the parade lets animals strut their stuff while their people raise funds for Kingdom Animal Shelter. At the post-procession festivities, pooches win prizes in categories including largest, smallest and best dressed.

Let It Bee

Sunday 5

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Ballet Vermont

Bees & Friends

Ballet Vermont celebrates nature's most beneficial insects with Bees & Friends, a vivid performance set to Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, at Isham Family Farm in Williston. Before the show, picnickers are invited to a host of family-friendly, pollinator-themed activities, including science lessons from Audubon Vermont, garden tips from the Vermont Garden Network and mini dance classes taught by the performers.

What's for Dinner

Tuesday 7

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Author

Annaliese Jakimides

Margery Irvine and Annaliese Jakimides — two contributors to Breaking Bread: Essays From New England on Food, Hunger and Family — stop by Norwich Bookstore to celebrate the anthology's launch. On the menu are discussions of grief, love, race, class and how these things impact what's on our plates. Proceeds from the anthology benefit Blue Angel, a nonprofit combating food insecurity.

Another Man's Treasure

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Brandon Artists Guild

"The Theatre" by Warren Kimble

Brandon Artists Guild presents Warren Kimble's "Artful Assemblages," an exhibition of sculptures crafted from Kimble's personal collection of vintage ephemera. Toys, furniture and obscure kitchen utensils come together to form cityscapes, stage sets and scenic tableaux that burst with color, character and classic charm.