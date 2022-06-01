 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 1-7 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

May 30, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 1-7 

By

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Music on the Farm: Rachel Clemente @ Fable Farm Fermentory

    • Farm-fresh foods and Celtic tunes are on the menu at a pastoral party. Food and bar service, 5:30 p.m.; music, 6 p.m....
    • Thu., June 2, 6 p.m. $5-20; preregister; limited space.

  • Staff Picks
    Twilight Series: Nikara Warren @ Burlington City Hall Park

    • The born-and-raised Brooklyn vibraphonist debuts the genre-blending vibes of her album NIKARA Presents Black Wall Street....
    • Fri., June 3, 7:30-9 p.m. Free.

  • Warren Kimble @ Brandon Artists Guild

    • "Artful Assemblages," tableaux created from found objects by the renowned artist and Brandon resident....
    • Through July 9

  • Staff Picks
    St. Johnsbury Pet Parade @ Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium

    • Man's best friends strut their stuff during a day of friendly competition, fun for all species and fundraising for Kingdom Animal Shelter....
    • Sat., June 4, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Annual Season Opener @ Community Sailing Center

    • Locals celebrate the start of sailing season with food, wine, yoga on the deck and $5 boat tours on the lake....
    • Sat., June 4, 12-7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Twilight Series: Nikara Warren @ Burlington City Hall Park

    • The born-and-raised Brooklyn vibraphonist debuts the genre-blending vibes of her album NIKARA Presents Black Wall Street. Galacticats open....
    • Sat., June 4, 6:30-8 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Bees and Friends' @ Isham Family Farm

    • Ballet Vermont celebrates nature's most beneficial bugs in a vivid performance set to Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. Family-friendly activities, 3 p.m....
    • Sun., June 5, 5-6:30 p.m. $10-35; free for kids 16 and under in need of financial assistance.

  • Staff Picks
    Margery Irvine & Annaliese Jakimides @ Norwich Bookstore

    • Two contributors to the new essay collection Breaking Bread: Essays From New England on Food, Hunger and Family talk about eating and community....
    • Tue., June 7, 7 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 25-31

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 25-31

    Summer is right around the corner and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an Ancestral Communal Listening Experience led by Burlington Discover Jazz Festival curator Michael Mwenso.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • May 23, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 18-24

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 18-24

    Summer is right around the corner and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Sunset Picnic, Live Music & Games at Otter Creek Gorge Preserve in Weybridge.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • May 16, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 11-17

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 11-17

    Spring has sprung and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a book launch from Middlebury College professor Estela González at Middlebury's Little Seed Coffee Roasters on Friday.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • May 9, 2022
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag... more

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 25-31

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 25-31

    Summer is right around the corner and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including an Ancestral Communal Listening Experience led by Burlington Discover Jazz Festival curator Michael Mwenso.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • May 23, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 18-24

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 18-24

    Summer is right around the corner and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Sunset Picnic, Live Music & Games at Otter Creek Gorge Preserve in Weybridge.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • May 16, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 11-17

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 11-17

    Spring has sprung and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a book launch from Middlebury College professor Estela González at Middlebury's Little Seed Coffee Roasters on Friday.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • May 9, 2022
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation