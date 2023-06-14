 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 14-20 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 12, 2023

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 14-20 

Published June 12, 2023 at 4:27 p.m.

  • User Submitted
    Under the Arctic: Digging into Permafrost @ Montshire Museum of Science

    • A special exhibition focuses on climate education and environmental sustainability....
    • Through Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $17-20; free for members and kids under 2.

  • Tina Friml and Friends Night of Comedy @ Town Hall Theater

    • (comedy)...
    • Fri., June 16, 7:30 p.m. Free

  • Tina Friml and Friends Night of Comedy @ Town Hall Theater

    • The Middlebury native returns home to regale fans with her unique set....
    • Fri., June 16, 7:30 p.m. Free.

  • Trevor Corp @ Red Mill Gallery at Vermont Studio Center

    • "Tick-Tock," whimsical sculptures inspired by clocks....
    • Through July 16

  • User Submitted
    'SEASONS: Summer' @ Comtu Cascade Park

    • Avant Vermont Dance debuts a family-friendly evening of outdoor dance and art-making....
    • Sat., June 17, 5-6 p.m. Free; donations accepted.

  • User Submitted
    Abenaki Heritage Weekend @ Lake Champlain Maritime Museum

    • Vermont's Native American community celebrates with storytelling, crafts, drumming and singing....
    • June 17-18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun., June 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

  • Strawberry Festival @ Middletown Springs Historical Society

    • Strawberry lovers enjoy shortcake with ice cream while perusing a craft fair and a new exhibit of vintage childhood toys and accessories....
    • Sun., June 18, 2-4 p.m. Free; cost of food and drink.

  • Make Music Day @ Various Randolph locations

    • Randolph businesses welcome live music performances as part of the worldwide one-day fête, with 16 gigs around the town. See @RandolphArts on Facebook for full...
    • Wed., June 21, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Free.
    Summer is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by pianist John Blacklow and cellist Peter Stumpf to kick off Rochester Chamber Music Society's 29th season.
    Summer is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Tender Hearts, an evening of mythical movement presented by ANIMAL Dance.
    We've compiled seven family-friendly summer events, including Essex and Essex Junction's first-ever Pride Festival.
Emily Hamilton

 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

    Summer is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by pianist John Blacklow and cellist Peter Stumpf to kick off Rochester Chamber Music Society's 29th season.
    Summer is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Tender Hearts, an evening of mythical movement presented by ANIMAL Dance.
    Summer is right around the corner, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including Vermont Repertory Theatre' production of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors.
