The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 14-20 

Avant Vermont Dance

Sun and Dance

Saturday 17

Avant Vermont Dance debuts SEASONS: Summer, the first of four nature-themed evenings of dance and community art making. The family-friendly gathering at Comtu Cascade Park in Springfield highlights ballet and modern dance by local choreographer Ashley Hensel-Browning while a local artist creates a sapling sculpture with attendees and Black River Coffee Bar serves up summery beverages.

Music Without Borders

Wednesday 21

Larry and Joe_

Harpist Larry Bellorín and banjo and fiddle player Joe Troop blend their respective Venezuelan and North Carolinian influences in a folk fusion they call "latingrass." The accomplished pair combines music with storytelling about social movements to mark Make Music Day — a worldwide celebration of free concerts — at Randolph's Chandler Center for the Arts.

Divine Comedy

Friday 16

Tina Friml

Standup fans don't pay a dime at Tina Friml and Friends Night of Comedy. Following her latest Comedy Central special, the New York City-based comedian shares a hometown set as part of Town Hall Theater's All-Access Series, offering free arts performances in Middlebury throughout the summer courtesy of an anonymous donation.

Origin Stories

Saturday 17 & Sunday 18

Francine Poitras Jones shares stones and songs with young visitors at Abenaki Heritage Weekend

Everyone learns from the Native American community at Abenaki Heritage Weekend at Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vergennes. Attendees observe or participate in drumming, storytelling, bead-making and other Indigenous wisdom with citizens of the Elnu Abenaki Tribe, the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation, the Koasek Traditional Band of the Koas Abenaki Nation and the Missisquoi Abenaki Tribe.

Merry Berry

Sunday 18

Strawberry Festival

In its 48th year, Middletown Springs Historical Society's annual Strawberry Festival rivals Memorial Day as the official marker of summer's start. Locals and those in the know enjoy shortcake with fresh berries, homemade biscuits and ice cream while perusing local crafts. A special children's program marks the opening of the society's new exhibit of vintage childhood toys, books and ephemera and is BYOTB — bring your own teddy bear.

Cold Hard Facts

Ongoing

Under the Arctic

Carbon dioxide released by thawing permafrost presents a major environmental challenge, with significant consequences for the climate around the world. Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich tackles the subject head-on in "Under the Arctic: Digging Into Permafrost," a touring exhibit featuring a walk-in replica of Alaska's permafrost research tunnel. Visitors learn the implications — and where we go from here — through solid science and interactive experiments.

On the Clock

Ongoing

TICK Tock by Trevor Corp

"TICK-Tock," a new exhibit at Vermont Studio Center's Red Mill Gallery in Johnson, gives new meaning to "quality time." Artist Trevor Corp combined elements of woodworking, metalsmithing and printmaking — among other disciplines — to make whimsical but functional sculptures centered on clocks. The results are well worth your time.