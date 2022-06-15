 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 15-21 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 13, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 15-21 

  • Staff Picks
    Come Dance With Us! @ Onion River Campground

    • Vermont Dance Alliance and Jeh Kulu Dance and Drum Theater present an evening of performances, workshops and outdoor fun for all ages....
    • Thu., June 16, 4-7 p.m. $10-40; free for kids.

  • Staff Picks
    'Les Filles du Quoi?' @ Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier City Hall

    • Performer Abby Paige's comedic, bilingual one-woman show explores themes of French Canadian heritage and identity. Virtual options available....
    • Wednesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through June 26 $10-30.

  • Staff Picks
    Rutland Plus Pride Celebration @ Chaffee Art Center

    • LGBTQ culture and community take center stage at a festival featuring live music, a poetry open mic, art projects, games and more....
    • Fri., June 17, 5-8 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Juneteenth: A Love Story @ Various Burlington locations

    • Three days of programming, including live music, a poetry slam and an address from legendary activist Angela Davis, celebrate Black music, culture and community....
    • Fri., June 17, 7 p.m., Sat., June 18, 4-7 p.m. and Sun., June 19, 1-7 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Kelly Holt @ ArtsRiot

    • "Streetstyle," mixed-media urban photography by the Burlington artist....
    • Through June 30

  • Staff Picks
    Founders Celebration Dog Party @ Dog Mountain

    • Folks and their furry friends flood the pooch refuge for a festival in honor of Stephen and Gwen Huneck....
    • Sat., June 18, 12-4 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Strawberry Festival @ Middletown Springs Historical Society

    • Locals celebrate early summer sweetness by loading up on shortcake and browsing stalls....
    • Sun., June 19, 2-4 p.m. Free.
Tags: , , , , , , ,

 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

