The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 15-21 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of All American Entertainment

Angela Davis

Independence Day

Friday 17-Sunday 19

Burlington's second annual Juneteenth celebration is a love letter to Black culture, history and community. Across three days and multiple locations, revelers attend live performances by musicians including KeruBo, Omega Jade and Myra Flynn; panels and poetry slams; and an address from none other than legendary activist Angela Davis (pictured).

We're Here

Friday 17

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Social Tinkering

Rutland Plus Pride

Members of the local LGBTQ community meet up at Chaffee Art Center for the Rutland Plus Pride Celebration, a family-friendly festival honoring queer and trans art and joy. Local poet Bianca Amira Zanella leads an open mic, the BenAnna Band plays nonstop queer anthems, and the center overflows with games, crafts, bubbles and other fun.

Outdoor Dance Floor

Thursday 16

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Christopher Di Nunzio

Erin McNulty

Vermont Dance Alliance and Jeh Kulu Dance and Drum Theater come together at Plainfield's Onion River Campground for Come Dance With Us!, an all-ages evening of movement and music in the great outdoors. Come for the pop-up performances and African dance workshops. Stay for the picnics, swimming and PYO blueberries.

One Woman, Two Languages

Opens Thursday 16

click to enlarge Courtesy Of John Snell Photography

Abby Paige

Acclaimed Vermont actor Abby Paige summons her French Canadian ancestors for her one-woman show at Montpelier's Lost Nation Theater and asks them questions: What's the deal with the queen? Is Céline Dion a witch? Les Filles du Quoi? is a comedic, bilingual exploration of family, heritage and the stories we tell each other. It plays through June 26.

Doggone Good Time

Saturday 18

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Friends Of Dog Mountain, Inc.

Founders Celebration

Folks and their furry friends head up St. Johnsbury's Dog Mountain for the pooch refuge's Founders Celebration Dog Party. In honor of Stephen and Gwen Huneck, the couple who brought Dog Mountain into the world, canines run free while their people enjoy live music, tacos, lawn games, a bounce house and other summertime delights.

Fruit by the Foot

Sunday 19

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Emmet Francois

Strawberry Festival

Early summer sure is sweet at the Middletown Springs Historical Society's Strawberry Festival. Hungry attendees eat their fill of shortcake, biscuits, lemonade and ice cream while local artisans sell honey, maple syrup, jewelry, knitwear and photographs. Live music soundtracks the afternoon, and the Historical Society museum is open to all.

Urban Legend

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Artist

"Streetstyle 39" by Kelly Holt

On display in the pub space at Burlington's ArtsRiot is "Streetstyle," a collection of works by Burlington mixed-media artist Kelly Holt. Inspired by the people and locales of European cities, Holt uses photographs, paper, paint, graphite and acrylic to create abstract odes to urban life and history.